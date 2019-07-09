शहर चुनें

CBI conducting searches at around 110 places across 19 States relating to corruption, arms smuggling

भ्रष्टाचार और हथियारों की तस्करी को लेकर सीबीआई की 19 राज्यों में छापेमारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 09 Jul 2019 12:33 PM IST
सीबीआई (फाइल फोटो)
सीबीआई (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
भ्रष्टाचार, आपराधिक कदाचार और हथियारों की तस्करी को लेकर सीबीआई 19 राज्यों में करीब 110 स्थानों पर छापेमारी कर रही है। सीबीआई ने इन मामलों में 30 अलग-अलग केस दर्ज किए हैं। 
cbi conducting searches 19 states corruption criminal misconduct arms smuggling
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

राम जन्मभूमि विवाद: याचिकाकर्ता की सुप्रीम कोर्ट से तत्काल सुनवाई करने की मांग

राम जन्मभूमि बाबरी मस्जिद मामले में एक हिंदू पक्षकार गोपाल सिंह विशारद ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट से मांग की है कि वह मामले का निपटारा करे।

9 जुलाई 2019

Urmila Matondkar
India News

मिलिंद देवड़ा के इस्तीफे के बाद अब उर्मिला का 'लेटर बम', पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं पर लगाए ये आरोप

9 जुलाई 2019

तबरेज अंसारी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

तबरेज अंसारी भीड़ हिंसा मामला : टिकटॉक पर हत्या का बदला लेने वाला वीडियो वायरल, मामला दर्ज

9 जुलाई 2019

नई विद्युत पॉलिसी
India News

अब उपभोक्ता के बैंक खाते में सीधे आएगी बिजली सब्सिडी, अघोषित कटौती पर लगेगा जुर्माना

9 जुलाई 2019

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मानहानि मामला: आज कोर्ट में पेश होंगे राहुल गांधी, अमित शाह को कहा था 'हत्या का आरोपी'

9 जुलाई 2019

Tejas Express
India News

प्राइवेट ऑपरेटरों के हाथों चलने वाली पहली ट्रेन होगी दिल्ली-लखनऊ तेजस एक्सप्रेस 

9 जुलाई 2019

साध्वी प्रज्ञा
India News

मालेगांव ब्लास्ट : गवाह ने पहचानी साध्वी प्रज्ञा की बाइक, बढ़ सकती हैं मुश्किलें

9 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

कर्नाटक के आईएमए ग्रुप पोंजी घोटाले की जांच कर रहा आईएएस अधिकारी डेढ़ करोड़ की घूस में गिरफ्तार

9 जुलाई 2019

संसदीय दल की बैठक
India News

प्रधानमंत्री ने भाजपा सांसदों से गांधी जयंती से पटेल जयंती तक पदयात्रा निकालने को कहा

9 जुलाई 2019

Heavy rain warning in 17 states in the next three to four days
India News

दिल्ली-एनसीआर समेत 17 राज्यों में अगले तीन-चार दिन भारी बारिश का अलर्ट

9 जुलाई 2019

बादलों ने ली जरा देर की छुट्टी, फुटबॉल खेलने पहुंच गई टीम रणबीर कपूर

रणबीर कपूर, अपारशक्ति खुराना, अभिमन्यु दसानी, शब्बीर आलुवालिया, जिम सर्भ और यहां पहुंचे ऐसे ही कई सितारे फुटबॉल के ज़रिए खुदको सोशिलाइज और फिट रखने की कोशिश करते हैं । इन सितारों की इस फुटबॉल टीम का नाम है ऑल स्टार्स फुटबॉल क्लब।

9 जुलाई 2019

क्रिकेट 1:12

16 साल बाद भारत और न्यूजीलैंड फिर हैं आमने-सामने, अब तक भारी रहा है कीवियों का पलड़ा

9 जुलाई 2019

सपना चौधरी 2:21

भाजपा ज्वॉइन करते ही सपना चौधरी ‘अवॉर्ड वापसी गैंग’ पर भड़कीं, कह दी ये बड़ी बात

9 जुलाई 2019

क्रिकेट 1:52

IND vs NZ: सेमीफाइनल के पहले मैच में बारिश डाल सकती है खलल, मैच रद्द होने पर ये रहेंगे दो विकल्प

9 जुलाई 2019

कैलाश खेर 11:41

कैलाश खेर के जन्मदिन पर कई दिग्गजों ने की शिरकत, साथ ही कैलाश की नई पहल को भी दीं अपनी शुभकामनाएं

9 जुलाई 2019

