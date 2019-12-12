शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Citizenship Amendment Bill Indian Union Muslim League filed writ petition in Supreme Court

सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंचा नागरिकता विधेयक, मुस्लिम लीग की पैरवी करेंगे कपिल सिब्बल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 12 Dec 2019 10:59 AM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक, 2019 को संसद ने मंजूरी दे दी है। जिसके बाद इसे राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद के पास हस्ताक्षर के लिए भेजा जाएगा। वहीं गुरुवार को विधेयक के विरोध में याचिका दाखिल की गई है। यह याचिका इंडियन यूनियन मुस्लिम लीग ने दायर की है। उसका कहना है कि धर्म के आधार पर नागरिकता नहीं दी जा सकती है। उसने अदालत से विधेयक को असंवैधानिक करार देते हुए रद्द करने की मांग की है। कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता और वकील कपिल सिब्बल मुस्लिम लीग की ओर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में केस लड़ेंगे।
विज्ञापन
सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 2,999 रु. में एडमिशन के लिए अभी कॉल करें - 011 40146084 या क्लिक करें
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

नागरिकता विधेयक का विरोध करते प्रदर्शनकारी
India News

नागरिकता विधेयक के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिका दाखिल, असम-त्रिपुरा में बवाल

12 दिसंबर 2019

संजय राउत
India News

शरणार्थियों को नागरिकता दी जानी चाहिए, लेकिन वोट बैंक की राजनीति ठीक नहीं- संजय राउत

12 दिसंबर 2019

समझौता एक्सप्रेस
Amritsar

नागरिकता संशोधन बिलः पाकिस्तान से आए हिंदुओं की एक ही प्रार्थना, अब हमें नरक में नहीं लौटना

12 दिसंबर 2019

मोतियाबिंद क्या है, इसके कारण व उपचार
Eye7 (Advertorial)

मोतियाबिंद क्या है, इसके कारण व उपचार
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Dehradun

देवभूमि में रह रहे शरणार्थी अब पूर्वी पाकिस्तानी नहीं, कहलाएंगे हिंदुस्तानी

12 दिसंबर 2019

कांग्रेस
India News

लोकसभा और राज्यसभा में नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक पास, कोर्ट जाने की तैयारी में कांग्रेस

12 दिसंबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

असम के लोगों से पीएम की अपील- ना हों परेशान, नहीं होगा आपके अधिकारों का हनन

12 दिसंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
citizenship amendment bill supreme court unconstitutional president
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Siddharth Shukla
Television

Bigg Boss 13: 'सीक्रेट रूम' में और बिगड़ी सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला की तबीयत, अस्पताल में भर्ती

12 दिसंबर 2019

सिग सउर 716
India News

आतंकियों की अब खैर नहीं, भारतीय सेना में शामिल हुई यह अमेरिकी रायफल, जानिए खूबियां

12 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अनुष्का शर्मा और विराट कोहली
Cricket News

विराट ने 29 गेंदों पर ठोके 70 रन, जीत से अनुष्का को दिया शादी की सालगिरह का तोहफा

12 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

मां से कथित दुष्कर्म के आरोप में बेटा गिरफ्तार, पिता पर बेटी के यौन उत्पीड़न का आरोप

12 दिसंबर 2019

नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन
India News

नागरिकता विधेयक पर बवाल: असम-त्रिपुरा सुलगे, सीएम और केंद्रीय मंत्री के घर हमला, सेना भेजी

12 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
जानकारी देते हुए पाक से आई शमा और दर्शना।
Chandigarh

पाक में हिंदुओं के साथ कैसा होता है बर्ताव, महिला ने खोले राज, बोली- बंद कमरे में होती थी शादी

12 दिसंबर 2019

Rajinikanth
Bollywood

B’day Spl: ऐसे ही नहीं बनता कोई रजनीकांत जैसा मेगास्टार, ये हैं 10 खासमखास खूबियां

12 दिसंबर 2019

Ranga Billa
Delhi NCR

निर्भया कांडः 40 साल पहले रंगा-बिल्ला को फांसी पर चढ़वाने के लिए भी हुआ था आंदोलन, यह था मामला

12 दिसंबर 2019

राज्यसभा में विधेयक पेश करते गृह मंत्री अमित शाह
India News

नागरिकता विधेयक: संसद में भारी हंगामा, तीखी नोकझोंक के बीच चार साल बाद मिली कामयाबी

12 दिसंबर 2019

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

INDvsWI: विराट ने 21 गेंदों में जड़ा अर्धशतक, भारत-वेस्टइंडीज मैच में बने छह प्रमुख रिकॉर्ड्स    

12 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

संसद का शीतकालीन सत्र
India News

Live: संसद में गूंजेगा पूर्वोत्तर में अशांति का मुद्दा, कांग्रेस ने दिया स्थगन प्रस्ताव

संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र की कार्यवाही के दौरान आज लोकसभा और राज्यसभा में नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक के खिलाफ सुलग रहे पूर्वोत्तर का मामला चर्चा में रहेगा।

12 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री जगनमोहन रेड्डी
India News

आंध्र प्रदेश: दुष्कर्म मामले की 21 दिनों में होगी सुनवाई, राज्य कैबिनेट से ड्राफ्ट बिल पास

12 दिसंबर 2019

सिग सउर 716
India News

आतंकियों की अब खैर नहीं, भारतीय सेना में शामिल हुई यह अमेरिकी रायफल, जानिए खूबियां

12 दिसंबर 2019

नागरिकता विधेयक पर राज्यसभा में बोलते अमित शाह
India News

नागरिकता बिल: कोर्ट जाने की तैयारी में कांग्रेस, शाह बोले- संसद को मत डराइये

12 दिसंबर 2019

विकास स्वरुप (फाइल फोटो)
India News

वरिष्ठ राजनयिक विकास स्वरूप विदेश मंत्रालय में सचिव नियुक्त

12 दिसंबर 2019

Big and important news stories of 12th december, updates on amar uajla
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

12 दिसंबर 2019

रक्षा मंत्रालय (फाइल फोटो)
India News

बिहार के गया में ऑफिसर ट्रेनिंग एकेडमी बंद करेगी सेना, रक्षा मंत्रालय ने प्रस्ताव किया मंजूर

12 दिसंबर 2019

केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

विमान यात्रा में बढ़ेगी सुरक्षा, कोताही बरतने पर एक करोड़ का जुर्माना

12 दिसंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

अनुच्छेद-370 हटाने को चुनौती देने वाली वाली याचिकाओं पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में सुनवाई आज

12 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

मां से कथित दुष्कर्म के आरोप में बेटा गिरफ्तार, पिता पर बेटी के यौन उत्पीड़न का आरोप

12 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

शरणार्थियों को नागरिकता दी जानी चाहिए, लेकिन वोट बैंक की राजनीति ठीक नहीं- संजय राउत

नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक पर शिव सेना नेता संजय राउत ने बयान दिया कि वोट बैंक की राजनीति ठीक नहीं है।

12 दिसंबर 2019

कांग्रेस 1:30

लोकसभा और राज्यसभा में नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक पास, कोर्ट जाने की तैयारी में कांग्रेस

12 दिसंबर 2019

क्रिकेट 1:03

भारत ने 2-1 से जीती सीरीज, विराट ने अनुष्का को दिया मैरिज एनिवर्सरी गिफ्ट

11 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 4:14

EXCLUSIVE: 'जुमांजी द नेक्स्ट लेवल' का प्रियंका चोपड़ा कनेक्शन, ड्वेन जॉनसन, केविन हार्ट से मुलाकात

11 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:20

'छपाक' के ट्रेलर लॉन्च में रोने लगीं दीपिका पादुकोण

11 दिसंबर 2019

Related

पीएम मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भाजपा ने सांसदों को बांटी मोदी सरकार की छह महीने की उपलब्धियों पर किताब

12 दिसंबर 2019

गोधरा कांड (फाइल फोटो)
India News

नानावती रिपोर्ट : आयोग ने संजीव भट्ट सहित तीन शीर्ष अधिकारियों पर उठाए सवाल

12 दिसंबर 2019

Supreme Court to consider 18 reconsideration petitions in Ayodhya case
India News

अयोध्या मामले में 18 पुनर्विचार याचिकाओं पर आज विचार करेगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट

12 दिसंबर 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र में डिप्टी सीएम पर फंसा पेच, नहीं हो सका मंत्रालयों का बंटवारा

12 दिसंबर 2019

नेहरू लियाकत समझौता
India News

नागरिकता संशोधन विधेयक : नेहरू-लियाकत समझौते की नाकामी बनी बदलाव की वजह

12 दिसंबर 2019

राज्यसभा में अमित शाह
India News

नागरिकता विधेयक : राज्यसभा में शाह ने कांग्रेस के इतिहास से कांग्रेस पर किया वार

12 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Niine

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited