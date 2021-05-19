बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
TRY NOW

शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   COVID19 situation: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan held a meeting with health ministers of West Bengal and 8 states of the North East

कोरोना संकट: बंगाल समेत आठ राज्यों के साथ केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री हर्षवर्धन ने की बैठक

कोरोना संकट: बंगाल समेत नौ राज्यों के साथ केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री हर्षवर्धन ने की बैठक Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय Updated Wed, 19 May 2021 07:25 PM IST
विज्ञापन
केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. हर्षवर्धन
केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. हर्षवर्धन - फोटो : एएनआई (फाइल)
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने बुधवार को पश्चिम बंगाल और आठ उत्तर-पूर्वी राज्यों में कोरोना वायरस संक्रमण की स्थिति को लेकर बैठक की। वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से हुई इस बैठक में सभी नौ राज्यों के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री और प्रमुख सचिव/अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव मौजूद रहे। 
विज्ञापन




 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national coronavirus india dr harsh vardhan west bengal north eastern states
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

कोरोना का कहर
India News

Corona Live: केरल में आए कोरोना के 32762 नए मामले, 112 लोगों की मौत

19 मई 2021

शशिरेखा
Bollywood

भयावह: हत्या के बाद दो दिन तक पति ने बाथरूम में रखा था इस अभिनेत्री का शव, लाश के टुकड़े कर लगाया था ठिकाने

19 मई 2021

नीना गुप्ता
Bollywood

नीना गुप्ता ने खोले निजी जिंदगी के राज, बोलीं- 'तब पिता को ही मान लिया था ब्वॉयफ्रेंड'

19 मई 2021

कोरोना वायरस
Health & Fitness

सावधान: कोरोना वायरस कब और कैसे खतरनाक रूप ले सकता है? ये तीन लक्षण बताते हैं सबकुछ

19 मई 2021

नयनतारा और विग्नेश शिवन कोविड वैक्सीन लगवाते हुए
Bollywood

कोविड वैक्सीन: नयनतारा ने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड विग्नेश के साथ लगवाया टीका, धर्म परिवर्तन को लेकर रह चुकी हैं चर्चा में

19 मई 2021

जांच करती पुलिस।
Meerut

खौफनाक वारदात: पत्नी को फोन करके चिल्लाता रहा पति, कहा- मैं एक घर छिपा हूं, मुझे बचा लो नहीं मार देंगे और फिर...

19 मई 2021

सुशील कुमार
Delhi

सागर हत्याकांड: जिस फ्लैट पर झगड़ा, वह इस महिला के नाम, फिर क्यों भाग रहा सुशील पहलवान?

19 मई 2021

सुशील कुमार
Gurugram

सागर हत्याकांड: नीरज बवाना गैंग की शरण में सुशील पहलवान, दिल्ली में गैंगवार की आशंका

19 मई 2021

सीएम केजरीवाल, विदेश मंत्री जयशंकर
India News

नए स्ट्रेन पर बढ़ा विवाद: केजरीवाल के बयान पर सिंगापुर को आपत्ति, जयशंकर बोले- सीएम का बयान भारत का नहीं

19 मई 2021

crime news
Noida

नोएडा सेक्स रैकेट: तीन महिलाओं के साथ ऐसे हाल में थे तीन पुरुष, छापा पड़ते ही मची भगदड़, अंदर का नजारा देख पुलिस हैरान

19 मई 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited