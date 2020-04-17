शहर चुनें

Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 17th April Day Twenty Four Of Lockdown Corona Pandemic Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh

Live

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: देश में संक्रमितों की संख्या 12,759 हुई, 420 की मौत, 1514 ठीक हुए

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 17 Apr 2020 01:33 AM IST
Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 17th April Day Twenty Four Of Lockdown Corona Pandemic Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh
भारत में कोरोना वायरस - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य और परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय के मुताबिक, देश में पिछले 24 घंटे में 826 पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए हैं, जबकि 28 की मौत हो गई है। वहीं, संक्रमित मरीजों की कुल संख्या 12,759 हो गई है। इनमें से 10,824 मामले सक्रिय हैं, 1514 लोग स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं या उन्हें अस्पताल से छुट्टी दे दी गई है, जबकि 420 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है। यहां पढ़ें देश में कोरोना वायरस से संबंधित सभी अपडेट्स...
लाइव अपडेट

01:32 AM, 17-Apr-2020

छत्तीसगढ़ में तीन नए मामले

छत्तीसगढ़ के कोरबा जिले में तीन नए संक्रमितों की पुष्टि हुई है, इसके साथ ही राज्य में में कुल मामले बढ़कर 36 हो गए हैं, इनमें 23 लोग स्वस्थ हुए हैं।

12:31 AM, 17-Apr-2020

इंदौर में आठ मौतें और 245 नए संक्रमित

एमपी के इंदौर में आठ लोगों की मौत हुई है और 245 नए संक्रमित पाए गए हैं। इसके साथ ही जिले में संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या बढ़कर 842 हो गई है।
 
12:28 AM, 17-Apr-2020

यूपी में 805 संक्रमित

उत्तर प्रदेश के स्वास्थ्य विभाग के मुताबिक राज्य में कोरोना संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या बढ़कर 805 हो गई है।
 
12:27 AM, 17-Apr-2020

ओडिशा सरकार ने आवारा पशुओं के लिए दिए 80,18,000 रुपये

ओडिशा सरकार ने लॉकडाउन के दौरान आवारा पशुओं को खिलाने के लिए विभिन्न शहरी स्थानीय निकायों को मुख्यमंत्रियों के राहत कोष से 80,18,000 रुपये का अतिरिक्त फंड देने का फैसला किया है। राज्य सरकार ने इससे पहले इसी काम के लिए 54 लाख रुपये मंजूर किए थे।
 
12:01 AM, 17-Apr-2020

Coronavirus in India: इंदौर में आठ की मौत, महाराष्ट्र में 20 पुलिसकर्मी संक्रमित

अल्पसंख्यक मंत्रालय के केंद्रीय मंत्री मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी ने राज्यों के वक्फ बोर्ड चेयरमैन के साथ वीडियो कॉन्फ़्रेंसिंग के जरिए बैठक की। उन्होंने कहा कि सभी चेयरमैन ने आश्वस्त किया है कि इस महीने की 24 अप्रैल से शुरू होने वाले पवित्र रमजान में लोग लॉकडाउन का पालन करेंगे और सामाजिक दूरी बनाएंगे।
 


यहां पढ़ें 16 अप्रैल (बृहस्पतिवार) के सभी अपडेट्स
coronavirus india corona outbreak in india corona pandemic coronavirus covid 19 india
