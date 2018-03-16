शहर चुनें

चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने कहा- आंध्र के साथ हुआ अन्याय है NDA से अलग होने की वजह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Sat, 17 Mar 2018 07:26 AM IST
चंद्रबाबू नायडू
चंद्रबाबू नायडू
आखिरकार तेलुगु देशम पार्टी के अध्यक्ष और आंध्रप्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने एनडीए का साथ छोड़ दिया है। साथ ही उन्होंने विपक्षी पार्टियों द्वारा पेश अविश्वास प्रस्ताव में भी शामिल होने की पुष्टि की। नायडू ने आंध्र प्रदेश विधानसभा में भी एनडीए से नाता तोड़ने की घोषणा की। उन्होंने कहा, 'मैंने यह निर्णय स्वार्थी कारणों की वजह से नहीं बल्कि आंध्र प्रदेश के हित में लिया है। चार सालों में मैंने बहुत प्रयास किए, 29 बार दिल्ली गया और बहुत बार बातचीत के लिए कहा। यह केंद्र का आखिरी बजट था और उसमें आंध्र का कोई जिक्र नहीं था। इसके बाद केंद्रीय मंत्रिमंडल में शामिल अपने दोनों मंत्रियों से इस्तीऊा देन के लिए कहा था।
नायडू ने केंद्र पर आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि तेलंगाना और आंध्र के विभाजन के समय किए गए वादे अब तक पूरे नहीं किए गए हैं। नायडू ने अरुण जेटली के बयान को लापरवाह बताते हुए विधानसभा में कहा- 'जेटली का कहना था कि भावनाएं धन की मात्रा में वृद्धि नहीं कर सकती हैं। यह कितना लापरवाही भरा बयान था। भावनाओं की वजह से तेलंगाना को बनाया गया था। भावनाएं बहुत शक्तिशाली होती हैं। अब भी आप अन्याय कर रहे हैं।'

चंद्रबाबू ने कहा कि टीडीपी के अंदर सभी तरह की परिस्थितियों से पार पाने की हिम्मत है। अपने भाषण में उन्होंने कहा कि यह पहली बार नहीं है जब टीडीपी पर ऐसा संकट आया है और हम इस परिस्थिति से भी ऊबर जाएंगे। मैंने केंद्र को कई पत्र लिखे हैं। हाल ही में मैंने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को एक पत्र लिखा है लेकिन इसका कोई फायदा नहीं हुआ।

