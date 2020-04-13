शहर चुनें

Coronavirus India: Union ministers and senior officials are reaching office after PM Narendra Modi instructions

केंद्रीय मंत्री और वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों का दफ्तर पहुंचना शुरू, पीएम मोदी ने दिया था निर्देश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 13 Apr 2020 10:27 AM IST
केंद्रीय खेल मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू
केंद्रीय खेल मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू - फोटो : ANI
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के निर्देश के बाद केंद्रीय मंत्रियों और वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों ने दफ्तर पहुंचना शुरू कर दिया है। अब ये सभी घर की जगह अपने दफ्तरों से काम करेंगे। पीएम मोदी के निर्देश के बाद केंद्रीय खेल मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू भारतीय खेल प्राधिकरण में अपने दफ्तर पहुंच गए हैं।
उन्होंने कहा कि केवल वरिष्ठ अधिकारी और न्यूनतम आवश्यक कर्मचारी ही आज कार्यालय आएंगे। हम कोविड-19 के बारे में सभी दिशानिर्देशों का पालन करेंगे। वहीं, दिल्ली के शास्त्री भवन में भी अधिकारियों ने पहुंचना शुरू कर दिया है। अधिकारियों के शरीर के तापमान की जांच की जा रही है और उनकी गाड़ियों को सेनिटाइज किया जा रहा है।
 

 
coronavirus india narendra modi union ministers senior officials

