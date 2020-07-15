शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meeting with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and chiefs of the three services

राजनाथ सिंह आज सीडीएस जनरल बिपिन रावत और तीनों सेना प्रमुखों के साथ करेंगे बैठक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 15 Jul 2020 09:10 AM IST
राजनाथ सिंह, सीडीएस जनरल बिपिन रावत (फाइल फोटो)
राजनाथ सिंह, सीडीएस जनरल बिपिन रावत (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह, चीफ ऑफ डिफेंस स्टाफ जनरल बिपिन रावत और तीनों सेना के प्रमुख आज एक विशेष रक्षा अधिग्रहण परिषद की बैठक में भाग लेंगे। प्रमुख सशस्त्र बलों के लिए आवश्यक हथियार प्रणालियों और गोला-बारूद की खरीद में तेजी लाने के लिए यह बैठक की जा रही है। 
rajnath singh general bipin rawat defence acquisition council meeting

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

