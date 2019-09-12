मिलिट्री मेडिसिन कांफ्रेंस में बोले रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह- जैव आतंकवाद वर्तमान में असली खतरा

Defence Min Rajnath Singh at Military Medicine Conference,Delhi:Want to underline the importance of building capabilities to deal with the menace of Bio-terrorism.Bio-terror is a real threat today.Armed forces&its medical services need to be at the forefront to combat this menace pic.twitter.com/zaLevEz6gy— ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
अधिकारियों ने कहा कि सीबीआई ने एक मामले को प्रभावित करने के लिए एक वरिष्ठ एजेंसी अधिकारी को 16 लाख रुपये की रिश्वत देने के आरोप में गृह मंत्रालय के एक अनुभाग अधिकारी को गिरफ्तार किया।
12 सितंबर 2019