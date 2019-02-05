शहर चुनें

CBI vs Mamata Banerjee live updates 3 day dharna supreme court

Live

पहले योगी-ममता में घमासान, फिर नायडू की मौजूदगी में धरना हुआ खत्म

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Tue, 05 Feb 2019 09:33 AM IST
CBI vs Mamata Banerjee live updates 3 day dharna supreme court
खास बातें

  • योगी पुरुलिया में जनसभा को संबोधित करेंगे लेकिन राज्य सरकार ने हेलिकॉप्टर लैंड करने की अनुमति नहीं दी।
  • ममता का पलटवार, पहले यूपी को संभालें फिर बंगाल की बात करें योगी
  • राजीव कुमार को गिरफ्तारी से राहत, लेकिन CBI के सामने पेश होना होगा।
  • ममता बनर्जी ने कहा कि यह सिर्फ मेरी जीत नहीं बल्कि देश की जीत है, संविधान की जीत है।
  • शिवराज की रैली कल, लेकिन हेलिकॉप्टर उतरने की इजाजत नहीं मिली।

लाइव अपडेट

06:27 PM, 05-Mar-2019
सीएम ममता बनर्जी ने धरना खत्म किया। रविवार से धरने पर बैठी थीं। आज आंध्र से सीएम चंद्रबाबू नायडू भी ममता से मिलने कोलकाता पहुंचे थे। आंध्र प्रदेश मुख्यमंत्री चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने कहा, विपक्ष का मुख्य स्तंभ हैं ममता बनर्जी, उनकी पार्टी पश्चिम बंगाल में सभी 42 लोकसभा सीटों पर जीत दर्ज करेगी। 
06:00 PM, 05-Mar-2019
धरने पर बैठीं ममता बनर्जी से मिलने पहुंचे आंध्र प्रदेश के सीएम चंद्रबाबू नायडू। 
 

 
05:00 PM, 05-Feb-2019
यहां केंद्र के काम रोके जा रहे हैं। ममता डाल रही हैं अड़ंगा। भ्रष्ट सरकार को उखाड़ फेंगे। ममता को सत्ता में रहने का हक नहीं। बंगाल भाजपा की धरती होनी चाहिए। 
04:57 PM, 05-Feb-2019
पुरुलिया में यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ की रैली। ममता सरकार को निशाने पर लिया। कहा- लोकतंत्र में इससे ज्यादा शर्मनाक बात नहीं हो सकती कि कोई सीएम धरने पर बैठी है। 

 
04:37 PM, 05-Feb-2019
आंध्र प्रदेश के सीएम चंद्रबाबू नायडू कोलकाता पहुंचे। 
04:06 PM, 05-Feb-2019
यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ बोकारो में हेलीकॉप्टर से उतरने के बाद सड़क मार्ग से रवाना हो गए हैं। वह बोकारो से पुरुलिया सड़क मार्ग से पहुंचेंगे, जहां रैली को संबोधित करेंगे। 
 

 
03:54 PM, 05-Feb-2019
यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ लखनऊ से झारखंड के बोकारो पहुंच चुके हैं। थोड़ी देर में सड़क मार्ग द्वारा पश्चिम बंगाल के पुरुलिया में होने वाली रैली के लिए निकलेंगे।
 

 
03:54 PM, 05-Feb-2019
योगी के कार्यक्रम के स्थल में एक बार फिर से परिवर्तन कर दिया गया है। क्योंकि तृणमुल कांग्रेस ने बरटांड़ में सभा का आयोजन कर दिया है। सभा को ममता के भतीजे अभिषेक बनर्जी द्वारा संबोधित किया जाएगा।  ऐसी स्थिति में भाजपा व टीएमसी समर्थकों के बीच संभावित टकराव को देखते हुए पश्चिम बंगाल पुलिस ने सीएम योगी आदित्य नाथ को सुरक्षा देने से इनकार कर दिया है। इस सूचना के बाद बाद स्थल परिवर्तन किया गया है। 
 
झारखंड के मुख्यमंत्री रघुवर दास ने कहा कि बंगाल में लोकतंत्र की हत्या हो रही है। देश में किसी भी राजनीतिक पार्टी का आदमी कहीं भी जा सकता है। सबसे बड़े सूबे के मुख्यमंत्री को रैली करने की इजाजत नहीं दी गई, वह झारखंड के रास्ते जा रहे हैं। पुरुलिया के लोग उनका इंतजार कर रहे हैं।
 

 
मध्यप्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने कहा कि संविधान सभी पार्टियों को जनता के बीच अपना पक्ष रखने का अधिकार देता है। ममता जी क्यों डरी हुई हैं? कल मेरी रैली है मगर मुझे जानकारी दी गई है कि रैली स्थल पर हेलिकॉप्टर उतरने की इजाजत नहीं दी गई है।
 

 
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा कि ममता बनर्जी को परेशान कर रहे हैं मोदी जी, सबको परेशान कर रहे हैं। मेरे  पुलिस की रेड कराई थी, मेरे सचिव के ऊपर रेड कराई थी, अब ममता की पर रेड करा रहे हैं, देश की जनतंत्र के लिए यह ठीक नहीं है।
 



 
ममता बनर्जी ने उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ पर भी तीखा प्रहार किया है। उन्होंने कहा है, "योगी से पहले उत्तर प्रदेश का ध्यान रखने को कहें। कई लोग मारे गए हैं, यहां तक कि पुलिस की भी हत्या हुई है, कई लोग भीड़ हिंसा का शिकार हुए हैं। यदि वह चुनाव लड़ते हैं तो खुद हार जाएंगे। उनके पास उत्तर प्रदेश में खड़े रहने के लिए कोई स्थान नहीं है इसी वजह से वह बंगाल में घूम रहे हैं।" अब से कुछ देर बाद यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ विशेष विमान के जरिए रांची के लिए रवाना होंगे। यहां से वह हेलिकॉप्टर के जरिए बोकारो जाएंगे और फिर सड़क मार्ग के जरिए बंगाल पहुंचेंगे। 
 

 
राजीव कुमार को गिरफ्तारी से राहत, लेकिन CBI के सामने पेश होना होगा। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा कि सीबीआई की अवमानना याचिका पर नोटिस जारी किया जाएगा। राजीव कुमार मेघालय के शिलांग में सीबीआई के समक्ष एक न्यूट्रल प्लेस पर पेश होंगे। वहीं ममता बनर्जी ने कहा कि यह सिर्फ मेरी जीत नहीं बल्कि देश की जीत है, संविधान की जीत है। अगली सुनवाई 20 फरवरी को होगी।
 

 
चिटफंड घोटाले की जांच के लिए पश्चिम बंगाल सरकार द्वारा गठित एसआईटी का नेतृत्व कोलकाता के पुलिस आयुक्त राजीव कुमार कर रहे थे : अटॉर्नी जनरल 
कोलकाता पुलिस के कमिश्नर राजीव कुमार सीबीआई जांच में तटस्थ जगह शिलॉन्ग में होंगे शामिल।
 

 
कोलकाता पुलिस प्रमुख राजीव कुमार की ओर से पेश हुए वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ता ए एम सिंघवी ने आरोप लगाया कि सीबीआई ने अपना नंबर बढ़ाने के लिए यह कदम उठाया। इतनी जल्दी क्या है? पांच साल तक कोई एफआईआर नहीं हुई, राजीव कुमार के खिलाफ सबूत नष्ट करने का मामला नहीं दर्ज किया गया।
 

 
अवमानना मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कोलकाता पुलिस के कमिश्नर, डीजीपी और पश्चिम बंगाल को नोटिस जारी किया है।
 

 
मुख्य न्यायधीश ने कहा कि हम पुलिस कमिश्नर राजीव कुमार को जांच में सहयोग करने को कहेंगे। अवमानना मामले की सुनवाई बाद में होगी।
 

 
पश्चिम बंगाल पुलिस ने इस मामले में कोलकाता हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर की थी मगर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में मंगलवार को होने वाली सुनवाई की वजह से हाईकोर्ट में सुनवाई टल गई है। अब यह सुनवाई सात फरवरी को होगी।
 
सीबीआई के एफीडेविट के मुताबिक एसआईटी की जांच में लैपटॉप, मोबाइल और अन्य सबूत पश्चिम बंगाल पुलिस ने शारदा घोटाले के मुख्य आरोपी को सौंपे। पुलिस कमिश्नर राजीव कुमार के निर्देशों पर काम कर रही थी। 
 

 
पश्चिम बंगाल में सरकार बनाम सीबीआई के विवाद को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी का धरना जारी है। कोलकाता के मेट्रो चैनल के पास ममता तीसरे दिन भी संविधान बचाओ धरने पर बैठी हैं।
 

 
अभिनेत्री और टीएमसी नेता इंद्राणी हल्दर कोलकाता में धरना स्थल पर मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी से मिलने पहुंचीं। बता दें कि 3 फरवरी से ही ममता बनर्जी का धरना जारी है।
 

 

क्या है चिटफंड घोटाला

पश्चिम बंगाल से जुड़े शारदा ग्रुप ने 2013 में गलत तरीके से निवेशकों से पैसे जुटाए और उन्हें वापस नहीं किया। शारदा ग्रुप पर करीब 10 लाख निवेशकों से 2500 करोड़ रुपये से ज्यादा की ठगी करने का अनुमान है।

वहीं रोजवैली के अध्यक्ष गौतम कुंडु पर आरोप है कि उन्होंने चिटफंड योजनाओं के जरिये छोटे निवेशकों के साथ करीब 17,000 करोड़ रुपये की ठगी की है। माना जाता है कि इन दोनों कंपनियों के तार सत्तारूढ़ तृणमूल कांग्रेस से भी जुड़े हुए हैं। 
 

10 लाख करोड़ से ज्यादा का घोटाला

अनुमान के मुताबिक शारदा समुह ने राज्य के गरीब निवेशकों से लगभग ढाई-ढाई हजार करोड़ की रकम जुटाई थी। केंद्र के आंकड़ों के मुताबिक ऐसी 64 कंपनियां सक्रिय थी। इन कंपनियों ने आम लोगों से लगभग 10 लाख करोड़ रुपए जुटाए हैं। निवेशकों और एजेंटों समेत एक दर्जन लोगों ने अपनी गाढ़ी कमाई डूबने के गम में आत्महत्या कर ली।  

 

