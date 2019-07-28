भाजपा में शामिल न होने पर नेताओं पर दबाव बना रही सरकार, शक्ति का कर रही दुरुपयोग : शरद पवार

Sharad Pawar,NCP Chief: Central Govt is misusing their power before elections(Maharashtra), pressuring those leaders who are not willing to join BJP. This is not limited to Maharashtra, it has happened everywhere. pic.twitter.com/sNLozpgrXL— ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2019
भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) नेता बीएस येदियुरप्पा के कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेने के बाद से एक सवाल लोगों के जहन में उठ रहा है। वह सवाल ये है कि क्या अब उनका दो बेटों और तीन बेटियों वाला परिवार भी राज करेगा?
28 जुलाई 2019