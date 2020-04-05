LockdownChallenge: इंटनेट पर ट्रेंडिंग हैं ये आठ चैलेंज, आपने कितने किए?

🥛 TRB COFFEE MILK - Dalgona phiên bản Việt 📞 𝐇𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲: 𝟎𝟐𝟖 𝟑𝟗𝟏𝟓 𝟎𝟎𝟓𝟓 🛵🛵. . Những ngày gần đây, giới trẻ xứ Hàn và cộng đồng mạng đang xôn xao về món uống mang tên Dalgona. Sở dĩ có tên như vậy vì món uống này có hương vị khá giống với vị kẹo dalgona của Hàn Quốc (là một loại kẹo đường xốp với thành phần chính là đường và bột baking soda). 👏🏻👏🏻 Một cách rất trùng hợp là TRB cũng có “Dalgona phiên bản Việt Nam” với tên gọi là TRB COFFEE MILK đã được ra mắt cách đây khá lâu và vẫn luôn nằm trong top các món được yêu thích nhất. Điểm đặc biệt của món này chính là phần foam sánh mịn với vị cà phê Việt đặc trưng hoà quyện với sữa tươi từ Đà Lạt và trân châu trắng nhai vui vui. Đến TRB hoặc gọi ngay 📞 𝐇𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞: 𝟎𝟐𝟖 𝟑𝟗𝟏𝟓 𝟎𝟎𝟓𝟓 để thưởng thức món Dalgona phiên bản Việt bạn nhé!. . 🏠 The Running Bean 📍 115 Hồ Tùng Mậu, Quận 1, TP. HCM ——- 🥛 TRB Coffee Milk - a special combination of delicious Vietnamese coffee foam, fresh milk from Da Lat and tasty white pearl. Come visit us or call our 📞 𝐇𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞: 𝟎𝟐𝟖 𝟑𝟗𝟏𝟓 𝟎𝟎𝟓𝟓 to enjoy this lovely drink at home. . 🏠 The Running Bean 📍 No. 115, Ho Tung Mau Street, D.1, HCMC #therunningbean #delivery #TRBCoffeeMilk #dalgona #dalgonacoffee #coffee #milk #coffeefoam #foam #freshmilk #pearl #whitepearl #coffeeshop #coffeetime #coffeeholic #milklover

A post shared by The Running Bean (@therunningbeansg) on Mar 17, 2020 at 10:26pm PDT