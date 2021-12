#WATCH | Daughter of Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh, who died in the Tamil Nadu chopper crash, performs his last rites at Brar Square in New Delhi pic.twitter.com/RDY58ZIDj7

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was seen consoling the family members of Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh during his last rites held at Brar Square in New Delhi



The officer lost his life in the Tamil Nadu chopper crash on December 8 pic.twitter.com/OYWs6Uo8Qc