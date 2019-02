Congress General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh east Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at the Congress Headquarters in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/e4yjVFRa3g

#WATCH: Congress General Secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at Congress Headquarters in Delhi. Earlier today she had accompanied her husband Robert Vadra to Enforcement Directorate Office & left soon after. pic.twitter.com/2RDbaHG5JV