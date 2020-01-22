शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Chandrashekhar Azad, Wajahat Habibullah file petition Supreme Court against CAA, NRC, NPR

भीम आर्मी चीफ चंद्रशेखर ने सीएए, एनआरसी और एनपीआर के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंचे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 22 Jan 2020 02:55 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट - फोटो : social media
ख़बर सुनें
भीम आर्मी चीफ चंद्रशेखर आजाद, स्वामी अग्निवेश और राष्ट्रीय अल्पसंख्यक आयोग के पूर्व अध्यक्ष वजाहत हबीबुल्लाह ने नागरिकता संशोधन कानून, राष्ट्रीय नागरिक पंजी और राष्ट्रीय जनसंख्या पंजी के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट में याचिका दायर की है। 
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

नागरिकता कानून पर कानपुर के बाबूपुरवा में भड़की थी हिंसा
Kanpur

बाबूपुरवा हिंसा: विवेचक ने हाईकोर्ट में दाखिल किया जवाब, दायर याचिका पर कल होगी सुनवाई

15 जनवरी 2020

असदुद्दीन ओवैसी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

नागरिकता संशोधन अधिनियम: एआईएमआईएम प्रमुख असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने भी दायर की याचिका

15 दिसंबर 2019

असदुद्दीन ओवैसी
India News

नागरिकता संशोधन कानून को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंचे ओवैसी, दायर की याचिका

14 दिसंबर 2019

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

त्योहारों के मौसम में ऐसे बढ़ाएं रिश्तों में मिठास
कपिल सिब्बल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंचा नागरिकता विधेयक, मुस्लिम लीग की पैरवी करेंगे कपिल सिब्बल

12 दिसंबर 2019

Television

Bigg Boss 13: आसिम और सिद्धार्थ के लिए लड़ पड़े दो पूर्व कंटेस्टेंट, जानिए क्या थी वजह

21 जनवरी 2020

गौहर, मनवीर
Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla
Gauhar Khan
manveer gurjar
Television

Bigg Boss 13: आसिम और सिद्धार्थ के लिए लड़ पड़े दो पूर्व कंटेस्टेंट, जानिए क्या थी वजह

21 जनवरी 2020

Bollywood

35 साल में कितनी बदल गईं 90 के दशक की ये अभिनेत्री, तस्वीरों में अब पहचानना भी मुश्किल

21 जनवरी 2020

Farah Naaz
Farah Naaz and Fateh Randhawa
Farah Naaz
Farah and Vindu Dara Singh
Bollywood

35 साल में कितनी बदल गईं 90 के दशक की ये अभिनेत्री, तस्वीरों में अब पहचानना भी मुश्किल

21 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
विज्ञापन
chandrashekhar azad caa nrc
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

dual camera phone under 7000
Gadgets

7,000 रुपये से कम कीमत में खरीदें ये पांच स्मार्टफोन, मिलेंगे दो रियर कैमरे

22 जनवरी 2020

isi agent
Lucknow

ISI एजेंट राशिद का पाकिस्तान पर चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, खूबसूरत लड़कियों की फोटो प्रोफाइल पर...

22 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan
Bollywood

अमृता सिंह से तलाक के 16 साल बाद सैफ का छलका दर्द, बोले- 'यह दुनिया की सबसे बुरी चीज है'

22 जनवरी 2020

himanshi khurana
Television

Bigg Boss 13: सलमान के आरोप के बाद आसिम के समर्थन में उतरीं हिमांशी, बताई ब्रेकअप की असली वजह

22 जनवरी 2020

Siddharth, Shehnaz and Rashami
Television

Bigg Boss 13: सिद्धार्थ-शहनाज के झगड़े पर रश्मि का बड़ा बयान, बोलीं- 'सिड के बिना वो कुछ भी नहीं'

22 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
JNU rti reveals that server room of jnu was working during 5 january violence no vandalizing
Delhi NCR

जेएनयू हिंसा को लेकर आरटीआई में बड़ा खुलासा, 5 जनवरी को काम कर रहा था सर्वर रूम

22 जनवरी 2020

films
Bollywood

'तानाजी' की ताबड़तोड़ कमाई के आगे फीकी पड़ी 'छपाक', जानें दोनों फिल्मों ने कितना किया कलेक्शन

22 जनवरी 2020

Bollywood
Bollywood

सैफ के बयान पर कंगना का पलटवार और बिग बॉस में सिद्धार्थ-शहनाज का ब्रेकअप, पांच खबरें

22 जनवरी 2020

Arrest
Bollywood

सेक्स रैकेट में पकड़ी गईं बॉलीवुड की दो हस्तियां, पुलिस ने तीन लड़कियों को छुड़ाया

22 जनवरी 2020

Bigg Boss 13
Television

ब्रेकअप के बाद सिद्धार्थ ने नॉमिनेशन में आरती को बचाया, शहनाज ने गुस्से में दी गाली

22 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

रैली का नेतृत्व करतीं ममता बनर्जी
India News

दार्जिलिंग: नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के खिलाफ फिर सड़क पर उतरीं ममता, रैली का किया नेतृत्व

पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने संशोधित नागरिकता कानून (सीएए) के खिलाफ दार्जिलिंग हिल्स में चार किलोमीटर लंबे विरोध मार्च का बुधवार को नेतृत्व किया।

22 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
ISRO's half humanoid 'Vyommitra'
India News

गगनयान से पहले 'व्योममित्र' को अंतरिक्ष में भेजेगा इसरो, पहली झलक सामने आई

22 जनवरी 2020

सनी देओल-हेमा मालिनी
India News

दिल्ली चुनाव: भाजपा के स्टार प्रचारकों की सूची जारी, सनी देओल-हेमा मालिनी भी जुटेंगे  

22 जनवरी 2020

मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी
India News

श्रीनगर के लालचौक पर मंत्री मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी का बयान, 'हम घाटी में बना रहे बदलाव का मजबूत माहौल'

22 जनवरी 2020

संबित पात्रा
India News

कांग्रेस मुसलमानों से पूछकर सरकार बनाती है और हिंदुओं को गाली देती है: भाजपा

22 जनवरी 2020

राजनाथ सिंह
India News

पाकिस्तान, यहां तक कि अमेरिका भी धर्मशासित देश, केवल हम ही धर्मनिरपेक्ष: राजनाथ सिंह

22 जनवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

नागरिकता कानून पर तुरंत रोक से सुप्रीम कोर्ट का इनकार, केंद्र से चार हफ्ते में मांगा जवाब

22 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली प्रदेशाध्यक्ष मनोज तिवारी
India News

मनोज तिवारी ने राहुल-केजरीवाल से पूछा, शाहीन बाग के कारण यातायात ठप, क्या ये जायज है?

22 जनवरी 2020

इसरो के प्रमुख के सिवन
India News

इसरो प्रमुख बोले, गगनयान मिशन केवल मानव को अंतरिक्ष में भेजने के बारे में नहीं

22 जनवरी 2020

राष्ट्रीय वीरता पुरस्कार प्रदान करते राष्ट्रपति कोविंद
India News

राष्ट्रीय वीरता पुरस्कार: 10 बालिकाओं सहित 22 बच्चों को राष्ट्रपति कोविंद ने किया सम्मानित

22 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

दिल्ली चुनाव 2020: शाहीन बाग बना चुनावी मुद्दा, मनोज तिवारी ने राहुल-केजरीवाल से पूछा ये सवाल

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव में शाहीन बाग में जारी प्रदर्शन एक मुद्दा बनता दिख रहा है. बीजेपी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मनोज तिवारी ने शाहीन बाग प्रदर्शन के कारण हो रही लोगों को परेशानी के मुद्दे पर अरविंद केजरीवाल और राहुल गांधी से सवाल पूछा है।

22 जनवरी 2020

सारा-संजय दत्त 1:08

मुंबई के अंधेरी में निर्देशक आनंद एल राय से एकसाथ मिले संजय दत्त और सारा अली खान

22 जनवरी 2020

मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी 1:44

श्रीनगर के लालचौक पर मंत्री मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी का बयान, 'हम घाटी में बना रहे बदलाव का मजबूत माहौल'

22 जनवरी 2020

बर्फबारी 1:29

पहाड़ों पर जारी है बर्फबारी, जीवन अस्त-व्यस्त

22 जनवरी 2020

मौसम 1:13

Weather Update: घने कोहरे की चादर में लिपटा दिल्ली एनसीआर, विजिबिलिटी 50 मीटर से भी कम

22 जनवरी 2020

Related

रजनीकांत के घर के बाहर पुलिस तैनात
India News

पेरियार पर टिप्पणी: रजनीकांत के घर के बाहर प्रदर्शन, भारी फोर्स तैनात

22 जनवरी 2020

संदिग्ध आदित्य राव
India News

मंगलूरू हवाई अड्डे पर बम रखने वाले संदिग्ध ने किया आत्मसमर्पण, जांच जारी

22 जनवरी 2020

बर्फबारी
India News

पहाड़ों पर जारी है बर्फबारी, जीवन अस्त-व्यस्त

22 जनवरी 2020

चंद्र कुमार बोस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कांग्रेस के सांप्रदायिक नेताओं के कारण हुआ बंटवारा, जिन्ना धर्मनिरपेक्ष: सुभाष चंद्र बोस के पोते

22 जनवरी 2020

कोरोना वायरस
India News

चीन से आने वाले यात्रियों की हवाई अड्डों पर थर्मल स्कैनर से होगी जांच, स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय का आदेश

22 जनवरी 2020

पाकिस्तानी सेना भी पुकारती थी 'शेरशाह'
India News

भारत का वह 'शेर', जिसे पाकिस्तानी सेना भी पुकारती थी 'शेरशाह'

22 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited