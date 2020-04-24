शहर चुनें

Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 24th April Day thirty one Of Lockdown Corona Pandemic Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh

Live

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: इंदौर में मिले 84 नए संक्रमित, महाराष्ट्र के कैबिनेट मंत्री कोरोना पॉजिटिव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 24 Apr 2020 08:30 AM IST

भारत में कोरोना - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

देशभर में कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या में लगातार बढ़ोतरी हो रही है। केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य और परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय की ओर से जारी आंकड़ों के मुताबिक, पिछले 24 घंटे में 1229 नए मामले सामने आए हैं और 34 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। इसके बाद देशभर में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मामलों की कुल संख्या 21,700 हो गई है, जिसमें 16,689 सक्रिय हैं, 4325 लोग स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं या उन्हें अस्पताल से छुट्टी दे दी गई है और 686 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। यहां पढ़ें देश में कोरोना वायरस से संबंधित सभी अपडेट्स...
लाइव अपडेट

08:28 AM, 24-Apr-2020

महाराष्ट्र के कैबिनेट मंत्री कोरोना पॉजिटिव

महाराष्ट्र के एक कैबिनेट मंत्री कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। इससे पहले उनकी सुरक्षा में तैनात 14 सुरक्षाकर्मी कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए थे।

 
08:10 AM, 24-Apr-2020

महाराष्ट्र में अब भी सचेत नहीं हो रहे लोग

महाराष्ट्र में कोरोना वायरस लॉकडाउन के बीच लोग मुंबई के भायखला सब्जी बाजार में खरीदारी करते हुए लोग। खरीदारी करते समय लोगों ने सामाजिक दूरी को नजरअंदाज किया।
 
08:08 AM, 24-Apr-2020

गाजीपुर सब्जी मंडी में सामाजिक दूरी का उल्लंघन

कोरोना वायरस लॉकडाउन के दौरान गाजीपुर सब्जी मंडी में लोग सामाजिक दूरी को नजरअंदाज करते नजर आए।
 
07:46 AM, 24-Apr-2020
लॉकडाउन के दौरान दिल्ली के ओखला सब्जी बाजार में कुछ ही ग्राहक दिखे। एक ग्राहक ने कहा कि कल से रमजान शुरू होने वाला है उसके के लिए मैं यहां एक सप्ताह की सब्जी लेने आया हूं क्योंकि कोरोना वायरस के वजह से घरों से बार-बार निकलना ठीक नहीं है। रमजान में हम घर पर ही नमाज पढे़ंगे।
 
06:48 AM, 24-Apr-2020
दिल्ली के आजादपुर सब्जी मंडी में एक बार फिर सामाजिक दूरी का पालन नहीं किया गया। 21 अप्रैल से 24 घंटे बाजार खुलने के आदेश के बाद से यहां भारी भीड़ हो रही है।
 
04:16 AM, 24-Apr-2020
जम्मू-कश्मीर के उधमपुर जिले में 29 वर्षीय मधुबाला जरूरतमंदों के लिए घर पर ही मास्क बना रही हैं। उनका कहना है कि उन्होंने अब तक 100 से ज्यादा मास्क बांट दिए हैं, उन्होंने लोगों से घरों में रहने और मास्क लगाकर बाहर निकलने की अपील भी की है।
 
02:17 AM, 24-Apr-2020
असम का पर्यटन क्षेत्र लॉकडाउन की वजह से काफी प्रभावित हुआ है। इस वक्त यहां पर्यटन अपने चरम पर होता था, लेकिन इस साल ऐसा नहीं है। लॉकडाउन खत्म होने के बाद हम इस क्षेत्र में काम करेंगे और इसे उबारने की कोशिश करेंगे: शैलेन्द्र पांडे, प्रवक्ता, असम
 
 
02:16 AM, 24-Apr-2020
दिल्ली पुलिस ने गोरखपुर के एक प्रवासी मजदूर का अंतिम संस्कार किया है। मजदूर सफदरजंग अस्पताल में भर्ती थी, जहां उसकी मौत हो गई। भरत नगर पुलिस थाने के एसएचओ मोहर सिंह के मुताबिक उन्होंने उसके परिवार को बताया था लेकिन उन्होंने लॉकडाउन की वजह से आने में असमर्थता जता दी।
 
 
12:19 AM, 24-Apr-2020
मध्यप्रदेश के इंदौर में 84 नए संक्रमित मिले हैं। जिसके बाद संक्रमितों की संख्या 1029 हो गई है। इसमें 55 लोगों की मौत शामिल है। 
 
12:15 AM, 24-Apr-2020
केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय ने पंजाब सरकार द्वारा राज्यों में शराब की दुकानों को खोलने के अनुरोध को ठुकरा दिया है।
 
12:11 AM, 24-Apr-2020
बिहार में आठ नए संक्रमितों की पुष्टि हुई है। इसी के साथ राज्य में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 170 हो गई है।
 
11:55 PM, 23-Apr-2020



दिल्ली पुलिस ने पुलिसकर्मियों की सुरक्षा के लिए छह सदस्यों की एक समिति का गठन किया है जो कोरोना के खिलाफ जंग में बनाए गए उपायों में सुधार का आकलन करेगी और उस पर नई योजना बनाएगी।
 



यहां पढ़ें 23 अप्रैल (बृहस्पतिवार) के सभी अपडेट्स
coronavirus india corona outbreak in india corona pandemic coronavirus covid 19 india कोरोना वायरस



