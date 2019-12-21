शहर चुनें

Citizenship Act support academics of many universities issued statement

नागरिकता कानून: समर्थन में कई विश्वविद्यालयों के शिक्षाविद, जारी किया बयान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 21 Dec 2019 02:26 PM IST
नागरिकता संशोधन कानून
नागरिकता संशोधन कानून - फोटो : Amar Ujala Graphics
नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के समर्थन में भारत के विभिन्न विश्वविद्यालयों के एक हजार से अधिक शिक्षाविदों ने शनिवार को एक बयान जारी किया।
अपने बयान में इन शिक्षाविदों ने भुलाए गए अल्पसंख्यकों के साथ खड़े होने और भारत के सभ्यतागत स्वभाव को बरकरार रखने और धार्मिक प्रताड़ना के कारण भाग कर आने वालों को शरण देने के लिए संसद को बधाई दी।
citizenship act citizenship amendment act 2019
