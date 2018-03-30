#Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee files complaint with Election Commission against BJP President Amit Shah citing violation of model code of conduct;says Shah handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakhs to family of killed RSS worker Raju with an intention to polarise voters in Mysuru pic.twitter.com/1opS6GrI6E— ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2018
कांग्रेस ने शुक्रवार को पार्टी के सीनियर नेता अशोक गहलोत को ऑल इंडिया कांग्रेस कमेटी का महासचिव नियुक्त कर दिया।
30 मार्च 2018