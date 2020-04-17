Coronavirus in India Live Updates: देश में संक्रमितों की संख्या 12,759 हुई, 420 की मौत, 1514 ठीक हुए

LiveCoronavirus in India Live Updates: देश में संक्रमितों की संख्या 12,759 हुई, 420 की मौत, 1514 ठीक हुए
Three more persons have tested positive for #Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, taking the total number of cases in the state to 36 including 23 discharged/cured: All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, Raipur— ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020
#UPDATE Eight dead and 245 persons tested positive for #COVID19 in Indore on April 16. Total positive cases in the district stand at 842: Indore Chief Medical & Health Officer Dr. Praveen Jadia #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co/GWgdSOKske— ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020
Total number of COVID19 positive patients in the state rises to 805: Uttar Pradesh Health Department pic.twitter.com/ifqReIEnhP— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 16, 2020
Odisha Government sanctions an additional fund of Rs 80,18,000 from Chief Ministers Relief Fund to various Urban local bodies to feed stray animals during the extended lockdown period. State Govt had earlier sanctioned Rs 54 lakh for the purpose.— ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020
Delhi: Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today held a meeting with Wakf board chairmen of states via video conferencing.He says,"All Wakf Board chairmen have assured to maintain lockdown&social distancing during holy month of Ramzan that starts from April 24" pic.twitter.com/SJlLfQFj3O— ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020
कोरोना वायरस को लेकर दुनिया के सबसे प्रभावित देशों की तुलना में भारत अभी भी बेहतर स्थिति में है।
