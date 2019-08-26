शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Congress President has dissolved the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee

सोनिया गांधी ने ओडिशा प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी को तत्काल प्रभाव से किया भंग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 26 Aug 2019 09:10 PM IST
Soniya Gandhi
Soniya Gandhi
ख़बर सुनें
दोबारा कांग्रेस की कमान संभालने के बाद सोनिया गांधी कांग्रेस में हर स्तर पर परिवर्तन करने की कोशिश कर रही हैं। 26 अगस्त को उन्होंने ओडिशा प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी (पीसीसी) के सभी पदाधिकारियों और अन्य सभी समितियों को तत्काल प्रभाव से भंग कर दिया, लेकिन अध्यक्ष और कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष अपने पद पर बने रहेंगे।
विज्ञापन
बताया जा रहा है कि यह फैसला हाल ही में आयोजित विधानसभा और लोकसभा चुनावों में आए परिणामों को देखते हुए लिया गया है।
 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सोनिया गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सोनिया ने महाराष्ट्र के पार्टी नेताओं से कहा- चुनाव से पहले सीट बंटवारे को जल्द दें अंतिम रूप

25 अगस्त 2019

सोनिया गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल में वाम मोर्चा और कांग्रेस गठबंधन को सोनिया गांधी ने दिखाई हरी झंडी

24 अगस्त 2019

राहुल गांधी-प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कांग्रेस नेतृत्व ने दिए युवाओं को आगे लाने के संकेत 

24 अगस्त 2019

शेयर मार्केट, अब नहीं रहेगा गुत्थी
Invertis university

शेयर मार्केट, अब नहीं रहेगा गुत्थी
सोनिया गांधी
India News

प्रचंड बहुमत से सत्ता में आने के बाद भी राजीव ने कभी भी भय का माहौल नहीं बनाया: सोनिया गांधी

22 अगस्त 2019

सोनिया गांधी
India News

राजीव गांधी को विशाल बहुमत मिला, लेकिन किसी को डराया-धमकाया नहीं: सोनिया

22 अगस्त 2019

पीएम मोदी और डोनाल्ड ट्र्ंप
World

जी-7 में पीएम मोदी ने कश्मीर पर सुनाई खरी-खरी, ट्रंप बोले- हम नहीं करेंगे मध्यस्थता

26 अगस्त 2019

समस्या कैसी भी हो, पाएं इसका अचूक समाधान प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्यों से केवल 99 रुपये में
Astrology Services

समस्या कैसी भी हो, पाएं इसका अचूक समाधान प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्यों से केवल 99 रुपये में
विज्ञापन
सोनिया गांधी ओडिशा ओडिशा कांग्रेस समिति sonia gandhi odisha pradesh congress committee odisha congress
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

गुलाम नबी आजाद, महबूबा मुफ्ती और उमर अब्दुल्ला
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर के नजरबंद नेताओं पर फैसला जल्द, विदेश से पीएम मोदी के लौटने का इंतजार

26 अगस्त 2019

अमेजन जंगल में लगी भयंकर आग
World

अमेजन के जंगलों में आग बुझाने की कोशिशें तेज, जी7 ने किया ब्राजील के समर्थन का एलान

26 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
संजय दत्त
Bollywood

10 साल बाद राजनीति में फिर कदम रखेंगे संजय दत्त, महाराष्ट्र सरकार के मंत्री ने किया दावा

26 अगस्त 2019

Bio diversity park
Varanasi

उत्तर प्रदेश के 16 जिलों में बनेगा जैव विविधता पार्क, पर्यटन को मिलेगा बढ़ावा

26 अगस्त 2019

चाकू से कान काटा (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Bareilly

बरेली में गुस्साये दामाद ने चबाई सास की नाक, चाकू से काट दिया कान

26 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
Suniel Shetty
Bollywood

बेटी की फिल्म में दखलअंदाजी के आरोप पर बोले सुनील शेट्टी, कहा- ये बात कोई प्रोड्यूसर नहीं...

26 अगस्त 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः बिना टैग वाले वाहन चालकों को सात दिन की राहत

26 अगस्त 2019

पासपोर्ट
Aligarh

मुस्लिम महिला ने हिंदू महिला के नाम से बनवाया पासपोर्ट, इस तरह पकड़ी गई

26 अगस्त 2019

prabhas
Bollywood

कपिल के शो में प्रभास ने किया 5 हजार से ज्यादा लव प्रपोजल मिलने का खुलासा, बोले- मैंने इसे कभी..

26 अगस्त 2019

karkardooma court
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: कुपोषण से बच्ची की मौत पर पिता और दादी को छह माह कैद

26 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

भारतीय वायुसेना (फाइल फोटो)
India News

चीन के साथ पाकिस्तान कर रहा युद्धाभ्यास, भारतीय वायुसेना सतर्क

भारतीय वायुसेना ने कहा कि चीन के साथ पाकिस्तान के हवाई युद्धाभ्यास पर हम सतर्क हैं और उसपर कड़ी नजर रखे हुए हैं। चीन के होटन शहर में हो रहे इस युद्धाभ्यास में दोनों ही देशों के आधुनिक लड़ाकू विमान हिस्सा ले रहे हैं।

26 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
Narendra Modi and Donald Trump at G7 Summit France
India News

पाकिस्तान का हर दांव बेकार, बियारेत्ज से कूटनीति की बड़ी कामयाबी लेकर लौटे प्रधानमंत्री मोदी

26 अगस्त 2019

Haji Anayat Ali
India News

पीडीपी के हाजी अनायत अली सहित कारगिल के आठ नेता भाजपा में शामिल

26 अगस्त 2019

इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आखिर इमरान खान मान ही गए कि भारत ने दिया था बालाकोट एयर स्ट्राइक को अंजाम

26 अगस्त 2019

एडमिरल करमबीर सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

समुद्र के रास्ते भारत पर हमले की फिराक में जैश-ए-मोहम्मद, नौसेना प्रमुख बोले- हम पूरी तरह अलर्ट

26 अगस्त 2019

गुरुवार को पेशी के दौरान पी. चिदंबरम
India News

पी चिदंबरम ही नहीं उनके पूरे परिवार पर बढ़ रहा है जांच एजेंसियों का घेरा

26 अगस्त 2019

कांबिंग करते सीआरपीएफ के जवान।
India News

एक्सक्लूसिवः नक्सलियों से लड़ रहे सीआरपीएफ के 894 जांबाजों को नहीं मिलेगा हाई रिस्क अलाउंस

26 अगस्त 2019

पी चिदंबरम-कार्ति चिदंबरम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

इस शख्स से 'घबराता' है चिदंबरम परिवार, जिसकी मदद से जांच एजेंसियों ने कसा शिकंजा

26 अगस्त 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भ्रष्टाचार पर मोदी सरकार का एक और वार, फिर 22 अफसरों को जबरन किया रिटायर

26 अगस्त 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

सरकार ने घटाई सैनिटरी नैपकिन की कीमत, जन औषधि केंद्रों पर एक रुपये में मिलेगा पैड

26 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

G-7 में पीएम मोदी और ट्रंप के कश्मीर वाले बयान से बौखलाए इमरान, भारत को दी परमाणु हमले की गीदड़भभकी

जी-7 समिट में भारत के प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और अमेरिकी राष्ट्रवपति डोनाल्डे ट्रंप की बातचीत के बाद पाकिस्तासनी प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान ने भारत के खिलाफ युद्ध और परमाणु हथियार के प्रयोग की धमकी दी। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट

26 अगस्त 2019

पीवी सिंधु 2:07

पीवी सिंधु ने इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट किया बेहद ही इमोशनल मैसेज, कहा- मुश्किल से रोके थे आंसू

26 अगस्त 2019

concept pic 3:14

अंतरिक्ष में बैठी पत्नी ने हैक किया पति का बैंक अकाउंट

26 अगस्त 2019

concept pic 3:01

कुतुब मीनार से दोगुनी होगी आंबेडकर की ये प्रतिमा

26 अगस्त 2019

पीवी सिंधु 1:50

पीवी सिंधु ने गोल्ड जीतकर रचा इतिहास, कहा- मेरी जीत मेरे तमाम आलोचकों को जवाब है

26 अगस्त 2019

Related

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह को खतरा कम, एसपीजी हटाई गई, जेड प्लस सुरक्षा में रहेंगे

26 अगस्त 2019

गुलाम नबी आजाद, महबूबा मुफ्ती और उमर अब्दुल्ला
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर के नजरबंद नेताओं पर फैसला जल्द, विदेश से पीएम मोदी के लौटने का इंतजार

26 अगस्त 2019

बैठक में गृहमंत्री अमित शाह
India News

माओवाद के खात्मे के लिए अमित शाह ने बुलाई बैठक, कई राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्री हुए शामिल

26 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

मौसम: मध्यप्रदेश, गुजरात सहित इन राज्यों में भारी बारिश के चलते अगले 24 घंटे भारी

26 अगस्त 2019

बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार
India News

झारखंड और महाराष्ट्र में नहीं चलेगा नीतीश का 'तीर', चुनाव चिन्ह फ्रीज

26 अगस्त 2019

प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा
India News

आईएएस अधिकारी के इस्तीफे के बहाने प्रियंका का मोदी सरकार पर निशाना

26 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited