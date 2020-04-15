Coronavirus in India Live Updates: देश में 1463 नए मामले, 29 की मौत, अबतक 10815 संक्रमित

LiveCoronavirus in India Live Updates: देश में 1463 नए मामले, 29 की मौत, अबतक 10815 संक्रमित
Assam: People in Guwahati lit earthen lamps outside their residence on the occasion of #RongaliBihu amid lockdown, in wake of #coronavirus outbreak. (14.4.2020) pic.twitter.com/R40spNO8WB— ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2020
As of April 14, there are 90 red zones in Jammu and Kashmir. 14 in Jammu and 76 in Kashmir: Department of Information and Public Relations, Govt of Jammu & Kashmir pic.twitter.com/NUTxow6lgC— ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2020
मुंबई के बांद्रा रेलवे स्टेशन पर प्रवासी मजदूरों की भारी भीड़ इकट्ठा होने के मामले में पुलिस विनय दुबे नाम के शख्स की तलाश कर रही है।
14 अप्रैल 2020