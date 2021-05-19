कोरोना संकट: बंगाल समेत आठ राज्यों के साथ केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री हर्षवर्धन ने की बैठक

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan today held a meeting via video conferencing with health ministers and principal secretaries/additional chief secretaries of West Bengal and 8 states of the North-East, regarding #COVID19 situation in these states: Union Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/NPJJZlX2E7— ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.