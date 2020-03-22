शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   corona virus: people shows gratitude towards worker fighting against covid19

लोगों ने जताया कर्मवीरों का आभार, ताली-थाली और घंटियों की आवाज से गूंज उठा भारत  

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 22 Mar 2020 07:18 PM IST
विज्ञापन
राजनाथ सिंह
राजनाथ सिंह - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
पूरे देश में लोगों ने रविवार शाम को घंटी, थाली और ताली बजाकर चिकित्सा और अन्य क्षेत्रों से जुड़े कर्मियों के प्रति आभार व्यक्त किया जो कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ जंग में अग्रिम मोर्चे पर लड़ रहे हैं। हर तरफ ताली, थाली, घंटी और शंख की आवाज गूंज रही थी। बच्चों से लेकर बुजुर्गों तक ने इसके जरिए आवश्यक कार्यों में लगे लोगों के प्रति अपना आभार जताया। 
विज्ञापन
पीएम ने किया ‘जनता कर्फ्यू’ का आह्वान

कोरोना वायरस को फैलने से रोकने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की ‘जनता कर्फ्यू’ के आह्वान का समर्थन करते हुए डॉक्टरों, नर्सों और अन्य आवश्यक सेवाओं से जुड़े लोगों के प्रति एकजुटता प्रदर्शित करने के लिए पांच बजते ही देशभर के लोग अपनी बालकनी, लॉन और छतों पर बाहर निकल आए और तालियों की गड़गड़ाहट से आकाश गूंज उठा।

बता दें कि पीएम मोदी ने देशवासियों से अपील की थी वे ठीक पांच बजे अपने घरों के बाहर ताली, थाली या शंख बजाकर कोरोना के प्रकोप के बीच आवश्यक सेवाओं में लगे डॉक्टरों, सुरक्षाकर्मियों, सफाईकर्मियों, मीडियाकर्मियों व अन्य लोगों के प्रति आभार जताएं। आज लोगों ने इस मुहिम में बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया। 

इन वीडियो में आप देख सकते हैं कि खास लोगों से लेकर आमजनों ने कैसे कर्मवीरों के प्रति आभार जताया। 
 
  • पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी की मां हीराबेन ने भी थाली बजाकर कोरोना वायरस से जंग लड़ रहे योद्धाओं के प्रति आभार जताया।  

  • दिल्ली में रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों समेत आवश्यक सेवाओं में लगे कर्मचारियों के प्रति आभार जताया।   
 
  • भाजपा अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने भी थाली बजाकर 'योद्धाओं' का अभार जताया। 
 
  • ये दृश्य है नोएडा का जहां लोगों ने घरों के बाहर ताली और थाली बजाई। 
 
  • उत्तराखंड के देहरादून का दृश्य 
  • सिंगापुर में रह रहे भारतीयों ने भी 5 बजे ताली-थाली बजाकर भारत में कर्मवीरों का आभार जताया। 
  • लोकसभा स्पीकर ओम बिरला ने भी जताया कोरोना से जंग लड़ रहे योद्धाओं का आभार। 
 

 
अपने व अपने परिवार के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए महाकालेश्वर में कराएं 1.25 लाख महामृत्युंजय का सामूहिक जाप
Buy Now
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
corona virus fight against corona covid19 rajnath singh pm modi janta curfew

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

ताली और थाली बजाते सितारे
Bollywood

coronavirus: बॉलीवुड सितारों ने किया योद्धाओं को सलाम, देखें तस्वीरें और वीडियोज

22 मार्च 2020

Kanika Kapoor
Bollywood

अस्पताल के लिए सिरदर्द बनीं कनिका कपूर, कोरोना के इलाज के दौरान की ऐसी हरकत

22 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
coronavirus in india: Women death suddenly after return from America in haridwar
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: अमेरिका से हरिद्वार लौटी महिला की अचानक हुई मौत, पुलिस और स्वास्थ्य विभाग में हड़कंप

22 मार्च 2020

Janta Curfew in himachal pradesh shimla ridge maidan makes history
Shimla

जनता कर्फ्यू के बीच शिमला के ऐतिहासिक रिज मैदान पर बना एक और इतिहास

22 मार्च 2020

शाहीन बाग में पेट्रोल बम से हमला
Delhi NCR

शाहीन बाग में धरनास्थल के पास फेंका पेट्रोल बम, प्रदर्शनकारियों का गंभीर आरोप

22 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
हाथ जोड़ कर घर में रहने की अपील करता पुलिसकर्मी।
Varanasi

#JantaCurfew: कोरोना चल रहा है, प्लीज घर पर रहो, हाथ जोड़ लोगों से अपील कर रहे पुलिसकर्मी

22 मार्च 2020

नरेंद्र मोदी-डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
Bollywood

Coronavirus: बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री का पीएम मोदी पर तंज, लिखा- 'डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के लिए 120 करोड़ का खर्चा और'

22 मार्च 2020

Janta Curfew In India Live
India News

तस्वीरें: जनता कर्फ्यू को लोगों का समर्थन, सड़कें खाली, चौराहे सुनसान, ऐसा है देश का हाल

22 मार्च 2020

coronavirus Live Updates
India News

भारत में कोरोना LIVE: पीएम मोदी की अपील पर जनता कर्फ्यू जारी, अब तक 315 संक्रमित

22 मार्च 2020

जनता कर्फ्यू कोरोना वायरस
Lucknow

Janta Curfew Live Updates: यूपी में सड़कों पर पसरा सन्नाटा

22 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited