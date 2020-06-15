शहर चुनें
Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 15th june Unlock1 Day fifteen, Corona Pandemic, delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, bihar, kerala

Live

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: इंदौर के लिए राहत की खबर, 24 घंटे में सिर्फ 6 नए मामले

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 15 Jun 2020 01:46 AM IST
Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 15th june Unlock1 Day fifteen, Corona Pandemic, delhi, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, bihar, kerala
coronavirus in india - फोटो : पीटीआई

खास बातें

  • दिल्ली में 18 जून से संपूर्ण लॉकडाउन लगाने  की अफवाहों को सरकार ने किया खारिज
  • तेलंगाना में बीते 24 घंटे में 23 और पत्रकार कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। राज्य में अब तक कुल 60 पत्रकार कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं।
  • मुंबई में बीते 24 घंटे में कोरोना के 1395 मामले सामने आए और 79 लोगों की जान चली गई। शहर में संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 58,135 हो गई है।
  • दिल्ली में बीते 24 घंटे में कोरोना संक्रमण के 2224 मामले दर्ज किए गए और 56 लोगों की मौत हो गई। राजधानी में कुल मामलों की संख्या 41,182 हो गई है।
  • महाराष्ट्र में पिछले 24 घंटे में कोरोना के 3390 मामले दर्ज किए गए और 120 लोगों की मौत हो गई। राज्य में संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 1,07,958 हो गई है।


लाइव अपडेट

01:13 AM, 15-Jun-2020

भारतीय राजस्व सेवा (IRS) अधिकारी ने द्वारका में कथित तौर पर की आत्महत्या

दिल्ली पुलिस के अनुसार कोरोना से संक्रमित होने के डर से 56 वर्षीय एक भारतीय राजस्व सेवा (IRS) अधिकारी ने द्वारका में अपनी कार में तेजाब पीकर कथित तौर पर आत्महत्या कर ली। मामले की जांच जारी है।  

 
01:04 AM, 15-Jun-2020

इंदौर में 24 घंटे में सिर्फ 6 नए मामले आए सामने

मध्यप्रदेश के इंदौर के लिए एक राहत की खबर आई है। शहर में 24 घंटे में सिर्फ 6 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। अब राज्य में संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 4069 है। जबकी मृतकों की कुल संख्या 174 हो गई है: मुख्य चिकित्सा और स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी, इंदौर जिले
12:47 AM, 15-Jun-2020

पश्चिमी और मध्य रेलवे ने आवश्यक कर्मचारियों के लिए उपनगरीय सेवाओं को फिर से शुरू करने का लिया फैसला

पश्चिमी और मध्य रेलवे ने आवश्यक कर्मचारियों के लिए अपनी चयनित उपनगरीय सेवाओं को फिर से शुरू करने का फैसला किया है। ये विशेष सेवाएं आम जनता के लिए नहीं होगीः- पश्चिमी रेलवे पीआरओ
12:02 AM, 15-Jun-2020

भारत में कोरोना: इंदौर के लिए राहत की खबर, 24 घंटे में सिर्फ 6 नए मामले

असम में बीते 24 घंटे में कोरोना वायरस के 149 नए मामले आए सामने
असम में बीते 24 घंटे में कोरोना वायरस के 149 और नए मामले सामने आने से राज्य में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 4,049 हो गई हैः- स्वास्थ्य और परिवार कल्याण मंत्री हिमंत बिस्वा सरमा

यहां पढ़ें 14 जून (रविवार) के सभी अपडेट्स
 
coronavirus corona in india covid 19 in india corona pandemic in india unlock 1.0 unlock 1.0 guidelines
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

