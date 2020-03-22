लोगों ने जताया कर्मवीरों का आभार, ताली-थाली और घंटियों की आवाज से गूंज उठा भारत  

{"_id":"5e77603e8ebc3e768550f8d4","slug":"corona-virus-people-shows-gratitude-towards-worker-fighting-against-covid19","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u092d\u093e\u0930, \u0924\u093e\u0932\u0940-\u0925\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0935\u093e\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0917\u0942\u0902\u091c \u0909\u0920\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u00a0","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}

कोरोना वायरस को फैलने से रोकने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की ‘जनता कर्फ्यू’ के आह्वान का समर्थन करते हुए डॉक्टरों, नर्सों और अन्य आवश्यक सेवाओं से जुड़े लोगों के प्रति एकजुटता प्रदर्शित करने के लिए पांच बजते ही देशभर के लोग अपनी बालकनी, लॉन और छतों पर बाहर निकल आए और तालियों की गड़गड़ाहट से आकाश गूंज उठा।



बता दें कि पीएम मोदी ने देशवासियों से अपील की थी वे ठीक पांच बजे अपने घरों के बाहर ताली, थाली या शंख बजाकर कोरोना के प्रकोप के बीच आवश्यक सेवाओं में लगे डॉक्टरों, सुरक्षाकर्मियों, सफाईकर्मियों, मीडियाकर्मियों व अन्य लोगों के प्रति आभार जताएं। आज लोगों ने इस मुहिम में बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लिया।



इन वीडियो में आप देख सकते हैं कि खास लोगों से लेकर आमजनों ने कैसे कर्मवीरों के प्रति आभार जताया।

पूरे देश में लोगों ने रविवार शाम को घंटी, थाली और ताली बजाकर चिकित्सा और अन्य क्षेत्रों से जुड़े कर्मियों के प्रति आभार व्यक्त किया जो कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ जंग में अग्रिम मोर्चे पर लड़ रहे हैं। हर तरफ ताली, थाली, घंटी और शंख की आवाज गूंज रही थी। बच्चों से लेकर बुजुर्गों तक ने इसके जरिए आवश्यक कार्यों में लगे लोगों के प्रति अपना आभार जताया।

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी की मां हीराबेन ने भी थाली बजाकर कोरोना वायरस से जंग लड़ रहे योद्धाओं के प्रति आभार जताया।



#WATCH Gujarat: Mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Heeraben clangs utensil at her residence to express gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/ipaI1yOtoB — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

दिल्ली में रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों समेत आवश्यक सेवाओं में लगे कर्मचारियों के प्रति आभार जताया।

#WATCH Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath participates in the exercise called by PM Modi to express gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/hEokJqwDrV — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

भाजपा अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने भी थाली बजाकर 'योद्धाओं' का अभार जताया।

#WATCH Delhi: BJP National President JP Nadda rings a bell at his residence to express gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/0tTC5091oF — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

ये दृश्य है नोएडा का जहां लोगों ने घरों के बाहर ताली और थाली बजाई।

#WATCH: People come out on their terraces and balconies to clap, clang utensils and ring bells to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic. Visuals from Noida. pic.twitter.com/QkFPCEKv6I — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 22, 2020

उत्तराखंड के देहरादून का दृश्य

#WATCH Uttarakhand: People come out on their terraces and balconies to clap, clang utensils and ring bells to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid. #CoronavirusPandemic. Visuals from Dehradun pic.twitter.com/5Jn0rYGD9R — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

सिंगापुर में रह रहे भारतीयों ने भी 5 बजे ताली-थाली बजाकर भारत में कर्मवीरों का आभार जताया।

#WATCH: Singaporeans of Indian origin join in to clap and ring bells at 5 pm IST, to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic in India. pic.twitter.com/dkqtHI2Ikt — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

लोकसभा स्पीकर ओम बिरला ने भी जताया कोरोना से जंग लड़ रहे योद्धाओं का आभार।