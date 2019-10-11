शहर चुनें

Congress suspended Majeed Qureshi from the party for contesting against Partys official candidate 

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव: कांग्रेस ने माजीद कुरैशी को पार्टी से किया निलंबित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Fri, 11 Oct 2019 02:51 PM IST
कांग्रेस (फाइल फोटो)
कांग्रेस (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Social Media
महाराष्ट्र में 21 अक्तूबर को चुनाव होने वाले हैं। ऐसे में सभी पार्टियां जोर-शोर से तैयारियां कर रही हैं। ज्यादातर सीटों पर पार्टी ने अपने उम्मीदवारों को घोषणा कर दी है। इसी बीच कांग्रेस मे माजीद कुरैशी को पार्टी से निलंबित कर दिया है। कुरैशी पार्टी के आधिकारिक तौर पर घोषित उम्मीदवार राजेश एकाडे के खिलाफ मलकापुर विधानसभा सीट से चुनाव मैदान में उतर गए थे। इसी कारण उन्हें पार्टी से निकाला गया है।
