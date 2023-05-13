Karnataka Result: मतगणना शुरू होने से पहले दिल्ली के कांग्रेस कार्यालय में जश्न, ढोल-नगाड़े बजा रहे कार्यकर्ता

कर्नाटक विधानसभा के सभी 224 सीटों के लिए मतगणना शुरू हो गई है। लेकिन एग्जिट पोल के नतीजों से उत्साहित कांग्रेस पार्टी ने मतगणना से पहले ही जश्न मनाना शुरू कर दिया है। मतगणना से पहले दिल्ली के कांग्रेस कार्यालय में जश्न शुरू हो गया है। कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता ढोल-नगाड़ों के साथ सुबह ही कांग्रेस कार्यालय में पहुंच गए और जश्न मनाना शुरू कर दिया। बता दें कि कर्नाटक विधानसभा चुनाव के मतदान 10 मई को हुआ था।

#WATCH | Celebration begins at the Congress office in Delhi ahead of the counting of votes for the 224 seats in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections held on May 10.#KarnatakaElectionResults2023 pic.twitter.com/FCSZrwv01C