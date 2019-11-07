चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने सीएम जगनमोहन पर लगाए आरोप, कहा- महलनुमा घर पर किए 15.65 करोड़ रुपये खर्च

When Rome burned, Nero fiddled. When AP is burning under financial strain due to 5 months' misrule & construction workers are ending lives, the Nero of AP @ysjagan is busy playing video-games at his palatial home on which a staggering Rs.15.65 Cr was spent by the Govt. Shocking! pic.twitter.com/XeGK2OAZK4— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) November 7, 2019
दक्षिण भारत में कई दिनों से खतरा बनकर बैठा चक्रवाती तूफान महा अब इतना खतरनाक नहीं रहा लोकिन महा के बाद बंगाल की खाड़ी में एक और तूफन बन रहा है जिसे वैज्ञानिकों ने बुलबुल का नाम दिया है।
7 नवंबर 2019