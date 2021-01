COVID-19 : पिछले 24 घंटे में 12,689 नए मामले आए सामने, 137 मरीजों की गई जान

India reports 12,689 new #COVID19 cases, 13,320 discharges and 137 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 1,06,89,527

Active cases: 1,76,498

Total discharges: 1,03,59,305

Death toll: 1,53,724



Total vaccinated: 20,29,480 pic.twitter.com/6G4C4Duw9k