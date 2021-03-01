शहर चुनें

कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन 2.0: टीका लगवाने अस्पताल पहुंच रहे लोग, मध्यप्रदेश में मंत्री ने किया निरीक्षण

Sneha Baluni न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: स्नेहा बलूनी
Updated Mon, 01 Mar 2021 10:32 AM IST
coronavirus vaccination second phase live updates pm modi took covaxin jab corona vaccine covishield govt and private hospitals
टीकाकरण के दूसरे चरण में कोरोना का टीका लगवाती एक महिला - फोटो : ANI
खास बातें

देश में कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ टीकाकरण का दूसरा चरण आज से शुरू हो गया है। 60 साल से ज्यादा उम्र और गंभीर बिमारियों से ग्रसित लोगों को इस चरण में टीका लगाया जाएगा। साथ ही निजी अस्पतालों में भी लोग टीका लगवा पाएंगे। इसी कड़ी में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी सोमवार को दिल्ली स्थित एम्स अस्पताल पहुंचे और उन्होंने कोवैक्सिन का पहला डोज लिया। उन्होंने योग्य लोगों को कोरोना का टीका लगवाने के लिए साथ आने की अपील की। माना जा रहा है कि इससे टीकाकरण की रफ्तार को बढ़ावा मिलेगा। टीका लगवाने के लिए लोग अस्पताल पहुंच रहे हैं। वहीं मध्यप्रदेश में चिकित्सा शिक्षा मंत्री ने प्रक्रिया का निरीक्षण किया। यहां पढ़ें इससे संबंधित सभी अपडेट्स-
10:30 AM, 01-Mar-2021

भोपाल में चिकित्सा शिक्षा मंत्री ने किया निरीक्षण

मध्यप्रदेश में कोरोना टीकाकरण अभियान का दूसरा चरण शुरू हो गया है। इस चरण में 60 साल से अधिक उम्र के लोगों को और गंभीर बिमारियों से ग्रस्त 45 साल से अधिक उम्र के लोगों को टीका लगाया जाएगा। राज्य के चिकित्सा शिक्षा मंत्री ने भोपाल के गांधी मेडिकल कॉलेज में प्रक्रिया का निरीक्षण किया।


 
india news national coronavirus coronavirus vaccine narendra modi vaccination vaccination second drive
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

