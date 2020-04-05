शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   coronavirus: Dalgona coffee and 10 other trends that are floating on social media amid lockdown

#LockdownChallenge: इंटनेट पर ट्रेंडिंग हैं ये आठ चैलेंज, आपने कितने किए?

Anshul Talmaleअंशुल तलमले Updated Mon, 06 Apr 2020 02:14 AM IST
लॉकडाउन चैलेंजेस
लॉकडाउन चैलेंजेस - फोटो : ट्विटर
हैंडसाइन चैलेंज
coronavirus lockdown challenge lockdown corona special news

Spotlight

लोगों ने 'गो कोरोना गो' के नारे वाले दीप जलाएं
India News

इन नेताओं ने दीया-मोमबत्ती जलाकर कोरोना के खिलाफ जंग का लिया संकल्प, देखें तस्वीरें

5 अप्रैल 2020

पीएम मोदी और हिमांशी खुराना
Bollywood

पीएम मोदी की दीया जलाओ अपील को मिला बॉलीवुड सितारों का साथ, देखें सेलेब्स के फोटोज और वीडियोज

5 अप्रैल 2020

यमुना का साफ पानी
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः लॉकडाउन में साफ हुई यमुना, तस्वीरें दे रहीं स्वच्छता की गवाही

5 अप्रैल 2020

Coronavirus: How much long need to have social distancing to prevent covid 19 in Lockdown India
Health & Fitness

कोरोना वायरस से बचने के लिए आखिर कब तक करनी होगी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग?

5 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोना वायरस: फैक्ट चेक
India News

Fact Check: पत्तागोभी खाने से होगा कोरोना वायरस, जानिए इस वायरल दावे का सच

5 अप्रैल 2020

Coronaindia
Health & Fitness

भारत में कोरोना वायरस का कहर क्या गर्मी बढ़ने से खत्म हो जाएगा?

5 अप्रैल 2020

पुलिस
Agra

लॉकडाउन में जुटी भीड़ ने किया पुलिस टीम पर हमला, सिपाहियों ने भागकर बचाई जान

5 अप्रैल 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

मलयेशिया जाने की फिराक में थे आठ तब्लीगी, आव्रजन अधिकारियों ने विमान से उतारा

5 अप्रैल 2020

शाहिदा परवीन और उनके होने वाले शौहर
Dehradun

#LadengeCoronaSe: आज बनना था दुल्हन, लेकिन निकाह से पहले कबूल किया वर्दी का फर्ज, ड्यूटी पर लौट आईं परवीन

5 अप्रैल 2020

LOCKDOWN MESSGAE VIRAL
Social Network

लॉकडाउन बढ़ने को लेकर WHO के नाम से वायरल हो रहा यह मैसेज, जानें सच्चाई

5 अप्रैल 2020

