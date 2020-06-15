Coronavirus in India Live Updates: इंदौर के लिए राहत की खबर, 24 घंटे में सिर्फ 6 नए मामले

LiveCoronavirus in India Live Updates: इंदौर के लिए राहत की खबर, 24 घंटे में सिर्फ 6 नए मामले
A 56-year-old Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer allegedly committed suicide by ingesting acid in his car in Dwarka over fear of being infected by #COVID19. Matter is under investigation: Delhi Police— ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2020
6 more people have tested positive for #Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 4069. Death toll in the district stands at 174: Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore district— ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2020
Western Railway&Central Railway have decided to resume their selected suburban services for essential staff. These special suburban services will not be for general public but strictly for essential staff as identified by the State Government of #Maharashtra: Western Railway PRO pic.twitter.com/0EEe5E5PEr— ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2020
With 149 more people testing positive for coronavirus in Assam, COVID-19 tally rises to 4,049 in state: Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 14, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
An earthquake of magnitude struck 122 km north west of Rajkot today
14 जून 2020