रक्षा बजट पर बोले सीडीएस, पेंशन प्रबंधन को दी जाएगी प्राथमिकता

General Bipin Rawat: As the Chief of Defence Staff, my mandate is to prioritise the procurement of equipment keeping in mind the balanced modernisation of the three services.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on increase in share of pensions in defence budget: I'll give high priority to pension management through increase in age of retirement progressively in the 3 services keeping in mind the operational requirements of different arms & services