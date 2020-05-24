Coronavirus in India Live Updates: घरेलू उड़ानों से केरल लौटने वाले यात्रियों के लिए राज्य सरकार के नए दिशा-निर्देश जारी

LiveCoronavirus in India Live Updates: घरेलू उड़ानों से केरल लौटने वाले यात्रियों के लिए राज्य सरकार के नए दिशा-निर्देश जारी
75 more people have tested positive for #Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 3008. Death toll in the district stands at 114: Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore district— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2020
केरल सरकार ने घरेलू उड़ानों से केरल लौटने वाले यात्रियों के लिए नए दिशा-निर्देश जारी किए हैं। इन सभी लोगों को राज्य सरकार के Covid19Jagratha पोर्टल पर पंजीकरण करना अनिवार्य है और साथ ही इनलोगों को 14 दिनों के लिए क्वारंटीन होने को भी कहा गया है।
Kerala Government has issued new guidelines making it mandatory to register at State Government's Covid19Jagratha portal for all people returning to state when domestic flights get operational and also has asked those returning to the state to be in 14 days home quarantine. pic.twitter.com/WaU4xpIB4d— ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2020
