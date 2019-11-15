शहर चुनें

एमनेस्टी इंटरनेशनल के दफ्तर पर सीबीआई छापा, विदेशी फंडिंग का मामला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 15 Nov 2019 07:12 PM IST
एमनेस्टी इंटरनेशनल ग्रुप
एमनेस्टी इंटरनेशनल ग्रुप - फोटो : ANI
केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो की टीम ने गुरुवार को एफसीआरए के उल्लंघन के आरोप में बंगलूरू स्थित एमनेस्टी इंटरनेशनल ग्रुप के दफ्तर पर छापेमारी की है। एमनेस्टी इंटरनेशनल ग्रुप पर नियमों का उल्लंघन कर विदेशी फंडिंग हासिल करने का आरोप है। 
छापे की कार्रवाई पर एमनेस्टी इंडिया ने कहा कि हमने जब भी भारत में मानवाधिकार पर बात की है हमें एक तरह के शोषण का सामना करना पड़ा है। 

हम भारतीय और अंतर्राषट्रीय कानूनों से पूरी तरह बंधे हुए हैं और इसका पालन करते हैं। भारत में हमारा काम मानवाधिकार के लिए लड़ना है। भारतीय संविधान में भी कुछ इसी तरह की बातें हैं जिसमें समृद्ध भारतीय संस्कृति की सहनशीलता, अनेकता की झलक मिलती है।

 
