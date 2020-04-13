केंद्रीय मंत्री और वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों का दफ्तर पहुंचना शुरू, पीएम मोदी ने दिया था निर्देश

Delhi: Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju who is joining office from today arrives at the Sports Authority of India. He says,"Only senior officials&minimum required staff will be coming to the office today onwards. We'll follow all guidelines regarding COVID19". pic.twitter.com/QPwbKUgWaH— ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020
Delhi: Officials arriving at Shastri Bhawan being screened with a temperature gun and vehicles being sanitised, amid COVID19 disease threat pic.twitter.com/VdRfJRQeOa— ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2020
