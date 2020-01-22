भीम आर्मी चीफ चंद्रशेखर ने सीएए, एनआरसी और एनपीआर के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंचे

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad, Swami Agnivesh and Wajahat Habibullah, former Chairperson of the National Minority Commission have filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register. pic.twitter.com/WpsgCI4FjV— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2020
पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने संशोधित नागरिकता कानून (सीएए) के खिलाफ दार्जिलिंग हिल्स में चार किलोमीटर लंबे विरोध मार्च का बुधवार को नेतृत्व किया।
22 जनवरी 2020