दाऊद इब्राहिम के भाई इकबाल की हालत बिगड़ी, ठाणे सेंट्रल जेल में है बंद

अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन दाऊद इब्राहिम के भाई इकबाल इब्राहिम कासकर ने आज कोहनी और घुटनों में दर्द होने की शिकायत की, जिसके बाद उसे अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया जाएगा। थाने सेंट्रल जेल में बंद इकबाल की इस शिकायत पर थाने की एक अदालत ने जेल अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिया है कि उसे या तो मुंबई के सेंट जॉर्ज अस्पताल में या फिर जेजे अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया जाए। कासकर दाऊद का सबसे छोटा भाई है।

Maha: Iqbal Ibrahim Kaskar,Dawood Ibrahim's brother,will be admitted to a hospital today after complaining of severe pain&swelling in elbow&ankle joints. A Thane Court has instructed Thane Central Jail authority to admit him to either Mumbai's St George's Hospital or JJ Hospital. pic.twitter.com/hXKaKCEwTj