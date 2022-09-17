Kerala : राहुल की भारत जोड़ो यात्रा में केरल में उमड़ी भीड़, नवें दिन कोल्लम से आगे बढ़ी

कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी की ‘भारत जोड़ो यात्रा‘ को केरल में भारी जनसमर्थन मिल रहा है। यात्रा के नवें दिन आज सुबह यह केरल के कोल्लम जिले के पुथियाकावु से आगे बढ़ी, यात्रा में भारी भीड़ उमड़ी।

Kerala | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders & workers resume 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on its ninth day in Puthiyakavu in Kollam district pic.twitter.com/xPib1xLxYA