76th Infantry Day: इन्फैंट्री डे आज, जनरल चौहान ने युद्ध स्मारक पर चढ़ाया पुष्प चक्र, राजनाथ पहुंचे श्रीनगर

भारतीय सेना आज 76 वां 'इन्फैंट्री डे' पैदल सेना दिवस मना रही है। 1947 में कश्मीर को पाकिस्तानी सेना और कबायलियों से मुक्त कराने की याद में यह दिवस मनाया जाता है। सीडीएस जनरल अनिल चौहान ने इस मौके पर दिल्ली स्थित युद्ध स्मारक जाकर शहीदों को नमन किया।वहीं, रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह श्रीनगर पहुंचे और वहां 'शौर्य दिवस' समारोह में भाग लिया।
On the 76th Infantry Day, greetings and warm wishes to our courageous infantry personnel and their families.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 27, 2022
Indian infantry has been associated with utmost courage and professionalism. The nation salutes their bravery, sacrifice and service. https://t.co/xgv2Rm6E2C
