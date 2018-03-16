We've quit NDA. I took the decision, not for selfish reasons,but for interests of AP. For 4-years I made all efforts, went to Delhi 29 times,asked many times. This was centre's last budget & there was no mention of AP,we had to pull our ministers out of cabinet: AP CM in assembly pic.twitter.com/zRtLdV5CgF— ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2018
TDP has survived many crises and we can sail through this situation. I wrote many letters to the Centre. Recently also I gave a letter to PM but nothing materialised: Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu in Assembly— ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2018
विज्ञान और प्रौद्योगिकी मंत्री डॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने शुक्रवार को दावा किया कि सुप्रसिद्ध भौतिक वैज्ञानिक स्टीफन हॉकिंग ने कहा था कि वेदों में वर्णित सिद्धांत अल्बर्ट आइंस्टीन के ‘सापेक्षता के सिद्धांत’ (ई = एमसी स्क्वायर) से बेहतर हैं।
17 मार्च 2018