Bharat Jodo Yatra: कांग्रेस की भारत जोड़ो यात्रा फिर से पहुंची कर्नाटक, आंध्र प्रदेश में मिला अपार समर्थन

कांग्रेस की भारत जोड़ो यात्रा फिर से कर्नाटक पहुंच गई। शुक्रवार को आंध्र प्रदेश का पहला चरण समाप्त होने के बाद इस यात्रा ने फिर से पड़ोसी राज्य कर्नाटक की सीमा में प्रवेश किया। इस दौरान राहुल गांधी के साथ कई बड़े नेता व कार्यकर्ताओं का हुजूम दिखाई दिया। जानकारी के मुताबिक, आंध्र प्रदेश में रात्रि विश्राम के बाद शुक्रवार सुबह यात्रा फिर से शुरू हुई और रायचूर के रास्ते यह कर्नाटक वापस लौट आई।

LIVE: #BharatJodoYatra resumes from Kurnool. The response Bharat Yatris are recieving in Andhra is beyond what we had anticipated. https://t.co/3etpzJOfKj