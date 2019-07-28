शहर चुनें

Central Government is misusing their power before Maharashtra assembly elections says Sharad Pawar

भाजपा में शामिल न होने पर नेताओं पर दबाव बना रही सरकार, शक्ति का कर रही दुरुपयोग : शरद पवार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sun, 28 Jul 2019 10:52 AM IST
शरद पवार (फाइल फोटो)
शरद पवार (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : फेसबुक
राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (एनसीपी) अध्यक्ष शरद पवार ने केंद्र सरकार पर निशाना साधा है। शरद पवार ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार चुनाव (महाराष्ट्र) से पहले अपनी शक्ति का दुरुपयोग कर रही है। सरकार उन नेताओं पर दबाव डाल रही है जो भाजपा में शामिल होने के इच्छुक नहीं हैं। यह हर जगह हुआ है।
शरद पवार ने आगे कहा कि महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले एनसीपी और कांग्रेस के बीच करीब 240 सीटों को लेकर बातचीत हो गई है। साथ ही, हम बाकी सीटों के लिए अन्य दलों के साथ बातचीत कर रहे हैं। मैं उम्मीद कर रहा हूं कि आने वाले 8-10 दिनों में सभी सीटों पर भी फैसला हो जाएगा।





 
central government sharad pawar bjp congress ncp maharashtra assembly elections शरद पवार
