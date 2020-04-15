शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 15th April Day Twenty Two Of Lockdown Corona pandemic Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh

Live

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: देश में 1463 नए मामले, 29 की मौत, अबतक 10815 संक्रमित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 15 Apr 2020 02:16 AM IST
Coronavirus In India Live Updates News In Hindi Covid19 15th April Day Twenty Two Of Lockdown Corona pandemic Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh
भारत में कोरोना वायरस - फोटो : PTI

खास बातें

  • मुंबई के बांद्रा रेलवे स्टेशन पर प्रवासी मजदूरों की भारी भीड़ जुटी, घर भेजने की कर रहे थे मांग
  • सूरत के वारछा इलाके में भी बड़ी संख्या में प्रवासी मजदूर सड़कों पर आ गए
  • पिछले 24 घंटे में 1463 नए मामले आए सामने, 29 लोगों की मौत हुई
  • दिल्ली के आरएमएल अस्पताल के दो डॉक्टर कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं
  • देश में एक दिन में सबसे अधिक 1463 कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले।
  • आईसीएमआर ने कहा, 37 लाख रैपिड किट मंगाए गए अबतक दो लाख 32 हजार सैंपल लिए 
  • देशभर में संक्रमितों की संख्या 10,815 पहुंची, 9272 सक्रिय मरीज, 1190 स्वस्थ हुए 
  • देशभर में कोरोना वायरस से निपटने के लिए लॉकडाउन को तीन मई तक बढ़ा दिया गया है
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

02:15 AM, 15-Apr-2020
गुवाहाटी में लोगों ने रोंगाली बिहु पर्व मनाया
असम: गुवाहाटी में लोगों ने कोरोनो वायरस बढ़ते प्रकोप के बीच रोंगाली बिहु पर्व के मौके पर अपने घरों के बाहर दीपक जलाए।


 
विज्ञापन
01:47 AM, 15-Apr-2020
इंदौर: दो लोगों की मौत
मध्यप्रदेश के इंदौर शहर में एमजीएम मेडिकल कॉलेज की डीन डॉ. ज्योति बिंदल ने बताया कि मंगलवार को 76 लोग कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। इनमें से दो की मौत हो गई है और 65 लोग इंदौर के ही रहने वाले हैं। जबकि 11 लोग दूसरे राज्यों के हैं जो फिलहाल इंदौर में ही रह रहे हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि इंदौर जिले में अब संक्रमण के मामलों की संख्या बढ़कर 438 हो गई है।
01:09 AM, 15-Apr-2020

Coronavirus in India Live Updates: देश में 1463 नए मामले, 29 की मौत, अबतक 10815 संक्रमित

14 अप्रैल तक जम्मू और कश्मीर में कुल 90 रेड जोन
जम्मू और कश्मीर सरकार के सूचना और जनसंपर्क विभाग के अनुसार कोरोना वायरस के प्रकोप के मद्देनजर  14 अप्रैल तक जम्मू और कश्मीर में कुल 90 रेड जोन बनाए गए  हैं। जिसमे जम्मू में 14 और कश्मीर में कुल 76 हैं।
 

यहां पढ़ें 14 अप्रैल (मंगलवार) के सभी अपडेट्स
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
coronavirus india corona outbreak in india corona pandemic coronavirus covid 19 india
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

बांद्रा स्टेशन पर इकट्ठा हुए प्रवासी मजदूर
India News

मुंबई में लॉकडाउन हुआ फेल, ब्रांद्रा स्टेशन पर इकट्ठा हुए हजारों प्रवासी, कहा- हमें घर जाना है

14 अप्रैल 2020

भारत में लॉकडाउन
India News

इन जगहों पर 20 अप्रैल से दी जा सकती है लॉकडाउन में ढील, कल जारी होंगे निर्देश

14 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
dipika chikhlia
Television

जब 'रावण' के साथ पहली बार संसद पहुंची थीं 'सीता', तस्वीर खींचने के लिए लग गई थी होड़

14 अप्रैल 2020

पनामा नहर
Bizarre News

एक ऐसी विशाल नहर, जिसे पार करने में जहाजों को लगते हैं 10 घंटे

14 अप्रैल 2020

Ratan Tata Cars
Automobiles

Tata Nano को आज तक नहीं भुला पाए हैं रतन टाटा, अब ये कारें हैं उनके गैराज का हिस्सा!

14 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
महाभारत
Television

'महाभारत' के 'मैं समय हूं' के पीछे है ये मजेदार किस्सा, 'युधिष्ठिर' ने किया बड़ा खुलासा

14 अप्रैल 2020

sunil lahri
Television

फिल्मों में भी काम कर चुके 'रामायण' के 'लक्ष्मण', बाद में इस वजह से कर लिया किनारा

14 अप्रैल 2020

स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय के संयुक्त सचिव लव अग्रवाल
India News

देश में कोरोना वायरस जांच के लिए पर्याप्त संख्या में किट मौजूद: आईसीएमआर

14 अप्रैल 2020

Tv Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri
Television

'रामायण' पर मीम्स बनते ही सामने आए टीवी के लक्ष्मण, कह दी ये बात

14 अप्रैल 2020

ramayan
Television

'रामायण' के ये कलाकार जी रहे गुमनामी की जिंदगी, कोई लौट गया था गांव कोई चला रहीं डांस क्लास

14 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

कोरोनो प्रकोप के बीच नकली समाचारों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई, कई सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट किए गए ब्लॉक

कोरोनो प्रकोप के बीच नकली समाचारों के खिलाफ बड़ा कदम उठाते हुए कार्रवाई की गई है। कई सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट ब्लॉक कर दिए गए हैं।

14 अप्रैल 2020

CONCEPT 2:08

समय जब सुनाने लगा महाभारत की कहानी, बेहद दिलचस्प है ये किस्सा

14 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोना पॉजिटिव 2:07

कोरोना वायरस: लोगों को मुफ्त में ये शख्स बांट रहा है 3डी प्रिंटर तकनीक से बना फेस शील्ड

14 अप्रैल 2020

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:39

कोरोना वायरस से बचने के लिए लोग पूछ रहे अटपटे सवाल, डॉक्टरों का घूम गया सिर

14 अप्रैल 2020

लॉकडाउन 1:44

दुनिया की सबसे छोटी महिला ज्योति आम्गे की अपील- 'लॉकडाउन के दौरान घरों में रहें'

14 अप्रैल 2020

View More Videos

Most Read

बांद्रा स्टेशन पर इकट्ठा हुए प्रवासी मजदूर
India News

कौन है विनय दुबे, जिसने बांद्रा स्टेशन पर जुटे मजदूरों को किया गुमराह

मुंबई के बांद्रा रेलवे स्टेशन पर प्रवासी मजदूरों की भारी भीड़ इकट्ठा होने के मामले में पुलिस विनय दुबे नाम के शख्स की तलाश कर रही है।

14 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
बांद्रा स्टेशन पर इकट्ठा हुए प्रवासी मजदूर
India News

मुंबई में लॉकडाउन हुआ फेल, ब्रांद्रा स्टेशन पर इकट्ठा हुए हजारों प्रवासी, कहा- हमें घर जाना है

14 अप्रैल 2020

किसानों को बुरी तरह प्रभावित कर रहा लॉकडाउन
India News

Lockdown : खेती, हाईवे पर बने ढाबों और फार्मा उद्योग आदि को मिल सकती है राहत

14 अप्रैल 2020

बांद्रा स्टेशन पर इकट्ठा हुए प्रवासी मजदूर
India News

बांद्रा में 1000 मजदूरों पर पुलिस ने दर्ज की एफआईआर, लॉकडाउन तोड़ने का लगाया आरोप

14 अप्रैल 2020

धूल भरी आंधी
India News

उत्तर भारत में तीन दिन खराब रहेगा मौसम, आज आंधी तूफान की चेतावनी

15 अप्रैल 2020

भारत में लॉकडाउन
India News

इन जगहों पर 20 अप्रैल से दी जा सकती है लॉकडाउन में ढील, कल जारी होंगे निर्देश

14 अप्रैल 2020

ayush ministry guidelines for immunity
India News

इम्यूनिटी बढ़ाने के लिए आयुष मंत्रालय ने बताए हैं ये तरीके, पीएम मोदी ने कहा निर्देशों का पालन करें

14 अप्रैल 2020

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited