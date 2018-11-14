शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   Congress Assembly Elections candidate 2nd list Telangana 2018

तेलंगाना के लिए कांग्रेस की दूसरी सूची जारी, 10 उम्मीदवारों के नाम शामिल

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 14 Nov 2018 12:36 PM IST
Congress
Congress
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
तेलंगाना विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए कांग्रेस ने उम्मीदवारों की दूसरी सूची जारी कर दी है। इसमें 10 प्रत्याशियों के नाम शामिल हैं।
विज्ञापन


इससे पहले कांग्रेस की ने पहली सूची में 65 प्रत्याशियों के नाम घोषित किए गए थे। तेलंगाना में 7 दिसंबर को विधानसभा की 119 सीटों के लिए मतदान होगा। बता दें कि तेलंगाना के वर्तमान मुख्यमंत्री चंद्रबाबू नायडू, कांग्रेस के साथ मिलकर चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। 

Recommended

Bollywood

भारतः सलमान खान को मसल पेन, कैटरीना कैफ घूम रही खेतों में, किसान परेशान, गांव बना 'पाकिस्तान'

13 नवंबर 2018

salman khan
सलमान खान
मूवी की शूटिंग
मूवी की शूटिंग
Bollywood

भारतः सलमान खान को मसल पेन, कैटरीना कैफ घूम रही खेतों में, किसान परेशान, गांव बना 'पाकिस्तान'

13 नवंबर 2018

नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

अनंत कुमार: श्रद्धांजलि देने बंगलूरू पहुंचे पीएम मोदी, आज होगा अंतिम संस्कार

13 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

75 कमरों वाले इस रॉयल विला को दीपिका-रणवीर ने किया बुक, एक दिन की कीमत भी जान लें

13 नवंबर 2018

deepika-ranveer wedding
deepika-ranveer wedding
deepika-ranveer wedding
deepika-ranveer wedding
Bollywood

75 कमरों वाले इस रॉयल विला को दीपिका-रणवीर ने किया बुक, एक दिन की कीमत भी जान लें

13 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

दीपवीर की शादी में इटली पहुंचे ये मशहूर गायक और संगीतकार, शहनाई संग लगाएंगे सुर

13 नवंबर 2018

ranveer singh deepika padukon
deepveer
deepveer wedding
DeepVeer
Bollywood

दीपवीर की शादी में इटली पहुंचे ये मशहूर गायक और संगीतकार, शहनाई संग लगाएंगे सुर

13 नवंबर 2018

Cricket News

B'Day Spcl: पाकिस्तान के जबड़े से छीनी थी जीत, आखिरी ओवर में चौका लगाकर लहराया था तिरंगा

14 नवंबर 2018
Cricket News

B'Day Spcl: पाकिस्तान के जबड़े से छीनी थी जीत, आखिरी ओवर में चौका लगाकर लहराया था तिरंगा

14 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

जानिए कौन है वो 15 साल छोटा कश्मीरी युवा, जिससे शादी कर सकती हैं सुष्मिता सेन?

13 नवंबर 2018

sushmita sen
sushmita sen
sushmita sen
रोमान शॉल के माता पिता
Bollywood

जानिए कौन है वो 15 साल छोटा कश्मीरी युवा, जिससे शादी कर सकती हैं सुष्मिता सेन?

13 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
election telangana assembly election telangana elections congress list of candidates
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Chhath Festival ended with arghya to rising sun
India News

तस्वीरें : उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ हुआ छठ पर्व का समापन

14 नवंबर 2018

Christiaan van Heijst
World of Wonders

हवाई जहाज में पायलट की सीट से कुछ ऐसा दिखता है नजारा, देखकर आंखें खुली की खुली रह जाएंगी

14 नवंबर 2018

Children's Day 2018, bal diwas, card, greetings, pictures and tips for good habit in children
Relationship

Children's Day: इन 5 आदतों से अपने बच्चों को रखें दूर, उज्जवल भविष्य के लिए हैं बेहद जरूरी

14 नवंबर 2018

लेटर्स फ्रॉम अ फादर टू हिज डॉटर’, यह पुस्तक पं.नेहरू द्वारा बेटी इंदिरा प्रियदर्शिनी (बाद में गांधी) को लिखे पत्रों पर आधारित है।
Blog

Children's Day: बेटी इंदिरा को लिखे ये खत कहते हैं नेहरू की असली कहानी

13 नवंबर 2018

AIIMS gave date after six years For child heart operation
Delhi NCR

मासूम के दिल के ऑपरेशन के लिए एम्स ने छह साल बाद की तारीख दी

14 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
ms dhoni
Cricket News

कबड्डी के मैदान पर हाथ आजमाने उतरा दुनिया का सबसे धाकड़ मैच फिनिशर, तस्वीरें वायरल

14 नवंबर 2018

Electricity gets in exchange for paddy In this village at Moradabad
Moradabad

इस गांव में धान के बदले मिलती है बिजली, बाट-तराजू लेकर बिल वसूलने पहुंचते हैं बिजलीवाले

