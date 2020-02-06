शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   CM Jagan mohan reddy wrote to PM Modi to give special status to Andhra Pradesh

आंध्र प्रदेश को विशेष राज्य का दर्जा देने के लिए सीएम जगन ने पीएम मोदी को लिखा खत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अमरावती Updated Thu, 06 Feb 2020 06:16 AM IST
विज्ञापन
आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री जगनमोहन रेड्डी (फाइल फोटो)
आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री जगनमोहन रेड्डी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
ख़बर सुनें
आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री जगन मोहन रेड्डी ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को आंध्र प्रदेश को विशेष राज्य का दर्जा देने के लिए पत्र लिखा है। वर्ष 2020-21 के लिए 15वें वित्त आयोग की रिपोर्ट पर प्रकाश डालते हुए उन्होंने कहा, केंद्र विशेष    राज्य के दर्जे पर ध्यान दें।
विज्ञापन
रेड्डी ने मंगलवार को लिखे गए अपने पत्र में कहा है कि केंद्र सरकार ने 2014 में द्विभाजन के समय आंध्र प्रदेश को विशेष दर्जा देने का वादा किया था, लेकिन केंद्र ने 14वें वित्त आयोग की सिफारिशों का हवाला देते हुए राज्य को विशेष दर्जा नहीं दिया।
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री जगनमोहन रेड्डी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आंध्र प्रदेश: जगन का एक और बड़ा फैसला, विधानपरिषद खत्म करने का प्रस्ताव पास

27 जनवरी 2020

जगन मोहन रेड्डी
India News

तीन राजधानी मामले में जगनमोहन को हाईकोर्ट से झटका, कहा- अगली सुनवाई तक कोई निर्णय न ले सरकार

24 जनवरी 2020

आंध्र प्रदेश सीएम जगन मोहन रेड्डी
India News

जगन मोहन रेड्डी हैदराबाद में सीबीआई की अदालत में पेश हुए

10 जनवरी 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
डीएसपी वीरा रेड्डी ने प्रदर्शनकारी के छुए पैर
India News

आंध्र प्रदेश: प्रदर्शनकारी ने छुए डीएसपी के पैर, पुलिस अधिकारी ने तरह जीत लिया दिल

4 जनवरी 2020

जगनमोहन रेड्डी
India News

आय से अधिक मामले में कोर्ट ने सीएम जगनमोहन रेड्डी को 10 जनवरी को पेश होने का दिया आदेश

4 जनवरी 2020

नारा चंद्रबाबू नायडू
India News

आंध्र प्रदेश: सरकार के खिलाफ धरने पर बैठे चंद्रबाबू, तीन राजधानियों के प्रस्ताव का किया विरोध

1 जनवरी 2020

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
narendra modi jagan mohan reddy
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

इकबाल अंसारी
Lucknow

मस्जिद को मिली भूमि के खिलाफ कोर्ट जाएंगे मुस्लिम पक्षकार, कहा- 25 किमी दूर कैसे होगी नमाज

6 फरवरी 2020

John Cena and Asim Riaz
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 13: जॉन सीना ने शेयर की आसिम रियाज की फोटो, मच गया तहलका

5 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
जेएनयू के पूर्व नेता कन्हैया कुमार के काफिले पर हमला
Bihar

जेएनयू के पूर्व छात्र नेता कन्हैया कुमार के काफिले पर हमला, पथराव में हुए घायल

5 फरवरी 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केस: राष्ट्रपति ने खारिज की तीसरे दोषी अक्षय ठाकुर की दया याचिका

5 फरवरी 2020

श्रेयस अय्यर/रोस टेलर
Cricket News

टेलर और श्रेयस ने मिलकर बनाया अनोखा रिकॉर्ड, वनडे इतिहास में तीसरी बार हुआ कारनामा

5 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
हाइवे पर लड़कियों से छेड़खानी करने वाले आरोपियों को पुलिस ने पकड़ लिया है।
Gorakhpur

छेड़खानी होते ही हाइवे पर हिम्मत न दिखाती बहनें तो गोरखपुर में भी हो जाता 'हैदराबाद जैसा कांड'

5 फरवरी 2020

Navy show in defence Expo in Lucknow.
Lucknow

नौसेना के जाबाजों ने दिखाए हैरतअंगेज करतब, कभी जहाज से कूदे तो कभी पानी में संभाला मोर्चा, तस्वीरें

5 फरवरी 2020

बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शन
Bollywood

जारी है 'तानाजी' की धाकड़ कमाई, जानें छपाक, पंगा और जवानी जानेमन का बॉक्स ऑफिस कलेक्शन

5 फरवरी 2020

त्रिलोकीनाथ गांव लाहौल
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में इस दिन फिर बारिश और बर्फबारी के आसार, माइनस में पांच शहरों का पारा

5 फरवरी 2020

FUTURO-e Concept Front
Auto News

Auto Expo 2020: पहले दिन पेश हुईं 40 गाड़ियां, सबसे सस्ती e-KUV 100 से लेकर लग्जरी MG Marvel X तक

5 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

पीएम मोदी-गृहमंत्री शाह और मुख्यमंंत्री योगी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र बनाएगा अयोध्या में भव्य मंदिर, 6.67 एकड़ जमीन भी मिली

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने दिल्ली में मतदान से तीन दिन पहले अयोध्या में राम मंदिर निर्माण को लेकर ट्रस्ट बनाने का ऐलान किया। उन्होंने कहा कि कैबिनेट की बैठक में एक स्वायत्त ट्रस्ट बनाने का प्रस्ताव पारित हुआ है।

6 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट गठित
India News

राम मंदिर ट्रस्ट गठित : के परासरन होंगे अध्यक्ष, नौ स्थायी और छह नामित सदस्य शामिल

6 फरवरी 2020

सॉलिसिटर जनरल तुषार मेहता
India News

महिला व पुरुष सैन्य अधिकारियों में भेदभाव नहीं: सॉलिसिटर जनरल

6 फरवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

पुनर्विचार याचिका में कानूनी सवाल बड़ी पीठ को भेजने पर आज दलीलें सुनेगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट

6 फरवरी 2020

सीएए के खिलाफ वडोदरा में महिलाओं का प्रदर्शन और तमिलनाडु में हस्ताक्षर अभियान
India News

सीएए के खिलाफ तमिलनाडु में डीएमके का हस्ताक्षर अभियान, वडोदरा में महिलाओं का प्रदर्शन

6 फरवरी 2020

एनसीपी विधायक चर्चिल अलेमाओ
India News

महाराष्ट्रः एनसीपी विधायक बोले- गायों को मारने के लिए बाघों को भी मिलनी चाहिए सजा

6 फरवरी 2020

कोरोनावायरस का कहर
India News

कोरोना का हीरा कारोबार पर कहर, 8000 करोड़ गंवाने के कगार पर सूरत के कारोबारी

6 फरवरी 2020

पीके कृष्ण दास
India News

भाजपा नेता ने कहा- ‘लव जिहाद’ केरल में वास्तविकता, गृह मंत्रालय ने किया खारिज

6 फरवरी 2020

एयर इंडिया विमान
India News

साहस को सलाम: वुहान से 647 भारतीयों को लाने वाले एयर इंडिया क्रू को मोदी सरकार ने दी बधाई

6 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

असम : पुलिस ने गुवाहाटी में बरामद कीं दो संदिग्ध वस्तुएं, आईईडी होने की आशंका

6 फरवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

जेएनयू के पूर्व छात्र नेता कन्हैया कुमार के काफिले पर पथराव, हमले में हुए घायल

जेएनयू के पूर्व छात्रसंघ अध्यक्ष कन्हैया कुमार एक हमले में घायल हो गए हैं। बिहार के सुपौल में उनके काफिले पर पथराव किया गया जिसमें उनको चोटें आईं है।

5 फरवरी 2020

राशिफल 3:12

6 फरवरी राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

5 फरवरी 2020

बॉलीवुड 1:27

अरमान जैन के रिसेप्शन में शाहरुख खान समेत बॉलीवुड की कई मशहूर हस्तियां हुई शामिल

5 फरवरी 2020

बॉलीवुड 1:48

मुंबई में नरगिस दत्त फाउंडेशन ने मनाया सोनाली बेंद्रे संग विश्व कैंसर दिवस

5 फरवरी 2020

अमित शाह पर बोले केजरीवाल 3:08

Delhi Election 2020 : सीएम केजरीवाल ने बताया दिल्ली चुनाव में शाहीन बाग का भाजपा कनेक्शन

5 फरवरी 2020

Related

सांकेतिक चित्र
India News

केंद्रीय विद्यालयों में ओबीसी कोटा नहीं देने से संसदीय समिति नाराज

6 फरवरी 2020

राहुल गांधी
India News

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव : कांग्रेस ने राजधानी में भी दुहरा दी हरियाणा वाली गलती!

6 फरवरी 2020

बीएस येदियुरप्पा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कर्नाटक: येदियुरप्पा सरकार का मंत्रिमंडल विस्तार आज, 10 विधायक लेंगे शपथ

6 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

उड़ान के दौरान बच्चे को जन्म देने वाली महिला ने कहा, मिले थाईलैंड की नागरिकता

6 फरवरी 2020

मालाबार हिल्स स्थित इमारत से उठता धुंआ
India News

मुंबई : मालाबार हिल्स स्थित इमारत में लगी भीषण आग पर दमकल ने पाया काबू

6 फरवरी 2020

शरद पवार
India News

महाराष्ट्रः वारकरी संप्रदाय ने एनसीपी प्रमुख शरद पवार को हिंदू विरोधी घोषित किया

6 फरवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited