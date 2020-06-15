शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   CBI issues alert relating to online advance payment scams and use of methanol for counterfeiting hand sanitizers based on Interpol inputs

जहरीले सैनिटाइजर और ऑनलाइन भुगतान धोखाधड़ी को लेकर सीबीआई ने जारी किया अलर्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 15 Jun 2020 05:29 PM IST
विज्ञापन
सीबीआई
सीबीआई

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर Free में
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

70 वर्षों से करोड़ों पाठकों की पसंद

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) ने सभी राज्यों और केंद्रशासित प्रदेशों की पुलिस को बेहद जहरीले पदार्थ से बने सैनिटाइजर की आपूर्ति करने वाले गिरोह के बारे में अलर्ट जारी किया है। सीबीआई ने यह अलर्ट इंटरपोल से मिले इनपुट के आधार पर भेजा है। जानकारी के अनुसार यह गिरोह मेथेनॉल से सैनिटाइजर बना रहा है, जो कि बेहद जहरीला होता है। इसके अलावा सीबीआई ने ऑनलाइन पेमेंट धोखाधड़ी के मामलों को लेकर भी अलर्ट जारी किया है। 
विज्ञापन


 
'सफलताडॉटकॉम' NDA कैप्सूल कोर्स - आज आवेदन करने पर मिल रही है 1500 रुपये की छूट
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
interpol cbi hand sanitizer methanol online advance payment scams cbi alert

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने कहा दुनिया को अलविदा
Bollywood

पंचतत्व में विलीन हुए सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, नम आंखों से दी सभी ने विदाई

15 जून 2020

रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के पार्थिव शरीर के दर्शन करने अस्पताल पहुंचीं रिया चक्रवर्ती, सोशल मीडिया पर है अफेयर के चर्चे

15 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आत्महत्या पर लाइव बहस के दौरान मेकअप कर रही थी मॉडल, लोगों ने किया ट्रोल तो दी सफाई

15 जून 2020

भारत में कोरोना वायरस
India News

अगर आप कोरोना से संक्रमित हैं तो इन बातों का ध्यान रखना है जरूरी

15 जून 2020

दोस्त के साथ सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की दोस्त ने किया खुलासा, बोलीं- 'जब उसने पहली बार सुसाइड पर बात की थी'

15 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के दोस्त ने किया खुलासा, कुछ दिनों से लेनी छोड़ दी थीं डिप्रेशन की दवाइयां

15 जून 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, मुकेश भट्ट
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आत्महत्या पर मुकेश भट्ट का खुलासा, बोले- 'जब मिला था तभी महसूस कर चुका था'

15 जून 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत का परिवार मुंबई पहुंचा
Bollywood

मुंबई पहुंचे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के परिवार के सदस्य, आज होगा अंतिम संस्कार

15 जून 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

ट्विटर पर यह तस्वीर लगाकर क्या बताना चाहते थे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, जिसकी पेंटिंग लगाई उसने भी की थी आत्महत्या

15 जून 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के घर के बाहर की तस्वीरें
Bollywood

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के शव की तस्वीरें वायरल, महाराष्ट्र साइबर सेल ने कानूनी कार्रवाई की दी चेतावनी

15 जून 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited