शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   citizenship amendment act former cm Shivraj Singh Chouhan attacks on sonia gandhi congress 

नागरिकता कानून: शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने सोनिया गांधी को घेरा,कहा- भीड़ हिंसा में शामिल रही है कांग्रेस 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भोपाल Updated Tue, 07 Jan 2020 08:12 PM IST
शिवराज सिंह चौहान
शिवराज सिंह चौहान - फोटो : file photo
ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश के पूर्व सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने नागरिकता कानून को लेकर सोनिया गांधी पर हमला बोला है। उन्होंने कहा कि 10 जनवथ (सोनिया गांधी का आवास) से पूरे देश में हिंसा फैलाई जा रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस वही पार्टी है जो भीड़ हिंसा में शामिल रही है और अब ये एक बार फिर देश में अराजकता फैलाने की कोशिश कर रहे है।
विज्ञापन




बता दें कि सीएए कानून के पास होने के बाद से ही लगातार देश के कई इलाकों में इसके खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन देखने को मिल रहा है। देश के कई विश्वविद्यालय में छात्र जमकर इसका विरोध कर रहे है। दिल्ली में जामिया यूनिवर्सिटी, जेएनयू समेत जंतर-मंतर पर सीएए के खिलाफ विरोध देखने को मिल रहा है। इसी के साथ-साथ मुंबई, चेन्नई, पश्चिम बंगाल समेत कई इलाकों में भी विरोध दर्ज किया गया है। 
पौष पूर्णिमा पर जगन्नाथमंदिर में कराएं विष्णुसहस्त्रनाम का पाठ, होंगी सारी मनोकामनाएं पूरी : 10-जनवरी-2020
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

निर्भया के दोषी
Delhi NCR

कौन हैं निर्भया के चारों दोषी जिन्हें 22 जनवरी को होगी फांसी, जानिए सबकुछ

7 जनवरी 2020

Television

Bigg Boss 13: नॉमिनेशन से बचाने के लिए शहनाज ने पलटा सिद्धार्थ का गेम, देखते ही भड़कीं माहिरा

7 जनवरी 2020

Shehnaz, Siddharth and Mahira
Shehnaz and Aarti
Shehnaz Kaur Gill
Mahira and Shehnaz Kaur Gill
Television

Bigg Boss 13: नॉमिनेशन से बचाने के लिए शहनाज ने पलटा सिद्धार्थ का गेम, देखते ही भड़कीं माहिरा

7 जनवरी 2020

IAS husband and wife join GDA and Rural development Department in gorakhpur
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में IAS दंपती का राज शुरू, पदभार संभालते ही दोनों ने दिखाया दबंग अंदाज

7 जनवरी 2020

गर्भावस्था में देसी घी का करें सेवन, मां और बच्चे दोनों को होगा फायदा
Dholpur fresh (Advertorial)

गर्भावस्था में देसी घी का करें सेवन, मां और बच्चे दोनों को होगा फायदा
Scorpio
Horoscope

वृश्चिक राशिः आज का राशिफल

7 जनवरी 2020

Cricket News

परिवार को लेकर चिंतित रोहित शर्मा, बोले- घरवालों को बीच में मत घसीटो

7 जनवरी 2020

रोहित शर्मा
रोहित शर्मा और ऋतिका सजदेह
टीम इंडिया
रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

परिवार को लेकर चिंतित रोहित शर्मा, बोले- घरवालों को बीच में मत घसीटो

7 जनवरी 2020

फूलन देवी
Kanpur

बेहमई कांड: फैसले की तारीख 18 जनवरी तक बढ़ी, फूलन ने 20 लोगों को लाइन में खड़ा कर मारी थी गोली

7 जनवरी 2020

माँ बगला मुखी की पूजा से पाएं, कर्ज और प्रापर्टी से संबंधित परेशानी से छुटकारा
Astrology Services

माँ बगला मुखी की पूजा से पाएं, कर्ज और प्रापर्टी से संबंधित परेशानी से छुटकारा
विज्ञापन
citizenship amendment act caa shivraj singh chouhan attacks sonia gandhi congress
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

निर्भया के साथ मौके पर मौजूद दोस्त अवनींद्र
Gorakhpur

Exclusive: निर्भया के 'गुमनाम' दोस्त पर नया खुलासा चौंकाने वाला, शादी कर विदेश में...

7 जनवरी 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

फांसी के कुछ घंटे पहले इस प्रक्रिया से गुजरेंगे निर्भया के दोषी, फिर पूछी जाएगी अंतिम इच्छा

7 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
निर्भया के दोषी
Delhi NCR

कौन हैं निर्भया के चारों दोषी जिन्हें 22 जनवरी को होगी फांसी, जानिए सबकुछ

7 जनवरी 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: निर्भया के दोषियों को 22 जनवरी को होगी फांसी, कोर्ट ने जारी किया डेथ वारंट

7 जनवरी 2020

Shehnaz, Siddharth and Mahira
Television

Bigg Boss 13: नॉमिनेशन से बचाने के लिए शहनाज ने पलटा सिद्धार्थ का गेम, देखते ही भड़कीं माहिरा

7 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
cold wave in Himachal, 100 roads including nh closed, heavy rain snowfall warning
Himachal Pradesh

शीतलहर की चपेट में हिमाचल, पांच एनएच समेत 493 सड़कें ठप, चोटियों पर भारी बर्फबारी

7 जनवरी 2020

Semien Mountains
Education

वो देश जहां साल में होते हैं 13 महीने, यहां अब भी चल रहा है 2013

7 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bizarre News

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में 10 हजार ऊंटों को गोली मारने का आदेश, वजह है बेहद अजीब

7 जनवरी 2020

महक मिर्जा प्रभु
India News

जेएनयू हिंसा: जानिए 'फ्री कश्मीर' के पोस्टर लहराने वाली लड़की की सच्चाई, जारी किया वीडियो

7 जनवरी 2020

गाजियाबाद में सड़क हादसा
Delhi NCR

ठेकेदार के बेटे की स्टंटबाजी ने ली पांच युवकों की जान, दिखाना चाहता था कैसे चलाते हैं ट्रैक्टर

7 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

महक मिर्जा प्रभु
India News

'फ्री कश्मीर' का पोस्टर दिखाया, महक मिर्जा पर पुलिस ने दर्ज की एफआईआर 

पुलिस ने 'फ्री कश्मीर' का पोस्टर लहराने वाली लड़की महक मिर्जा प्रभु के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। 

7 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
दिल्ली के उप मुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया
India News

सिसोदिया का अमित शाह को जवाब, सीसीटीवी कैमरे देखने के लिए दूरबीन की जरूरत नहीं

7 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया
India News

निर्भया के दोषियों को 22 जनवरी को होगी फांसी, कोर्ट ने जारी किया डेथ वॉरंट

7 जनवरी 2020

Nirbhaya case
India News

निर्भया केस में 'आरोप साबित नहीं' लिखे जाने के बाद भी प्रताड़ित हुए दिल्ली पुलिस के ये तीन अफसर

7 जनवरी 2020

Nirbhaya
India News

निर्भया के दोषियों के पास अब क्या विकल्प

7 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया केस
India News

निर्भया केस के दोषी आजमाएंगे आखिरी विकल्प, दाखिल कर सकते हैं क्यूरेटिव पिटीशन

7 जनवरी 2020

Sabarimala review petitions will be heard by a 9-judge Constitution Bench of the S C from 13th Jan
India News

सबरीमाला मामला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने की नौ जजों की पीठ गठित, 13 जनवरी को सुनवाई

7 जनवरी 2020

what is Death Warrant for Nirbhaya accused, delhi court issue date and time for nirbhaya criminals
India News

Nirbhaya Case: डेथ वारंट जारी होने के बाद क्या-क्या प्रक्रिया, कैसे दी जाती है फांसी?

7 जनवरी 2020

Nirbhaya case update, What is written on a death warrant image issued by Supreme Court
India News

क्या होता है डेथ वारंट, इस पर क्या लिखा होता है, यहां है हर जानकारी

7 जनवरी 2020

योगी आदित्यनाथ
India News

कांग्रेस नेता अंसारी का सीएम योगी पर पलटवार, कहा- जरूरत पड़ी तो राम मंदिर निर्माण में ईंटें लेकर आउंगा

7 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

निर्भया के दोषियों को 22 जनवरी को होगी फांसी, कोर्ट ने जारी किया डेथ वॉरंट

निर्भया के दोषियो को 22 जनवरी को फांसी दी जाएगी। कोर्ट ने चारों दोषियों के लिए डेथ वॉरंट जारी किया गया है। 22 जनवरी की सुबह सात बजे इन्हें फांसी दी जाएगी।

7 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया केस 2:10

निर्भया केस के दोषी आजमाएंगे आखिरी विकल्प, दाखिल कर सकते हैं क्यूरेटिव पिटीशन

7 जनवरी 2020

राशि 3:13

8 जनवरी का दिन इन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहतर, ये दिन लाएगा जीवन में बड़ा बदलाव

7 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली चुनाव 3:13

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020: 1993 से 2015 तक भाजपा ने चले कई दांव लेकिन फेल रहा सीएम के चेहरे का खेल

7 जनवरी 2020

वायरल वीडियो 1:07

प्रदर्शन के दौरान झूमते नजर आए बुजुर्ग शख्स, वीडियो वायरल

7 जनवरी 2020

Related

ट्रंप ने इस फायदे के लिए ईरान से शुरू किया तनाव
India News

ट्रंप ने इस फायदे के लिए ईरान से शुरू किया तनाव, भारत में मोदी सरकार के लिए यू-टर्न होगा युद्ध

7 जनवरी 2020

Nalini Sriharan
India News

पूर्व पीएम राजीव गांधी की हत्या के दोषियों को नहीं मिलेगी रिहाई, तमिलनाडु सरकार का प्रस्ताव खारिज 

7 जनवरी 2020

Left's Protest on JNU Violence
India News

संसद से सड़क तक सबको चुप कराने की कोशिश कर रही सरकारः सीताराम येचुरी

7 जनवरी 2020

maharashtra molestation victim leaves home to commit suicide blames accused cop
India News

यौन उत्पीड़न की शिकार लड़की ने ‘आत्महत्या’ करने के लिए अपना घर छोड़ा, डीआईजी पर गंभीर आरोप

7 जनवरी 2020

Injured CRPF Jawan
India News

CRPF डीआईजी ने अपने जवान पर फैंका गर्म पानी, किया बुरी तरह जख्मी

7 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली चुनाव
India News

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020: 1993 से 2015 तक भाजपा ने चले कई दांव लेकिन फेल रहा सीएम के चेहरे का खेल

7 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited