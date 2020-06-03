शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Cyclone Nisarga reach maharashtra see videos of landfall where tin roof atop blown up trees strong winds

चक्रवात निसर्ग: 129 साल बाद मुंबई पहुंचा तूफान, वीडियो में देखें कैसे हालात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Wed, 03 Jun 2020 03:50 PM IST
विज्ञापन
चक्रवाती तूफान निसर्ग महाराष्ट्र पहुंच गया है।
चक्रवाती तूफान निसर्ग महाराष्ट्र पहुंच गया है। - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
चक्रवाती तूफान निसर्ग महाराष्ट्र पहुंच चुका है। रायगढ़, सिंधुदुर्ग और रत्नागिरी में इसने तबाही मचानी शुरू कर दी है। मुंबई में भी इसने दस्तक दे दी है। इसके मद्देनजर राज्य में एनडीआरएफ की 21 टीमें तैनात हैं और करीब एक लाख लोगों को सुरक्षित जगहों पर पहुंचाया है। इस दौरान हवाओं की रफ्तार 120 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटा बताई जा रही है। 129 साल बाद देश की आर्थिक राजधानी मुंबई में कोई तूफान आया है। इसकी कुछ डरावनी तस्वीरें और वीडियो सामने आए हैं।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
आगे पढ़ें

तेज हवाओं ने इमारत के ऊपर की टिन की छत उड़ा दी
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला प्लस सब्सक्राइब करें और प्रीमियम एक्सपीरियंस पाएं
Click Here
विज्ञापन
cyclone nisarga maharashtra coast strong winds high tides

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

शाहीन बाग का पुराना धरना स्थल, पुलिस बल तैनात
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: शाहीन बाग में दोबारा धरना शुरू होने की खबर पर मचा हड़कंप, भारी संख्या में पुलिस बल तैनात

3 जून 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर।
Lucknow

69000 शिक्षक भर्ती प्रक्रिया फिर अटकी, हाईकोर्ट ने अगली सुनवाई तक के लिए लगाई रोक

3 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
sambhal murder
Moradabad

रात को कमरे में प्रेमी के साथ ऐसी हालत में मिली बहन, देखकर भाई की शर्म से झुक गईं आंखें और फिर...

3 जून 2020

अमिताभ बच्चन, जया बच्चन
Bollywood

सादगी भरा था अमिताभ बच्चन की शादी का कार्ड, अब तक नहीं देखी होंगी सात फेरों की ये तस्वीरें!

3 जून 2020

हार्दिक पांड्या और नताशा स्टेनकोविक, अली गोनी
Bollywood

हार्दिक पांडया के साथ नताशा ने शेयर की प्रेग्नेंसी की तस्वीरें, एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड अली गोनी ने दिया ऐसा रिएक्शन

3 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
करीना कपूर खान
Bollywood

अमेरिका में अश्वेत व्यक्ति की मौत पर पोस्ट कर ट्रोल हुईं करीना, ट्रोलर्स बोले- 'गोरेपन का विज्ञापन क्यों करती हो?'

3 जून 2020

पार्षद ताहिर हुसैन
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली हिंसा: ताहिर हुसैन के पास थे 100 कारतूस, पुलिस का दावा-रिश्तेदार गुलफान ने...

3 जून 2020

delhi violence
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली हिंसा: पार्षद ताहिर ने 1.30 करोड़ खर्च कर कराया था दंगा, चार्जशीट में चौंकाने वाला दावा

3 जून 2020

मीरा चोपड़ा और परेश रावल
Bollywood

मीरा चोपड़ा को दुष्कर्म की धमकी और कांग्रेस पर परेश रावल का तंज, पांच बड़ी खबरें

3 जून 2020

अमिताभ बच्चन और जया बच्चन
Bollywood

पिता की वजह से अमिताभ बच्चन ने की थी जया से शादी, 47 साल बाद बताया किस्सा

3 जून 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited