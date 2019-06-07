शहर चुनें

India News

दाऊद इब्राहिम के भाई इकबाल की हालत बिगड़ी, ठाणे सेंट्रल जेल में है बंद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, ठाणे Updated Fri, 07 Jun 2019 04:31 PM IST
इकबाल इब्राहिम कासकर (फाइल फोटो)
इकबाल इब्राहिम कासकर (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन दाऊद इब्राहिम के भाई इकबाल इब्राहिम कासकर ने आज कोहनी और घुटनों में दर्द होने की शिकायत की, जिसके बाद उसे अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया जाएगा। थाने सेंट्रल जेल में बंद इकबाल की इस शिकायत पर थाने की एक अदालत ने जेल अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिया है कि उसे या तो मुंबई के सेंट जॉर्ज अस्पताल में या फिर जेजे अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया जाए। कासकर दाऊद का सबसे छोटा भाई है। 
iqbal ibrahim kaskar dawood ibrahim thane central jail इकबा इब्राहिम कासकर दाऊद इब्राहिम
