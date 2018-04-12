Congress leaders of Badami assembly constituency met CM Siddaramaiah and requested him to contest from Badami, saying that it will benefit the party in north #Karnataka. CM said that the leaders will have to give their opinion to the party high command. #KarnatakaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/cKlRdagv0J— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2018
केंद्र सरकार ने SC-ST एक्ट मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट में लिखित जवाब दाखिल किया है। सरकार ने कहा कि ऐसा इसलिए किया गया जिससे SC-ST एक्ट के मुद्दे पर फैली भ्रांतियों को खत्म किया जा सके।
12 अप्रैल 2018