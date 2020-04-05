LockdownChallenge: इंटनेट पर ट्रेंडिंग हैं ये आठ चैलेंज, आपने कितने किए?

डाल्गोना कॉफी शब्द "हनीकॉम्ब" शब्द से लिया गया था। डाल शब्द का अर्थ कोरियाई भाषा में मीठा होता है। इस कॉफी में सबसे नीचे बर्फीला दूध होता है और ऊपर अच्छे से फेटी गई कॉफी की मोटी परत। अब कॉफी का यह प्रकार इंटरनेट सनसनी में बदल चुका है। ऐसा लगता है कि हर कोई इसे आजमा रहा है। भारतीय सेलिब्रिटिज की बात करें तो बॉलीवुड अभिनेता नील नितिन मुकेश ने भी इस चैलेंज को स्वीकारते हुए इंस्टाग्राम पर एक वीडियो साझा किया था। जहां उन्होंने पत्नी रुक्मिनी की थकान मिटाने के लिए अपने हाथों से बनी डाल्गोना कॉफी बनाई थी।
Những ngày gần đây, giới trẻ xứ Hàn và cộng đồng mạng đang xôn xao về món uống mang tên Dalgona. Sở dĩ có tên như vậy vì món uống này có hương vị khá giống với vị kẹo dalgona của Hàn Quốc (là một loại kẹo đường xốp với thành phần chính là đường và bột baking soda).
कोरोना वायरस के चलते सारे छोटी-बड़ी खेल प्रतियोगिताएं भी रद्द हो गईं। कुछ को टाल दिया गया। सारे खिलाड़ी घरों में कैद हैं, ऐसे में बोरियत से बचने और खुद को फिट रखने के लिए इन एथलीट्स ने टॉयलेट पेपर रोल के साथ खेलना शुरू कर दिया है। फुटबॉलर्स से शुरू हुआ यह चैलेंज क्रिकेटर्स तक भी पहुंचा। इस चैलेंज में टॉयलेट पेपर रोल को फुटबॉल की तरह इस्तेमाल करते हुए बिना जमीन पर गिराए 10 बार अपने पैरों से हवा में उछालना होता है।
The one we've all been waiting for 😍— Goal (@goal) March 19, 2020
Lionel Messi takes on the #StayAtHomeChallenge 🧻
Effortless 😎
🎥 Instagram: leomessi pic.twitter.com/9Me24OILuF
#StayAtHomeChallenge with my partner in crime 🕵♂ Just having fun with whatever is around - it's proof that you don't need to head out to enjoy yourself. Stay at home, guys! ⚽🏡🔝#stayathome #staysafe #justplaying #fun #soccer #dadandson pic.twitter.com/JkeHs9F5lL— Nani (@luisnani) March 17, 2020
post a picture with a hastag #sareechallenge follow @sareechallenge pic: @nainasamantray17 #inkedgirls #instagram #fitnessmotivation #likeforlikes #selfie #Assam #Bihar #Goa #Gujarat #Haryana #HimachalPradesh #Karnataka #Kerala #ollywoodblog #MadhyaPradesh #maharashtra #Punjab #Rajasthan #TamilNadu #thedrunkodia #Uttarakhand #westbengal #odisha #Bangalore #bollywoodvlog #Mumbai #Delhi #Pune #Bhubaneswar
लॉकडाउन के दौरान फिट और स्वस्थ रहना बहुत जरूरी है, शायद इसलिए फिटनेस चैलेंज भी सोशल मीडिया पर चल रहा है। अपने रूटीन में बदलाव लाकर थोड़ा समय अपने शरीर पर भी दिया जा सकता है। रोजाना जिम जाने वाले न सिर्फ व्यायाम करते हुए वीडियोज पोस्ट कर रहे हैं बल्कि चैलेंज देकर दूसरों को भी प्रोत्साहित कर रहे हैं।
कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ जंग में साफ-सफाई ही सबसे बड़ा औजार है। शायद यही कारण है कि लोगों को बार-बार हाथ धोने और सैनिटाइजर के इस्तेमाल की अपील की जा रही है।
Thank you @Pvsindhu1, @HimaDas8 for nominating me for this challenge at this very important and difficult time for the world..hope this helps in raising awareness of how important handwashing is, specially now.. I nominate @TheFarahKhan @rohanbopanna @hardikpandya7 @azharflicks https://t.co/hJGS6lOpGe pic.twitter.com/U4Mhpp7VLQ— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) March 19, 2020
I accept the #SafeHands challenge 🧼@DrTedros. One of the main takeaways from our IG live chat yesterday was the importance of washing your hands properly. It’s a simple action that can help save lives and flatten the curve. And here's a song to ensure you're doing this for at least 20 seconds.🎵 co-written by @nickjonas. I nominate @katebosworth, @mindykaling, @nickjonas, @parineetichopra and @amitabhbachchan. Namaste 🙏🏽
We challenge you to recreate a work of art with objects (and people) in your home.— Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020
🥇 Choose your favorite artwork
🥈 Find three things lying around your house⠀
🥉 Recreate the artwork with those items
And share with us. pic.twitter.com/9BNq35HY2V
March 31, 2020
