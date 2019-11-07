शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Chandrababu Naidu accuses CM Jaganmohan, says Rs 15.65 crore spent on palatial house

चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने सीएम जगनमोहन पर लगाए आरोप, कहा- महलनुमा घर पर किए 15.65 करोड़ रुपये खर्च

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Thu, 07 Nov 2019 10:37 PM IST
एन चंद्रबाबू नायडू(फाइल फोटो)
एन चंद्रबाबू नायडू(फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
तेलुगुदेशम पार्टी प्रमुख एन चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने मुख्यमंत्री वाईएसआर जगनमोहन रेड्डी के बंगले पर हुए खर्च को लेकर उन्हें निशाने पर लिया है। गूंटुर में नायडू ने जगनमोहन पर बंगले पर 15 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक खर्च करने का आरोप लगाया है।
विज्ञापन
नायडू ने सीएम पर तीखा हमला बोलते हुए कहा कि राज्य वित्कीय संकट में है और जगनमोहन अपने महलनुमा घर पर करोड़ों खर्च कर रहे हैं। नायडू ने चार महीने के दौरान सरकारी आदेशों का हवाला देते हुए कहा कि सीएम ने ताडेपल्ली में अपने महलनुमा घर पर 15.65 करोड़ रुपये खर्च किए हैं।

नायडू ने ट्वीट किया- जब रोम जल रहा था, नीरो बांसुरी बजा रहा था। आंध्र प्रदेश जब 5 महीने के कुशासन के कारण वित्तीय तनाव में जल रहा है और निर्माण कार्य वाले मजदूर मर रहे हैं तब आंध्र के नीरो जगनमोहन रेड्डी अपने महलनुमा घर में वीडियो गेम खेलने में व्यस्त हैं।
 
Crack करें SSC 2019 with Safalta Class,(अमर उजाला की नई पहल). अपने शहर में मुफ्त डेमो क्लास के लिए यहां रजिस्ट्रेशन करें।
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

चंद्रबाबू नायडू (फाइल फोटो)
India News

नायडू के आवास पर फिर से चिपकाया गया नोटिस, सात दिन में बंगला खाली करने का आदेश

21 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रबाबू नायडू(फाइल फोटो)
India News

आंध्र प्रदेशः पूर्व विधानसभा अध्यक्ष की मौत के मामले में नायडू ने की सीबीआई जांच की मांग

17 सितंबर 2019

अखिलेश यादव और चंद्र बाबू नायडू
India News

एग्जिट पोल के बाद बदले चुनावी मौसम में अब 'मिस्टर नायडू' क्या करेंगे?

20 मई 2019

पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
Niine

पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
चंद्र बाबू नायडू और मायावती
Lucknow

अखिलेश के बाद मायावती से मिले चंद्रबाबू नायडू, बोले- समय आने पर देंगे जानकारी

18 मई 2019

चंद्र बाबू नायडू और मायावती
Lucknow

मायावती को चंद्र बाबू नायडू ने दिया यह स्पेशल उपहार, अखिलेश से भी की मुलाकात, देखें तस्वीरें

18 मई 2019

राहुल गांधी और चंद्रबाबू नायडू
India News

राहुल गांधी से मिले चंद्रबाबू नायडू, नतीजों से पहले बिखरे कुनबे को जोड़ने की होगी कवायद

8 मई 2019

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

मनचाहा जीवनसाथी और सुखी वैवाहिक जीवन के लिए करवाएं वृन्दावन में तुलसी विवाह : 9-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
jagan mohan reddy andhra pradesh chandrababu naidu
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

रोहित शर्मा की तूफानी पारी, भारत ने बांग्लादेश को 8 विकेट से रौंदकर सीरीज में की बराबरी

7 नवंबर 2019

शुक्रवार, 08 नवंबर का राशिफल
Predictions

8 नवंबर राशिफल: एकादशी के दिन ये 6 राशियां होंगी मालामाल, बाकी राशियां भी जानें अपना हाल

7 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
मंगल का राशि परिवर्तन
Predictions

10 नवंबर को मंगल का परिवर्तन, जानें किन राशियों पर होगा इसका शुभ अशुभ असर

7 नवंबर 2019

saif amrita
Bollywood

सैफ अली खान ने पहली पत्नी अमृता को दिया इस बात का श्रेय, बोले- 'एक वही थीं जो...'

7 नवंबर 2019

kiran rao
Bollywood

फिल्म 'लगान' के सेट पर शुरू हुई थी आमिर और किरन की लव स्टोरी, पहली पत्नी के साथ ऐसे हैं रिश्ते

7 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
harshali
Bollywood

चार साल में इतनी बदल गई 'बजरंगी भाईजान' की 'मुन्नी', इन पांच तस्वीरों में देखें बदला हुआ लुक

7 नवंबर 2019

Ajay Devgn and Priti Sinha
Bollywood

अजय देवगन दिखाएंगे रामसे ब्रदर्स की अनसुनी कहानियां, फ्लॉप फिल्म के हिट सीन ने बदल दी थी किस्मत

7 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या विवाद
India News

सीजेआई तुरंत सुनवाई वाले मामलों से हटे, अयोध्या पर कल दे सकते हैं फैसला

7 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स
Bollywood

एसिड अटैक सर्वाइवर्स की मदद करनी हो या किसी का लोन चुकाना, ये पांच सेलेब्स चैरिटी करने में हैं एक नंबर

7 नवंबर 2019

बर्फबारी की तस्वीरें
Jammu

कश्मीर में आसमान से बरसी 'चांदी', देखिए बर्फबारी की ये बेहद खूबसूरत तस्वीरें और वीडियो

7 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

चक्रवाती तूफान 'बुलबुल'
India News

अब चक्रवाती तूफान 'बुलबुल' आने को तैयार, ले सकता है भीषण रूप

दक्षिण भारत में कई दिनों से खतरा बनकर बैठा चक्रवाती तूफान महा अब इतना खतरनाक नहीं रहा लोकिन महा के बाद बंगाल की खाड़ी में एक और तूफन बन रहा है जिसे वैज्ञानिकों ने बुलबुल का नाम दिया है।

7 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
लोगों को इंसाफ दिलाने के मामले में महाराष्ट्र सबसे आगे है
India News

इंसाफ देने के मामले महाराष्ट्र नंबर वन, दूसरे स्थान पर केरल, यूपी सबसे फिसड्डी

7 नवंबर 2019

भाजपा
India News

झारखंड विधानसभा चुनावः उम्मीदवारों के चयन के लिए भाजपा की केंद्रीय चुनाव समिति की बैठक शनिवार को

7 नवंबर 2019

NGT
India News

एनजीटी ने हरियाणा सरकार से कहा-औद्योगिक विकास लोगों की जान से बढ़कर नहीं

7 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या
India News

अयोध्या : जानिए रघुकुल और श्री राम की वंशावली की कहानी

7 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या केस
India News

फैसले से पहले अयोध्या पर ड्रोन से नजर, प्रशासन पूरी तरह मुस्तैद

7 नवंबर 2019

प्याज के दाम
India News

आसमान छू रहे प्याज के दाम, जानें क्या है अलग-अलग शहरों की मंडियों में भाव

7 नवंबर 2019

मनीष सिसोदिया
India News

मनीष सिसोदिया के घर पराली लेकर पहुंचे भाजपा नेता विजय गोयल, कहा- 'आप' है प्रदूषण की वजह

7 नवंबर 2019

देवेंद्र फडणवीस-उद्धव ठाकरे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र UPDATE: संजय राउत की भाजपा को चुनौती, नंबर है तो बनाए सरकार

7 नवंबर 2019

CONCEPT
India News

कश्मीर में आई बर्फीली बहार, बर्फ से ढंकी पहाड़ों की चोटियां

7 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

IND vs BAN: रोहित के तूफान से जीता भारत, बांग्लादेश को 8 विकेट से दी मात

भारत ने बांग्लादेश को दूसरे टी-20 मैच में 8 विकेट से मात दे दी। कप्तान रोहित शर्मा ने ताबड़तोड़ 85 रनों की पारी खेली। देखिए रिपोर्ट

7 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या 4:02

अयोध्या : जानिए रघुकुल और श्री राम की वंशावली की कहानी

7 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या केस 3:01

फैसले से पहले अयोध्या पर ड्रोन से नजर, प्रशासन पूरी तरह मुस्तैद

7 नवंबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:35

इस बार खास होगी गुरुनानक जयंती, याद रखें ये अहम संदेश

7 नवंबर 2019

प्याज के दाम 2:21

आसमान छू रहे प्याज के दाम, जानें क्या है अलग-अलग शहरों की मंडियों में भाव

7 नवंबर 2019

Related

भाजपा-शिवसेना
India News

शिवसेना-भाजपा गठबंधन का इतिहास: महाराष्ट्र में सरकार बनाने की कवायद में फिर आई रिश्तों में खटास

7 नवंबर 2019

parali
India News

किसान नेता बोले, क्या दिल्ली में चुंबक खींच रही है पराली का धुआं? कमजोर किसान पर मढ़ रहे हैं दोष

7 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या विवाद
India News

तो क्या 12 नवंबर के बाद आएगा अयोध्या पर फैसला, इंतजार के पीछे ये हैं तीन कारण

7 नवंबर 2019

धरती पर अगर कहीं स्वर्ग है, तो यहीं है, यहीं है, यही हैं
India News

ऐसे बनी कश्मीर की पहचान 

7 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

स्पाइसजेट की टूटी खिड़की पर लगे टेप की फोटो हुई वायरल, लोगों ने जमकर ली क्लास

7 नवंबर 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पीएम मोदी का भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं को दिवाली मिलन का न्योता, 9 नवंबर को आयोजन

7 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited