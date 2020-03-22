लोगों ने जताया कर्मवीरों का आभार, ताली-थाली और घंटियों की आवाज से गूंज उठा भारत  

#WATCH Gujarat: Mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Heeraben clangs utensil at her residence to express gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/ipaI1yOtoB— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020
#WATCH Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath participates in the exercise called by PM Modi to express gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/hEokJqwDrV— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020
#WATCH Delhi: BJP National President JP Nadda rings a bell at his residence to express gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/0tTC5091oF— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020
#WATCH: People come out on their terraces and balconies to clap, clang utensils and ring bells to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic. Visuals from Noida. pic.twitter.com/QkFPCEKv6I— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 22, 2020
#WATCH Uttarakhand: People come out on their terraces and balconies to clap, clang utensils and ring bells to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid. #CoronavirusPandemic. Visuals from Dehradun pic.twitter.com/5Jn0rYGD9R— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020
#WATCH: Singaporeans of Indian origin join in to clap and ring bells at 5 pm IST, to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic in India. pic.twitter.com/dkqtHI2Ikt— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020
#WATCH Delhi: Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla participates in the exercise called by PM Modi to express gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/NwnCyDHoLG— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.