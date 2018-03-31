शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   chinese space station could crash in Indian Atmosphere today or tomorrow

इस हफ्ते चीनी स्पेस स्टेशन होगा क्रैश, धरती पर पड़ेगा यह असर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 31 Mar 2018 01:34 PM IST
टियानगॉन्ग-1
टियानगॉन्ग-1
चीन का एक स्पेस स्टेशन आसमान में नीचे और नीचे आ रहा है। यह तब तक नीचे गिरता रहेगा जब तक वातावरण के संपर्क में आकर जल नहीं जाता। इस स्पेस स्टेशन का नाम टियानगॉन्ग-1 है, जिसका मतलब सेलेस्टियल पैलेस होता है। ईएसए के अनुसार यह 31 मार्च या फिर 1 अप्रैल को क्रैश हो सकता है। पिछले 24 घंटों में टियानगॉन्ग ने 7 किलोमीटर तक नीचे आया है। जब यह 70 किलोमीटर नीचे आ जाएगा तो वातावरण के संपर्क में आने से खुद ही जलकर खत्म हो जाएगा। इससे कोई बड़ा खतरा नहीं है।
सैटेलाइट टियानगॉन्ग को साल 2011 में लॉन्च किया गया था और इसकी उम्र साल 2013 तक थी। मगर यह 2016 तक मिशन पर कार्य कर रहा था। इसका वजन लगभग 8 टन का है और आकार एक बस के बराबर है। यह गिरकर छोटे-छोटे उल्का पिंडों के तौर पर गिरते हुए दिखाई देगा। खगोलविद और राष्ट्रीय अंतरिक्ष एजेंसी इस स्टेशन पर अपनी नजरें बनाए हुए हैं। यह कहना मुश्किल है कि सैटेलाइट किस जगह पर गिरेगी लेकिन इसके भारत में गिरने के भी आसार हैं। यदि ऐसा होता है तो इससे भारत के शहरों को कुछ नुकसान होगा। 

यह पहली ऐसी सैटेलाइट नहीं है जोकि क्रैश होने वाली है इससे पहले भी इस तरह की घटनाएं हो चुकी हैं। सबसे पहले नासा का स्काइलैब-1979 क्रैश हुआ था। 85 टन का यह स्पेस स्टेशन ऑस्ट्रेलिया में क्रैश हो गया था। इसे अमेरिकी स्पेस स्टेशन ने साल 1973 में लॉन्च किया था। इसके बाद सैल्यूट 7 साल 1991 में क्रैश हो गई थी। इसे अंतरिक्ष में साल 1994 तक अपनी सेवा देनी थी लेकिन यह 1991 में ही क्रैश हो गया था। इसके हिस्से अंर्जेंटिना में दिखाई दिए थे।

RELATED

satellite space station atmosphere

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Ranbir Kapoor
Bollywood

माहिरा खान नहीं इस महिला से मिलने लंदन गए थे रणबीर कपूर, भारत लौटते ही हुआ खुलासा

31 मार्च 2018

Sui Dhaaga
Bollywood

हुलिया बदलकर दिल्ली घूम रहा है यह एक्टर, शॉपिंग करता आया नजर, देखें तस्वीरें

31 मार्च 2018

snake
Amazing Animals

इस सांप के लिए लगवाया बिस्तर, खाने में दिया जा रहा अंडा-ग्लूकोज, वजह चौंकाने वाली

31 मार्च 2018

Priyanka Chopra
Bollywood

सलमान खान के लिए प्रियंका चोपड़ा छोड़ देंगी करोड़ों का शो, 10 साल बाद साथ आएंगे नजर

31 मार्च 2018

श्रीदेवी
Bollywood

इस खास शख्स के कहने पर श्रीदेवी को दिया गया था राजकीय सम्मान, RTI में हुआ खुलासा

31 मार्च 2018

hanuman jayanti 2018 know about lord hanuman such power what reason behind this
Religion

हनुमान जयंती 2018: कहां से मिलती है हनुमानजी को इतनी शक्ति, ये है इसके पीछे का कारण

31 मार्च 2018

hanuman jayanti 2018 lord hanuman removes all negative energy and obstacles in your house
Vaastu

हनुमान जयंती 2018: समस्त दोष और बाधाओं को दूर करते हैं हनुमान जी, घर पर लगाएं ऐसी तस्वीरें

31 मार्च 2018

Suhana Khan
Bollywood

लंदन के दोस्तों को ताज महल घुमाने ले गईं शाहरुख खान की बेटी सुहाना, देखें तस्वीरें

31 मार्च 2018

दीपिका कक्कड़
Bollywood

इस दिन शादी के बंधन में बंध जाएंगे रणवीर-दीपिका, पैरेंट्स ने तय कर दी तारीख

31 मार्च 2018

Shoaib Ibrahim
Television

सलमान खान की राह पर चला ये टीवी एक्टर, शर्टलेस होकर खुलेआम किया ऐसा डांस

31 मार्च 2018

Most Read

Ravindra Rana
India News

फेसबुक पर फोटो शेयर करके फंसे बीजेपी विधायक, आतंकी मुठभेड़ के बाद जवानों के साथ ली थीं तस्वीरें

सुंदरबनी में फिदायीनों के साथ मुठभेड़ के दौरान सेना और पुलिस के साथ फोटो खींचकर उसे फेसबुक पर अपलोड कर जम्मू कश्मीर के राजोरी से भाजपा विधायक रविंद्र रैणा नए विवाद में घिर गए हैं।

31 मार्च 2018

Statue of B R Ambedkar vandalised in Allahabad Uttar Pradesh
India News

जारी है स्मारकों को क्षतिग्रस्त करने का सिलसिला, इलाहाबाद में तोड़ी गई अंबेडकर की मूर्ति

31 मार्च 2018

पीटर मुखर्जी
India News

INX मीडिया केस: 13 अप्रैल तक न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजे गए पीटर मुखर्जी

31 मार्च 2018

amit shah
India News

मैसूर में बोले अमित शाह- कांग्रेस और भ्रष्टाचार का रिश्ता मछली और पानी जैसा

31 मार्च 2018

भारती एयरटेल
India News

UIDAI ने दी मंजूरी, अब मोबाइल कनेक्शन के लिए आधार सत्यापन कर पाएगा एयरटेल

31 मार्च 2018

दलित युवक
India News

दलित युवक ने की घोड़े की सवारी तो ऊंची जाति के युवकों ने कर दी हत्या

31 मार्च 2018

वित्त वर्ष 2018-19
India News

1 अप्रैल से बदलेंगे यह 12 नियम: एजुकेशन सेस बढ़कर चार फीसदी होगा

31 मार्च 2018

मोदी-नीतीश
India News

टीडीपी के एनडीए से अलग होने के बाद दूसरे दलों ने भाजपा से रखी यह मांग

31 मार्च 2018

CM Nitish kumar statement over Bihar communal clashes and bjp leaders
India News

बिहार की सियासत में उथल-पुथल के संकेत, भाजपा के लिए साफ संदेश

30 मार्च 2018

आनंदीबेन गोपालराव जोशी
India News

भारत की पहली महिला डॉक्टर को 153वीं जयंती पर गूगल ने डूडल बनाकर किया याद

31 मार्च 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: कर्नाटक में इस प्लान के साथ बीजेपी लड़ेगी चुनाव, अमित शाह ने खोले पत्ते

कर्नाटक दौरे पर पहुंचे बीजेपी अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने मैसूर में प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस की।

31 मार्च 2018

बिहार दंगा 3:01

VIDEO: बिहार में इस तरह से भड़काई जा रही है हिंसा, आप रहें सावधान

31 मार्च 2018

अटल जी 1:04

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी को सोशल मीडिया पर दी श्रद्धांजलि, वायरल हुई निधन की अफवाह

31 मार्च 2018

तेजस्वी यादव 1:36

बिहार दंगे पर RJD नेता तेजस्वी यादव ने लगाए संघ प्रमुख पर गंभीर आरोप

31 मार्च 2018

बीजेपी 3:21

BJP कार्यकर्ताओं के हत्यारों को पाताल से ढूंढ निकालेंगे: अमित शाह

30 मार्च 2018

Recommended

चंद्रयान
India News

जानें क्यों अक्टूबर के पहले हफ्ते में लॉन्च किया जाएगा चंद्रयान-2

25 मार्च 2018

trash of the smartphone made Satellite reached in space by light waited rocket in japan
Rest of World

जापान: स्मार्टफोन के कचरे से बना राकेट अंतरिक्ष में ले गया सैटेलाइट

4 फरवरी 2018

Nasa
Rest of World

NASA को मिला 12 साल पुराना खोया हुआ सैटेलाइट

2 फरवरी 2018

स्टेडियम
India News

ISRO के कार्टोसैट-2 श्रृंखला सैटेलाइट ने भेजी पहली तस्वीर, दिखा ये स्टेडियम

17 जनवरी 2018

फाइल फोटो
Pakistan

भारत की कामयाबी से बौखलाया पाकिस्तान, बोला- उपग्रह का सैन्य क्षेत्र में न करें इस्तेमाल

13 जनवरी 2018

navigational satellites
India News

देश का सबसे भारी सैटेलाइट जीसेट-11 बनकर तैयार 

7 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.