Coronavirus in India Live Updates: इंदौर में मिले 84 नए संक्रमित, महाराष्ट्र के कैबिनेट मंत्री कोरोना पॉजिटिव

LiveCoronavirus in India Live Updates: इंदौर में मिले 84 नए संक्रमित, महाराष्ट्र के कैबिनेट मंत्री कोरोना पॉजिटिव
Maharashtra: People make purchases at Byculla vegetable market in Mumbai, amid #CoronavirusLockdown. pic.twitter.com/ctxw4dOEhL— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2020
दिल्ली: गाज़ीपुर सब्ज़ी मंडी में लोग #SocialDistancing को नज़रअंदाज करते हुए दिखें। #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/5Puce8Z5sH— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) April 24, 2020
Delhi: Few customers at Okhla vegetable market during the extended lockdown period. A customer at the market says, "I've come here to buy one week's supply of vegetables as Ramzan begins from tomorrow. It's advised not to venture out to the markets many times due to coronavirus". pic.twitter.com/DFYb6XT1zV— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2020
Delhi: Traffic outside Azadpur Sabzi Mandi; social distancing norms flouted. The market was allowed to remain open for 24 hours from 21st April. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/iwUVyeY1br— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2020
Jammu&Kashmir: Madhubala, a 29-year-old differently-abled woman from Udhampur district is stitching masks for needy. "I have distributed more than 100 masks till now. I appeal to everyone to stay at home and wear masks when stepping outdoors", she said. (23.04.2020) #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/YYIfGayiJk— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020
Assam: Tourism industry in the state is suffering losses due to #CoronavirusPandemic."Tourism has halted at the time when it usually peaks. After the lockdown ends, we'll focus on reviving this sector", Sailendra Pandey,Public Relations Officer of Assam Forest Minister.(23.04.20) pic.twitter.com/dmVpKScS1v— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020
Delhi:Police performed last rites of a migrant labourer from Gorakhpur (UP). "The labourer was admitted to Safdarjung hospital, where he passed away.We informed his family but they said they cannot travel due to the lockdown",Mohar Singh,SHO,Bharat Nagar police station.(23.04.20) pic.twitter.com/46D56osdk0— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020
84 persons have tested positive for #Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, taking the total number of cases to 1029 including 55 deaths: Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020
Union Home Ministry rejects Punjab govt's request for opening of liquor shops in state: officials— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 23, 2020
8 more persons have tested positive for #COVID19 in Bihar taking the total number of cases to 170: Sanjay Kumar, State Principal Secretary (Health)— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020
Delhi Police constitutes 6 committees to assess and bring improvements in the preventive measures against #COVID19 for the protection of police personnel. pic.twitter.com/ne0RkCJjB7— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020
2 मार्च 2020