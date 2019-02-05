Liveपहले योगी-ममता में घमासान, फिर नायडू की मौजूदगी में धरना हुआ खत्म
Kolkata: Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu meets West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at the stage where she has been sitting on 'Save the Constitution' dharna since February 3 over CBI issue. pic.twitter.com/JNZ6BpCuyJ— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2019
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Purulia, West Bengal: Nothing can be more shameful for a democracy than a Chief Minister sitting on a dharna. pic.twitter.com/5HKFsKDbmx— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2019
West Bengal: Andhra Pradesh CM and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu arrives in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/CofuHnaYXu— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2019
Jharkhand: UP CM Yogi Adityanath's convoy en route from Bokaro to Purulia in West Bengal where he will address a public rally today. pic.twitter.com/7qkAATTceu— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2019
Jharkhand: UP CM Yogi Adityanath arrives in Bokaro. He will leave for Purulia, West Bengal by road to address a public rally there. pic.twitter.com/L7Qdz0Pnyy— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2019
Jharkhand CM on UP CM: You can see democracy is being murdered. Anybody from any political party can go anywhere in country. CM of an elected govt of largest state isn't being permitted to land there&address rally but he'll go via Jharkhand. People of Purulia are waiting for him. pic.twitter.com/up8v3qdh2Z— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2019
SS Chouhan, Former MP CM: Constitution permits all political parties to present their stand before the public. Who is Mamata Ji scared of? I have a rally in Berhampore tomorrow but I have been informed that the permission for my chopper's landing&rally's venue has not been given. pic.twitter.com/4DxOCpz325— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2019
Delhi CM: Mamata Banerjee ko pareshan kar rahe hain Modi Ji, sabko pareshan kar rahe hain. Mere ghar pe inhone police ki raid karai thi, mere secretary ke upar raid karai thi, ab Mamata Ji pe raid kara rahe hai. Ye thik nahi hai, desh ki jantantra ke liye thik nahi hai. pic.twitter.com/vAJ1bWDwAk— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2019
#WATCH WB CM Mamata Banerjee:Ask Yogi to take care of Uttar Pradesh first. So many ppl have been killed,even police were murdered,so many ppl were lynched,he himself will lose if he contests elections.He doesn’t have a place to stand in UP that’s why he's roaming around in Bengal pic.twitter.com/ijtBwTHdvX— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2019
Next day of hearing is February 20. https://t.co/VUzsg9P9XN— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2019
The Police Commissioner of Kolkata Rajeev Kumar will appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Shillong, Meghalaya as a neutral place. https://t.co/VUzsg9P9XN— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2019
Hearing in SC on West Bengal CBI matter: Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for WB govt says "It's an attempt to humiliate&score point.What’s the great urgency? For 5 yrs there was no FIR. There is not a single FIR against Rajeev Kumar under 201 (Destruction of evidence) of the IPC.— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2019
Hearing in West Bengal CBI matter: Supreme Court issues notice to Commissioner Of Police Kolkata, DGP and West Bengal govt on contempt plea. pic.twitter.com/kETVJKoW6A— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2019
Hearing in SC on West Bengal CBI matter: We will direct the Police Commissioner to make himself available and fully cooperate. We will deal with contempt petition later, observed CJI. pic.twitter.com/UfVrm75Jkq— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2019
CBI affidavit says investigation was being done by SIT&crucial evidence such as laptops, mobile phones etc were handed over to the main accused in Saradha scam case by the investigating officer of WB police working under direct supervision of Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar. https://t.co/AT4FY3hAvE— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2019
Kolkata: Latest #visuals from the site of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Save the Constitution' dharna near Metro Channel. The stage is currently covered with curtains. The dharna over the CBI issue began on the night of February 3. pic.twitter.com/orN4Krt6sB— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2019
West Bengal: Actress and TMC's Indrani Halder meets Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at 'Save the Constitution' dharna in Kolkata. The CM has been on the dharna since the night of February 3. pic.twitter.com/ZTdoUwy50T— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
सीबीआई के मुद्दे पर रविवार से धरने पर बैठीं पश्चिम बंगाल की सीएम ममता बनर्जी ने धरना खत्म कर दिया है। इसे लेकर केंद्र सरकार और ममता सरकार में पिछले तीन दिन से घमासान मचा हुआ था। भाजपा और टीएमसी दोनों तरफ से बयानों का तूफान उठा हुआ था।
5 फरवरी 2019