Home ›   India News ›   Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 May 30 Lockdown4 Day thirteen, Corona Pandemic, delhi Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, bihar, kerala

Live

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: असम में 177 नए मामले सामने आए, 1057 हुई संक्रमितों की संख्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 30 May 2020 12:23 AM IST
Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 May 30 Lockdown4 Day thirteen, Corona Pandemic, delhi Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, bihar, kerala
चेन्नई एयरपोर्ट पर पीपीई किट पहने कर्मचारी गर्मी से राहत पाने के लिए पंखे के सामने कुछ इस तरह खड़े दिखाई दिए। - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य एवं परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय की ओर से जारी आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, देशभर में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामलों की कुल संख्या 1,65,799 हो गई है, जिनमें से 89,987 सक्रिय मामले हैं, 71,106 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं या उन्हें अस्पताल से छुट्टी दे दी गई है और अब तक 4,706 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। यहां पढ़ें भारत में कोरोना से संबंधित सभी अपडेट्स...
लाइव अपडेट

12:06 AM, 30-May-2020

भारत में कोरोनाः असम में 177 नए मामले सामने आए, 1057 हुई संक्रमितों की संख्या

असम: 177 नए मामले सामने आए
राज्य में शुक्रवार को कोरोना के 177 नए मामले सामने आए। प्रदेश में कुल मामलों की संख्या अब 1057 हो गई है, इनमें से 925 सक्रिय मामले हैं। चार लोगों की अब तक मौत हुई है। -स्वास्थ्य विभाग, असम 


यहां पढ़ें 29 मई (शुक्रवार) के सभी अपडेट्स
 
coronavirus india corona outbreak in india corona pandemic coronavirus covid 19 india कोरोना वायरस lockdown 4.0
Spotlight

वेंटिलेटर पर थे अजीत जोगी
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़ के पहले मुख्यमंत्री अजीत जोगी का निधन, कुछ दिनों से अस्पताल में थे भर्ती

29 मई 2020

हरिद्वार में लड़की की हत्या
Dehradun

सहेली के प्रेमी से बढ़ी नजदीकियां, फिर दोनों ने ऐसे किया दोस्ती और प्यार के रिश्ते का खौफनाक अंत

29 मई 2020

टिड्डियों की वजह से चीन में मारे गए थे करोड़ों लोग
Bizarre News

जब टिड्डियों की वजह से चीन में मारे गए थे करोड़ों लोग, हैरान करने वाली है घटना

29 मई 2020

अजीत जोगी (फाइल फोटो)
Chhattisgarh

अजीत जोगी: डीएम जो सीएम भी बना, ऐसे तय किया सियासी सफर

29 मई 2020

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

30 मई राशिफल: जानें किन राशियों के लिए भाग्यशाली है शनिवार का दिन

29 मई 2020

अक्षय कुमार, अलका हीरानंदानी
Bollywood

भाई हो तो ऐसा! अक्षय ने बहन को संक्रमण से बचाने के लिए बुक करा ली मुंबई-दिल्ली की पूरी फ्लाइट

29 मई 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

नेली नरसंहार: जब महज सात घंटे में मार दिए गए 2000 से ज्यादा लोग

29 मई 2020

कोरोना वायरस के दौरान लॉकडाउन
India News

'अगर लॉकडाउन पूरी तरह हटा तो साल के अंत तक देश की आधी आबादी होगी कोरोना संक्रमित'

29 मई 2020

मीरा चोपड़ा
Bollywood

टिड्डियों को पकड़कर खा रहा था ये शख्स, भड़कीं प्रियंका चोपड़ा की बहन मीरा, कहा- 'कोरोना वायरस से उन्होंने...'

29 मई 2020

जायरा वसीम
Bollywood

भारत में टिड्डियों के हमले पर जायरा वसीम ने कही ऐसी बात, ट्रोलर्स बोले- 'चूहे खाने के बाद बिल्ली हज को चली'

29 मई 2020