14 नवंबर 2018

Gunjan Tripathi
Smart Beti

स्मार्ट बेटियां : ...और सहेलियों की मदद से गुंजन ने बृजरानी को बचाया

14 नवंबर 2018

Ramayana express is launching on 14 Nov, ticket price,Train Route
Business Diary

जहां-जहां गए प्रभु श्रीराम, वहां के दर्शन कराएगी यह ट्रेन, इतना होगा टिकट का खर्च

13 नवंबर 2018

इमली
India News

अब इमली से हो सकेगा चिकनगुनिया का इलाज

14 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

rafael
India News

राफेल दुश्मनों को धोखा देने में माहिर, 3700 किमी. की दूरी पर कहीं भी साध सकता है निशाना

फ्रांस के इस्तरे-ली ट्यूब एयरबेस से राफेल लड़ाकू विमान की तस्वीरें जारी की गई हैं। राफेल के भारतीय वायुसेना में शामिल होने के बाद ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि इसकी ताकत में जबरदस्त इजाफा होगा।

14 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Sonia and Manmohan paid tribute to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary 
India News

मुखर्जी, मनमोहन, सोनिया और पीएम मोदी ने जवाहरलाल नेहरू को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की

14 नवंबर 2018

सबसे कम भाषाएं जानते हैं हिंदी और बंगाली भाषी
India News

देश में सबसे कम भाषाएं जानते हैं हिंदी और बंगाली भाषी

14 नवंबर 2018

Nail Manglesutra and bangles were removed from the womb of women In Gujarat
India News

महिला के पेट से निकाली कील, मंगलसूत्र और चूड़ियां, गुजरात में चौंकाने वाला मामला आया सामने

14 नवंबर 2018

these special news stories will be covered today, update can be seen on Amar Ujala dot com
India News

आज इन प्रमुख खबरों पर रहेगी नजर, अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम पर मिलेगा अपडेट

14 नवंबर 2018

supreme court
India News

LIVE : राफेल सौदे पर SC में सुनवाई जारी, याचिकाकर्ता-सरकार के बीच गर्मागर्म बहस

14 नवंबर 2018

डेमो
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई के दौरान लॉ ऑफिसर हुए बेहोश

14 नवंबर 2018

सबरीमाला मंदिर
India News

सबरीमाला विवाद: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने तुरंत सुनवाई से किया इनकार, सीएम ने बुलाई सर्वदलीय बैठक

14 नवंबर 2018

सीताराम येचुरी
India News

महागठबंधन के लिए स्तालिन को साधने में जुटे येचुरी    

14 नवंबर 2018

Election 2018
India News

14 नवंबर 2018: 5 राज्यों में चुनावी हलचल से जुड़ी हर खबर यहां पढ़िए

14 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

आपने देखा भारत के लिए बनाया गया ‘राफेल जेट’, ये वीडियो ही भर देगा रोमांच से

राफेल डील पर चल रहे सियासी विवाद के बीच फाइटर जेट का फर्स्ट लुक सामने आया है। कांग्रेस जहां इसमें बड़े घोटाले का आरोप लगा रही है तो वहीं पीएम मोदी की अगुवाई वाली सरकार ने आरोपों को बेबुनियाद बताया है।

14 नवंबर 2018

नरेंद्र मोदी 1:38

FINTECH FEST में बोले पीएम, इन्वेस्टमेंट के लिए भारत है सबसे मुफीद देश

14 नवंबर 2018

जीएसएटी 1:48

शाम 5 बजकर 8 मिनट पर ISRO लॉन्च करेगा संचार उपग्रह GSAT-29

14 नवंबर 2018

RAFEL 2:57

राफेल पर दसॉल्ट के सीइओ ने कहा, क्योंकि मैं झूठ नहीं बोलता!

13 नवंबर 2018

चिराग पासवान 0:38

चिराग पासवान ने की छठ के मौके पर पीएम मोदी के लिए ये कामना

13 नवंबर 2018

Related

चंद्रशेखर राव
India News

तेलंगाना: सीएम समेत 300 लोगों से केस वापस लेने का आदेश कुछ घंटे में ही रद्द

14 नवंबर 2018

तमिल अभिनेता रजनीकांत (फाइल फोटो)
India News

रजनीकांत ने पीएम मोदी को बताया ‘ताकतवर’, जन्मदिन पर कर सकते हैं पार्टी का एलान!

14 नवंबर 2018

रजनीकांत
India News

रजनीकांत से पूछा- क्या भाजपा खतरनाक पार्टी है, मिला यह करारा जवाब

13 नवंबर 2018

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

गुजरात दंगाः पीएम मोदी के खिलाफ जाकिया जाफरी की याचिका पर सोमवार को सुनवाई करेगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट

13 नवंबर 2018

रणदीप सुरजेवाला-राहुल गांधी
India News

राफेल सौदा: राहुल गांधी ने दसॉल्ट मामले पर कहा- पिक्चर अभी बाकी है मेरे दोस्त

13 नवंबर 2018

इमली
India News

अब इमली से हो सकेगा चिकनगुनिया का इलाज

14 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.