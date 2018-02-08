अपना शहर चुनें

पकौड़ा विवाद: मुंबई कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष संजय निरुपम को पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 04:44 PM IST
Congress President Sanjay Nirupam detained by police for pakoda protest in Mumbai 
मुंबई कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष संजय निरुपम को गुरुवार को गिरगांव चौपाटी में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के पकौड़ा रोजागर के बयान का विरोध करने पर पुलिस ने हिरासत में ले लिया।

न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक, संजय गिरगांव चौपाटी पर 'पकौड़ा विरोध' में शामिल थे। इस दौरान पुलिस ने उन्हें वहां से हिरासत में ले लिया।
 



बता दें कि प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा है कि पकौड़े बेचना भी एक रोजगार है और अगर कोई युवा दिनभर में इसके जरिए 200 रुपए भी कमाता है तो इससे बेहतर कुछ नहीं।

पीएम के बयान के बाद देशभर में युवा पकौड़े बना कर विरोध कर रहे हैं।
congress pm modi bjp

