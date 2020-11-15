COVID -19: गृह मंत्री शाह ने कोरोना पर बैठक बुलाई, हर्षवर्धन, बैजल और केजरीवाल मौजूद रहे

Delhi: A meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah over #COVID19 situation in the national capital, is underway at North Block. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, CM Arvind Kejriwal, & other officials are present at the meeting. pic.twitter.com/41nvkRzNpr

Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, and CM Arvind Kejriwal arrived at North Block for a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the #COVID19 situation in the national capital.



The meeting is currently underway. https://t.co/eeu2n6FSY9 pic.twitter.com/SPeqZR0ih4