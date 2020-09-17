शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Congress CPM CPI DMK and MPs meet with President on issue of Delhi riots and role of police

दिल्ली दंगा: कांग्रेस, सीपीएम, सीपीआई, डीएमके और राजद नेता राष्ट्रपति से करेंगे मुलाकात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 17 Sep 2020 10:32 AM IST
डी राजा
डी राजा - फोटो : ANI

दिल्ली दंगों और पुलिस की भूमिका को लेकर गुरुवार को कांग्रेस नेता अहमद पटेल, सीपीएम महासचिव सीताराम येचुरी, सीपीआई नेता डी राजा, डीएमके नेता कनिमोझी और राष्ट्रीय जनता दल (राजद) सांसद मनोज झा राष्ट्रपति से मुलाकात करेंगे। इसकी जानकारी सीपीएम सांसद डी राजा ने दी।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

