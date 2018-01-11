Download App
couple has written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking permission for active euthanasia

नहीं रही कोई जीने की वजह, अब राष्ट्रपति से इच्छा मृत्यु मांग रहे ये बुजुर्ग दंपति

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Thu, 11 Jan 2018 12:27 PM IST
couple has written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking permission for active euthanasia
मुंबई के चरनी रोड पर रहने वाले एक बुजुर्ग दंपति ने राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद को चिट्ठी लिखकर इच्छा मृत्यु की इजाजत मांगी है। बुजुर्ग नारायण लावाते ने कहा कि वर्तमान में हमें कोई बीमारी या विकृति नहीं है और ऐसी कोई संभावना भी नहीं है कि भविष्य में भी हमें इस तरह की कोई समस्या होगी। 

इसलिए किसी दूसरे को परेशान करने से अच्छा है कि हम मर जाएं। हमने यह निश्चय किया था कि हम बच्चे नहीं चाहते, इसलिए हमारे परिवार में कोई भी नहीं है। बुजुर्ग महिला इरावती लावाते ने कहा कि उनके दो ऑपरेशन हुए हैं लेकिन उनके लिए अकेले फिर वहां जाना संभव नहीं है। 

उन्होंने कहा कि वो एक शिक्षक थीं लेकिन अब उनके पास जीने की कोई वजह नहीं है और वो नहीं चाहतीं कि वो किसी पर बोझ बनें। 
 
