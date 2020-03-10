शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   CEC Meeting of BJP in Delhi Headquarters, Amit Shah Rajnath Singh Nitin Gadkari PM Narendra Modi

दिल्ली में भाजपा नेताओं की बैठक, पीएम मोदी, शाह, नड्डा समेत कई वरिष्ठ नेता मौजूद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 10 Mar 2020 06:20 PM IST
विज्ञापन
भाजपा नेताओं की बैठक
भाजपा नेताओं की बैठक - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
मध्यप्रदेश में कांग्रेस पार्टी से वरिष्ठ नेता ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया के इस्तीफा देने से सियासी संकट उत्पन्न हो गया है। माना जा रहा है कि सिंधिया अब भाजपा का दामन थाम सकते हैं। वहीं, दिल्ली स्थित भाजपा मुख्यालय पर पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता बैठक के लिए पहुंचे हैं। 
विज्ञापन
बैठक में शामिल होने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और भाजपा अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा पहुंच चुके हैं। साथ ही केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री और भाजपा नेता अमित शाह, रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह और परिवहन मंत्री नितिन गडकरी भी इस बैठक में शामिल होने के लिए मुख्यालय पहुंचे हैं। 
 

 

 
CTET 2020 परीक्षा से संबंधित करे कोई भी सवाल, हमारे Experts देंगे जवाब, सवाल इस नंबर पर 8287757490 whatsapp करें
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
amit shah madhya pradesh

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Jyotiraditya Scindia
India News

Madhya Pradesh Live: ज्योतिरादित्य दिल्ली आवास और इधर भाजपा नेता विधानसभा अध्यक्ष के घर पहुंचे

10 मार्च 2020

jyotiraditya scindia-madhavrao scindia-Vijaya Raje Scindia-Vasundhara Raje
India News

कौन हैं ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया, 'राजमाता' से अब तक ऐसा रहा परिवार का राजनीतिक सफर

10 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया-कमलनाथ (फाइल फोटो)
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: क्या है बहुमत का आंकड़ा? 'दादी' ने कांग्रेस को 1967 में सत्ता से किया था बेदखल

10 मार्च 2020

Jyotiraditya Scindia
Madhya Pradesh

सिंधिया को राज्यसभा भेजने-प्रदेश अध्यक्ष बनाने को राजी थी कांग्रेस, पर एक 'बड़े नाम' ने बिगाड़ा खेल

10 मार्च 2020

बॉलीवुड सितारों की होली तस्वीरें
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने कुछ इस तरह से मनाई होली, देखें सितारों की इंस्टाग्राम तस्वीरें

10 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन
Coronavirus
India News

कोरोनावायरस: केरल में छह और नए मामलों की पुष्टि, पुणे में दो लोग संक्रमित

10 मार्च 2020

लापता बच्चे सहित मृतकों के फाइल फोटो
Agra

दर्दनाकः तमिलनाडु के सेलम में आगरा के पति-पत्नी सहित तीन की हत्या, बच्चा लापता

10 मार्च 2020

Padma Khanna
विशेष

देव आनंद ने बदली इस भोजपुरी हीरोइन की किस्मत, बिग बी की हीरोइन बनकर गाया- 'सजना है मुझे'

10 मार्च 2020

दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हुई बस
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचलः खाई में गिरी एचआरटीसी की बस, पांच की मौत, 34 यात्री घायल

10 मार्च 2020

बागी 3 और तानाजी
Bollywood

जारी है टाइगर की 'बागी 3' की धाकड़ कमाई, अजय देवगन की 'तानाजी' को ऐसे कर चुके हैं पीछे

10 मार्च 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited