Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 May 24 Lockdown4 Day seventh

Live

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: घरेलू उड़ानों से केरल लौटने वाले यात्रियों के लिए राज्य सरकार के नए दिशा-निर्देश जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 24 May 2020 01:31 AM IST
Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 May 24 Lockdown4 Day seventh, Corona Pandemic, delhi Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh , bihar, kerala
भारत में कोरोना - फोटो : पीटीआई

खास बातें

  • घरेलू उड़ानों से केरल लौटने वाले लोगों के लिए नए दिशा-निर्देश जारी
  • मध्यप्रदेश के इंदौर में 75 और लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव
  • दिल्ली हवाईअड्डे पर सभी उड़ानें टर्मिनल-3 से संचालित की जाएंगी
लाइव अपडेट

01:02 AM, 24-May-2020

मध्यप्रदेश के इंदौर में 75 और लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव

मध्यप्रदेश के इंदौर में 75 और लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। अब जिले में संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या बढ़कर 3008 हो गई है। जिले में अब तक मरने वालों की कुल संख्या 114 हैः- मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी, इंदौर 
12:29 AM, 24-May-2020

घरेलू उड़ानों से केरल लौटने वाले यात्रियों के लिए राज्य सरकार के नए दिशा-निर्देश जारी

घरेलू उड़ानों से केरल लौटने वाले यात्रियों के लिए नए दिशा-निर्देश जारी

केरल सरकार ने घरेलू उड़ानों से केरल लौटने वाले यात्रियों के लिए नए दिशा-निर्देश जारी किए हैं। इन सभी लोगों को राज्य सरकार के Covid19Jagratha पोर्टल पर पंजीकरण करना अनिवार्य है और साथ ही इनलोगों को 14 दिनों के लिए क्वारंटीन होने को भी कहा गया है।  

 

coronavirus india corona outbreak in india corona pandemic coronavirus covid 19 india कोरोना वायरस lockdown 4.0 s
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

