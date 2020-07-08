शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   Central Crime Branch busted a prostitution racket in a raid at a guest house in Yeshwantpur Bengaluru

कर्नाटक में वेश्यावृत्ति रैकेट का भंडाफोड़, पांच महिलाओं को बचाया, दो लोग गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Wed, 08 Jul 2020 08:36 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर

ख़बर सुनें
कर्नाटक में केंद्रीय अपराध शाखा (सीसीबी) ने यशवंतपुर के एक गेस्ट हाउस में छापा मारकर वेश्यावृत्ति रैकेट का भंडाफोड़ किया है। बंगलूरू के संयुक्त सीपी (अपराध) संदीप पाटिल ने कहा कि दो व्यक्तियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है और पांच महिलाओं को बचाया गया है। 
central crime branch prostitution racket prostitution

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

