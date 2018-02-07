अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Congress MP Renuka Chaudhary speaks on PM Narendra Modi's comment on her laughter in Rajya Sabha

रामायण सीरियल के बाद पहली बार सुनी ऐसी हंसी के बयान पर कांग्रेस नेत्री का पीएम मोदी को जवाब

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 08:24 PM IST
Congress MP Renuka Chaudhary speaks on PM Narendra Modi's comment on her laughter in Rajya Sabha
रेणुका चौधरी
राज्यसभा में रेणुका चौधरी के हंसने के बाद पीएम मोदी की टिप्पणी पर अब कांग्रेस नेत्री रेणुका चौधरी ने जवाब दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि पीएम मोदी ने मुझ पर व्यक्तिगत रूप से टिप्पणी की है। उन्होंने कहा कि यह एक महिला का अपमान हैं। 

RELATED

रेणुका चौधरी ने कहा कि मैं उनसे ऐसी उम्मीद नहीं करती हूं। उनका जवाब देने के लिए मैं इतना नीचे भी नहीं जा सकती हूं। उन्होंने कहा कि मेरे पास सबूत है जहां देश के प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि कांग्रेस आधार कार्ड को लेकर नाच रही है। जबकि वो आज बता रहे हैं कि इसका बीज लालकृष्ण आडवाणी ने बोया था। इसलिए मुझे हंसी आ गई। उन्होंने कहा कि इतना लंबा चौड़ा बोल रहा है वो भी देश का प्रधानमंत्री। 
आगे पढ़ें

renuka chaudhary rajya sabha pm modi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Police complaint files against Veteran actor Jitendra in Himachal pradesh
Bollywood

एक्टर जितेंद्र के खिलाफ बहन ने लगाए यौन उत्पीड़न के गंभीर आरोप, बोलीं- नशे में की थी हरकत

7 फरवरी 2018

Court rejected Actor Dileep demand for video of Malayalam actress molestation 
Bollywood

मलयालम एक्ट्रेस छेड़खानी मामला: किडनैपिंग के बाद छेड़खानी का VIDEO नहीं देगा कोर्ट, दी यह दलील

7 फरवरी 2018

Manish Malhotra answer is going viral on Ranbbir Kapoor and alia bhatt
Bollywood

आलिया से रणबीर के रिश्तों को लेकर इस सेलिब्रिटी ने कही बड़ी बात, एक्स BF सिद्धार्थ भी चौंक जाएंगे

7 फरवरी 2018

five superstar in negative roll in film
Bollywood

सलमान ही नहीं शाहरुख, आमिर समेत ये 5 एक्टर्स भी विलेन बन हीरो को लगा चुके हैं 'किक'

7 फरवरी 2018

tv actress juhi parmar spends quality time with daughter after divorce
Television

हांगकांग में बेटी का बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट करने पहुंची ये फेमस टीवी एक्ट्रेस, पति से ले चुकी हैं तलाक

7 फरवरी 2018

Ajay Devgn opens up about being in film indutry for so long at raid trailer launch
Bollywood

यूपी के हाई प्रोफाइल केस पर बनी है RAID, अजय देवगन ने क‌िए फिल्म से जुड़े कई खुलासे

7 फरवरी 2018

Baba Ramdev reveals secret about his life
Bollywood

7 बार मौत को मात दे चुके हैं रामदेव, हुए कई जानलेवा हमले, योगगुरू का सनसनीखेज खुलासा

7 फरवरी 2018

Akshay and Amitabh to come together again, 102 not out trailer attached with Padman
Bollywood

फैंस के लिए खुशखबरी, फिर लौटा 'वक्त', जब एक साथ दिखेंगे अमिताभ और अक्षय

7 फरवरी 2018

Nushrat Bharucha mother revealed the mystery boy secret on reality show
Bollywood

फिल्म रिलीज से पहले इस एक्ट्रेस की मां ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, देखते रह गए सभी

7 फरवरी 2018

Paresh Rawal says no one can play PM Narendra Modi better than him on screen
Bollywood

सिर्फ मैं ही परदे पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी बन सकता हूं, मेरे अलावा कोई और नहींः परेश रावल

7 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Congress President Rahul gandhi take a jibe at Pm narendra Modi over rafale deal
India News

PM मोदी हुए शायराना तो राहुल भी नहीं रहे पीछे, कविता के जरिए पूछा ये बड़ा सवाल

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर जरूरी मुद्दों पर लोकसभा और राज्यसभा में भाषण के दौरान चुप्पी साधने पर कविता के जरिए तीखा प्रहार किया है।

7 फरवरी 2018

Rahul Gandhi attack on PM Modi, after loksabha speech
India News

PM मोदी के भाषण के बाद राहुल ने पूछे तीन सवाल, बोले- ये जानना चाहता है पूरा देश 

7 फरवरी 2018

Parliament Budget Session: opposition leaders reaction on PM Modi Speech
India News

PM के भाषण पर शिवसेना का तंज, कहा- 4 साल हो गए कब तक कांग्रेस को ही कोसोगे?

7 फरवरी 2018

Asaduddin Owaisi demanded in Lok Sabha bring a law to punish who called Indian Muslim a Pakistani
India News

पाकिस्तानी कहने पर हो 3 साल की सजा, लोकसभा में ओवैसी ने उठाई मांग

7 फरवरी 2018

PM Modi Motion Of Thanks In Lok Sabha on the President Budget Speech
India News

लोकसभा में बोले पीएम मोदी- पटेल देश के प्रधानमंत्री होते तो मेरे कश्मीर का ये हाल नहीं होता

7 फरवरी 2018

BJP MP Vinay Katiyar on Owaisi demand of prosecution for calling Indian Muslims Pakistani
India News

ओवैसी पर कटियार का पलटवार, मुसलमानों का भारत में क्या काम, पाक या बांग्लादेश चले जाएं

7 फरवरी 2018

Good news for young people who looking for job, new recruitment in January to June
India News

नौकरी की तलाश कर रहे युवाओं के लिए खुशखबरी, जनवरी-जून में होगी नई भर्ती

7 फरवरी 2018

parliament budget session: prime minister narendra modi attacks on congress in loksabha
India News

कांग्रेस के बोए जहर की मार आज तक झेल रहा देश, PM मोदी के बड़े आरोप

7 फरवरी 2018

Red Fort attack case: Delhi's Patiala House court granted bail to Bilal Ahmad Kawa
India News

लाल किला हमला: संदिग्ध आतंकी बिलाल अहमद कावा को कोर्ट से मिली जमानत

7 फरवरी 2018

Parliament LIVE: Opposition created ruckus at Lok Sabha During PM Modi Motion of Thanks Speech
India News

लोकसभा में PM मोदी बोलते रहे, विपक्ष से ड्रामा-जुमलेबाजी बंद करो के नारे गूंजते रहे

7 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: छात्राओं ने ‘ठरकी’ प्रोफेसर को ऐसे सिखाया सबक

दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी के भारती कॉलेज में थर्ड इयर की एक छात्रा के साथ प्रोफेसर ने ही अश्लील हरकत की लेकिन इसके बाद उसे छात्रा ने कैसे उसे सबक सिखाया जरा ये देखिए।

7 फरवरी 2018

Pm narendra modi 10 BIG attacks on congress in lok sabha 6:53

विपक्ष पर जमकर बरसे पीएम मोदी, चुन-चुनकर किए ये 10 बड़े हमले

7 फरवरी 2018

muslim elderly beaten in Rajsthan for forcing to saying jai shriram 3:45

VIDEO: ‘जय श्री राम’ का नारा लगवाने के लिए बुजुर्ग की पिटाई

7 फरवरी 2018

PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI’S MET WITH ACCIDENT, INJURED, ONE RELATIVE DEAD 0:53

पीएम मोदी की पत्नी जसोदाबेन का हुआ एक्सीडेंट, देखिए कैसी है उनकी हालत

7 फरवरी 2018

NEW 5G SCOOTER AND H5X CAR LAUNCHED IN AUTO EXPO 2018 IN NEW DELHI 3:05

ऑटो एक्सपो में लॉन्च हुई H5X कार, सुनिए अक्षय कुमार ने क्या कहा

7 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.