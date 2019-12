नागरिकता बिल पर राम माधव की ममता को चेतावनी, संविधान मानने को बाध्य हर सीएम

Ram Madhav: If #CitizenshipAmendmentBill is passed in two Houses of Parliament, it will become an Act of Constitution. As CM of a state, she (Mamata Banerjee) is duty-bound to implement every Act of Constitution, if she refuses to do so, Centre will decide what needs to be done. https://t.co/SdpIHK7K3I pic.twitter.com/5ZZeZ6lmSp