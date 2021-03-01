कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन 2.0: टीका लगवाने अस्पताल पहुंच रहे लोग, मध्यप्रदेश में मंत्री ने किया निरीक्षण

Liveकोरोना वैक्सीनेशन 2.0: टीका लगवाने अस्पताल पहुंच रहे लोग, मध्यप्रदेश में मंत्री ने किया निरीक्षण
Madhya Pradesh: The nationwide drive to vaccinate people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with comorbidities, begins today. Visuals from Gandhi Medical College in Bhopal as State's Medical Education Minister inspects the procedure here.#COVID19Vaccine pic.twitter.com/LqWTEkNxZA— ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021
