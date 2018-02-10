अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Centre releases Rs 1,269 crore for different projects of Andra Pradesh

केंद्र ने आंध्र प्रदेश के लिए जारी किया 1,269 करोड़ फंड, क्या मानेंगे नायडू?

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अमरावती Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 02:42 PM IST
Centre releases Rs 1,269 crore for different projects of Andra Pradesh
मोदी-नायडू
केंद्र सरकार ने आंध्र प्रदेश के लिए विभिन्न योजनाओं के तहत 1,269 करोड़ रुपए जारी किए हैं। यह फैसला एनडीए की सहयोगी पार्टी टीडीपी के बजट से नाराज होने के चलते लिया गया है। इन योजनाओं में पोलावरम की बहुउद्देशीय परियोजना भी शामिल है जिसके लिए 417.44 करोड़ रुपए जारी किए हैं। यह भी भाजपा और टीडीपी के बीच चल रहे विवाद का एक मुद्दा था।

केंद्रीय जल संसाधन मंत्रालय के वरिष्ठ संयुक्त आयुक्त आरपीएस वर्मा ने कहा- 1 अप्रैल, 2014 के बाद 417.44 करोड़ रुपए की राशि वह है जिसे कि आंध्र प्रदेश सरकार ने सिंचाई के लिए पोलावरम में इस्तेमाल किया था। केंद्र ने पोलावरम परियोजना प्राधिकरण को अब तक 4,329 करोड़ रुपए जारी किए हैं वहीं राज्य का कहना है कि इस प्रोजेक्ट के राष्ट्रीय प्रोजेक्ट घोषित होने के बाद उसने इसपर 7,200 करोड़ रुपए खर्च किए हैं।

RELATED

आंध्र प्रदेश के वित्त मंत्री यनामला रामा कृष्णनिडु ने केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली को पिछले महीने एक ज्ञापन सौंपा था जिसमें कहा था कि पोलावरम पर खर्च किए गए 3,217.63 करोड़ रुपये की राशि अभी तक राज्य को लौटाई नहीं गई है। जिसके बाद केंद्र ने 417.44 करोड़ रुपए जारी कर दिए हैं। केंद्र ने राज्य के शहरी स्थानीय निकायों के लिए 253.74 करोड़ रुपए का मूल अनुदान भी जारी किया है। इसके अलावा 196.92 करोड़ रुपए आंगनवाड़ी सेवाओं के लिए और 31.76 करोड़ रुपए पूरक पोषण कार्यक्रम के लिए दिए गए हैं।
central government arun jaitley budget

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Prachi Desai shared her new look photo on social media
Bollywood

प्राची देसाई ने नए लुक में शेयर की फोटो, देखकर आंखों पर नहीं होगा यकीन

10 फरवरी 2018

shahrukh khan says he does not go in search of films, they come to him
Bollywood

शाहरुख का फिल्मी करियर पर बड़ा बयान, कहा-मैं फिल्मों के पास नहीं जाता, फिल्में मेरे पास आती हैं

10 फरवरी 2018

gully boy first official picture ranveer singh and alia bhatt
Bollywood

वैलेंटाइन पर आलिया भट्ट और रणवीर सिंह क्यों हैं उदास, दिल टूटा है या वजह कुछ और..

10 फरवरी 2018

commando actor Vidyut Jammwal Gets INJURED While Shooting For Junglee
Bollywood

स्टंट करते हुए विद्युत जामवल के सिर पर लगी चोट, खून से लथपथ फोटो आई सामने

10 फरवरी 2018

Ruslaan Mumtaz celebrates wife birthday in a romantic style shared bathtub picture
Television

टीवी के इस एक्टर ने खास अंदाज में मनाया पत्नी का बर्थडे, बाथटब में खिंचवाई फोटो

10 फरवरी 2018

Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh follows hollywood star johnny depp, wants to be like him
Bollywood

इस हॉलीवुड स्टार के नक्शेकदम पर चल रहे हैं रणवीर सिंह, खुद किया खुलासा

10 फरवरी 2018

sui dhaaga varun dhawan and anushka sharma script reading
Bollywood

पहले 'सुई धागा' अब किताबें लेकर बैठीं अनुष्का, सोशल मीडिया पर तस्वीरें वायरल

10 फरवरी 2018

hollywood singer taylor swift buys a very coslty house
Bollywood

हीरों से नहाने वाली इस सिंगर ने खरीदा नया घर, कीमत सुन उड़ जाएंगे आपके होश

10 फरवरी 2018

Bigg Boss ex contestant Nitibha Kaul shared beach photo on social media fans suggest to lose weight
Television

Bigg Boss की एक्स कंटेस्टेंट ने शेयर की ऐसी तस्वीर, लोगों ने कहा - कम करो वजन

10 फरवरी 2018

Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim film secret superstar crosses the Rs 650 crore mark in china
Bollywood

आमिर खान की 'बेटी' ने चीन में रचा इतिहास, मामूली बजट में बनी 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' ने कमाए 800 करोड़

10 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

On Sunjwan Attack Rajnath Singh said that be assured our forces are doing their duty
India News

आर्मी कैंप पर हमले पर बोले राजनाथ सिंह- सेना नहीं झुकने देगी आपका सर

सुंजवान स्थित आर्मी के कैंप पर आतंकियों द्वारा हमला किए जाने पर राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा- इस बारे में कुछ कहा जाना अभी ठीक है क्योंकि ऑपरेशन जारी है।

10 फरवरी 2018

Piyush Goyal Said, Rahul Gandhi is coming for religious tourism but people of Karnataka are smart
India News

कर्नाटक दौरे पर राहुल गांधी, गोयल का तंज- धार्मिक यात्रा से नहीं धुलेंगे राज्य सरकार के पाप

10 फरवरी 2018

Goa minister said, north Indian tourists visiting the state were scum of the earth
India News

गोवा के मंत्री ने उत्तर भारत से आने वाले पर्यटकों को कहा- 'धरती पर गंदगी'

10 फरवरी 2018

honey trapped Group Captain Arun Marwah was posted in sensitive Defence Unit
India News

महिला ने पोस्ट और रैंक पर उठाए सवाल तो कैप्टन ने लीक किए दस्तावेज

10 फरवरी 2018

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Palestine Ramallah
India News

फलस्तीन के ऐतिहासिक दौरे पर पीएम मोदी, गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर से हुआ स्वागत

10 फरवरी 2018

BJP's MP RK Sinha birthday wishes to AAP leader kumar Vishwas
India News

कुमार विश्वास के जन्मदिन पर बीजेपी सांसद ने दी बधाई, बांधे तारीफों के पुल

10 फरवरी 2018

Amitabh Bachchan follow Congress on twitter, party says thank you
India News

अमिताभ बच्चन ने ट्विटर पर कांग्रेस को किया फॉलो, पार्टी ने कहा धन्यवाद

10 फरवरी 2018

Indian Railway is all set to sack its 13000 employees for taking unauthorized leave
India News

बिना बताए छुट्टी पर गए 13,500 कर्मचारियों को निकालेगा रेलवे

10 फरवरी 2018

Manohar Parrikar Said, when he was in IIT there was a small group that did ganja
India News

मनोहर पर्रिकर बोले- ड्रग्स बड़ी समस्या नहीं, जब IIT में पढ़ता था तो लोग पीते थे गांजा

10 फरवरी 2018

former FM p chidambaram asked arun jaitley India's growth rate was lower than the 30-year average
India News

चिदंबरम ने केंद्र से पूछा- 30 वर्षों में सबसे निचले स्तर पर क्यों पहुंची देश की विकास दर

10 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

इस नेता ने विधानसभा में लगाए ‘पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद’ के नारे, कहां मैं पहले मुसलमान हूं

जम्मू-कश्मीर विधानसभा में बीजेपी विधायकों जहां एक ओर पाकिस्तान मुर्दाबाद के नारे लगा रहे थे, वहीं सदन में मौजूद नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस के विधायक अकबर लोन पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे लगाते दिखे।

10 फरवरी 2018

delhi-government notified anand marriage act 2018 for sikhs marriage registration 3:10

अब हिंदू मैरिज एक्ट में रजिस्टर नहीं होगी दिल्ली के सिखों की शादी, ये है वजह

10 फरवरी 2018

terrorists attack on sunjwan army camp in jammu 3:16

जम्मू में सेना के कैंप पर आतंकी हमला, JCO और जवान शहीद हुए

10 फरवरी 2018

KUMAR VISHWAS FATHER BOOKS REVEALED 3:16

जो राजामौली ने सिनेमा में किया, उसे साहित्य में दोहराया कुमार विश्वास ने

10 फरवरी 2018

Ten unknown and interesting things facts about Kumar Vishwas, valentines day special 12:19

#ValentinesDaySpl: इश्क में ऐसे चोट खाई कुमार विश्वास ने, तब बनी, "कोई दीवाना कहता है.."

10 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Supreme court seeks response from Center and states on open sale of acids
India News

तेजाब की खुलेआम बिक्री पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र व राज्यों से जवाब मांगा

10 फरवरी 2018

Supreme Court ask Central government for seeking a direct broadcast of hearing
India News

सुनवाई का सीधा प्रसारण करने की मांग वाली याचिका पर केंद्र से मांगा गया जवाब

10 फरवरी 2018

Students appearing in opposition to the Central Government
Azamgarh

केंद्र सरकार के विरोध में उतरे छात्र, प्रदर्शन

9 फरवरी 2018

States may have to pay Rs 4,330 crore per year for Health Insurance
India News

मोदीकेयर: राज्य सरकारों पर बढ़ेगा 4,330 करोड़ रुपए का बोझ

9 फरवरी 2018

in last 3 years 4,799 stone pelting incident occured in jammu and kashmir
India News

केंद्र सरकार ने बताया बीते तीन वर्षों में जम्मू-कश्मीर में पत्थरबाजी की 4,799 घटनाएं हुईं

7 फरवरी 2018

Central Government, Indian prisoners, Pakistan Jail
Chandigarh

'भारतीय कैदियों को पाक की जेल से छुड़ाने में जी-जान से जुटी है केंद्र सरकार'

31 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.