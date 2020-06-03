चक्रवात निसर्ग: 129 साल बाद मुंबई पहुंचा तूफान, वीडियो में देखें कैसे हालात

#WATCH Tin roof atop a building in Raigarh blown away due to strong winds as #CycloneNisarga lands along Maharashtra coast (Source: NDRF) pic.twitter.com/zTsQRNEAUH— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020
#WATCH: High tides hit Dwarka Coast in Gujarat. #CycloneNisarga pic.twitter.com/gTrRBN1RGZ— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020
#WATCH Maharashtra: Strong winds and high tides hit Ratnagiri area. #CycloneNisarga pic.twitter.com/Cg85bxwMdL— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020
#WATCH Effect of #NisargaCyclone in Sindhudurg District of Maharashtra: India Meteorological Department, IMD pic.twitter.com/vyB8Qoa1mv— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020
#WATCH: #CycloneNisarga makes landfall along the Maharashtra coast, process will be completed during next 3 hours. Visuals from Alibaug. pic.twitter.com/n5kpRtpBdS— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.